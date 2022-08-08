CV History: In the Late 1800s, the Failed Town of Palmdale Briefly Had Its Own Train Going Down What Today Is Farrell Drive

Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Actress Roseanna Christiansen has passed awayCheryl E Preston
My Most Life-Affirming Night Took Place in My Favorite So Cal Bookstore: Vroman’s in PasadenaJoel EisenbergPasadena, CA
Wärtsilä & Utah Attack: Mismanaged Solar Energy Systems Can Pose Threat to Security, but Researchers are Two Steps AheadDOPE Quick ReadsUtah State
Altadena Farmer's Market raising the community's profileDon SimkovichAltadena, CA
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
Shock vid of ‘fire tornado’ in Los Angeles County as fast-moving blaze in California grows to 150 acres in Gorman
SHOCKING video of a so-called fire tornado has emerged as firefighters battle a fast-moving blaze in California. The fire in Los Angeles County has torched 150 acres as 200 firefighters work to get control of the growing flames. The blaze, dubbed the Sam Fire, was burning in the open, hilly...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Residents Invited To Attend Public Meeting For Bouquet Canyon Bike Trail Project
Attendees are invited to learn more about the Bouquet Canyon Bike Trail Project, which is expected to provide a safe connection to Central Park from Bouquet Canyon Road. Santa Clarita residents are invited to attend a public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to learn about the Saugus Phase 1: Bouquet Canyon Bike Trail to Central Park project, said Carrie Lujan, Public Information Officer for the City of Santa Clarita.
Church celebrates return of Bruce's Beach to descendants of original Black owners
Church members gathered for a historic Sunday service at Bruce's Beach in Manhattan Beach after L.A. County officials presented the deed to the oceanfront property to the heirs of a Black couple who were stripped of the land nearly a century ago.
sjvsun.com
Kern Co. lawmakers clear path for Mojave to launch “inland port” to aid supply chain
Mojave will soon be home to California’s first-ever inland port, supporting supply chain woes by handling of incoming goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors designated a vacant plot of land in Mojave as the Mojave Inland Port, at the request of landowner Pioneer Partners.
The Best Neighborhoods In Los Angeles To Buy A Home
Looking to relocate to Los Angeles? Here are the most coveted neighborhoods to live in, both for families and professionals alike! Begin your search here.
Tehechapi News
2022 Thunder on the Mountain Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show
Race Communication is proud to sponsor the Thunder on the Mountain Car Show on Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Green and F streets in beautiful historic downtown Tehachapi. The show attracts cars from all over SoCal. Hot rods, classics, customs, muscle cars and more will be displayed in Historic Downtown Tehachapi on Green Street. The show is part of our annual fundraiser for the Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds from the event benefit the organization and local businesses in the region.
Water usage in California regions drops
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Waterboards showed a state-wide drop in water usage and some regions of the state exhibited a drop of up to 17%. The waterboard said at a statewide level in June of 2014 California residents used 131 gallons per capita daily (GPCD) compared to June of 2022 residents used 101 […]
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Watch: Plane lands on California highway, catches fire
Investigators are called it a 'forced landing' after the pilot claimed to have been experiencing engine troubles.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Found Hanging On Fire From Griffith Park Tree
An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found hanging from a tree at Griffith Park on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Fire Department recovered the body between the Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round and Old L.A. Zoo. The woman’s body was reportedly on fire when first responders arrived and as...
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
Prominent Orange County youth sports coach Chris Flores under investigation by Santa Ana Police Department
Flores formerly worked at STARS Socal, a full-service training facility that offers youth, collegiate and professional sports training as well as rehab in located in Santa Ana.
SoCal skies to stay clear as temperatures rise Thursday
Southern California on Thursday will see mostly sunny skies, with hot temperatures throughout the region.
Anaheim man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Inland Empire freeway shootings
A man who was behind a string of BB gun shootings on Southern California freeways last year struck a surprise plea deal with prosecutors and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in prison.Jesse Leal Rodriguez, 35, of Anaheim, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and admitted to a prior strike before a judge handed down the decade-long sentence. Rodriguez had been facing attempted murder charges for the string of shootings that terrorized Southern California drivers for about a month last year. No one was seriously injured in any of the shootings, and its still unclear if...
Heat advisory issued for several parts of Los Angeles County
Extremely warm weather prompted a heat advisory for several regions of Los Angeles County, with some places expected to reach triple digits. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Monday morning for the Los Angeles County mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains, San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley as temperatures jump to 105 degrees in those regions. Other areas that will feel the heat on included Acton, Mount Wilson, Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, Valencia, Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, Woodland Hills, East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona and San Gabriel. The advisory mirrors a similar one issued on Sunday. Residents were urged to stay hydrated, remain in cool, dry areas and wear light clothing. They were also encouraged to check in on elderly neighbors and relatives. The heat was expected to linger through the week, though not at such elevated temperatures, accompanied by yet another monsoonal movement bringing muggy weather and the potential for isolated thunderstorms to the Southland.On Sunday, more than 7 million Americans were affected by heat alerts as a heat wave strikes across the United States, with average temperatures sitting at around 90 degrees.
SFGate
2 escape after plane lands on Southern California freeway
CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A single-engine airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said. The Piper PA-32 was flying to Corona Municipal Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble and landed in eastbound...
Buying groceries in Tijuana helps Californians fend off inflation
Nauni says inflation has driven food prices way too high in her native Los Angeles, and that's why she makes a two-hour drive to Tijuana every couple of weeks to buy groceries.
Small plane lands on California freeway and bursts into flames
A small plane crashed on a Southern California freeway Tuesday, striking a car and bursting into flames.
knewsradio.com
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project
Salton Sea North Shore artists drawing of proposed marina. Photo from Riverside County website. Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion...
