Kiowa County Commissioners meeting minutes - July 28, 2022
The regular meeting of the Kiowa County Commissioners was called to order on July 28, 2022; at 9:00 a.m. by Chairman Donald Oswald. Chairman Oswald opened the meeting with Prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Those in Attendance:. Donald Oswald, Chairman. Howard "Butch" Robertson. Mike Lening, Commissioner. Delisa Weeks, County...
Eads Board of Trustees meeting minutes - July 11, 2022
Mayor - Joe D. Shields- Present. Trustees - Present -Kathy McCracken, Stephanie Sewell, Tuck Liebl, Justin McLoud and Fred Derby. Minutes- Justin McLoud moved to approve the minutes as presented. Kathy McCracken seconded, motion passed unanimously. Approval of Bills - The finance committee reviewed the bills prior to the meeting....
Obituary – Howard Walter Hobbs
Howard Walter Hobbs was born December 25, 1928, and passed away with his family by his side July 29, 2022. He spent 46 years of his life in Lamar. In 1975, Howard met Patricia Siple and they married in 1976, shortly before Howard accepted a position on the faculty of Lamar Community College teaching a wide range of science courses. Dr. Hobbs, as he was known to all his students, remained at LCC until 2000 when, at the age of 72, he retired. His contributions to LCC continued far beyond his many years on the faculty. The Walter-Hobbs Collection, an 800-volume collection of books on science and other subjects that he donated, is still housed in the LCC Library.
Kiowa County Sheriff’s Report - June 1-30, 2022
Sergeant Murdock issued a citation for speeding 80 MPH in a 65 MPH zone. Sergeant Murdock issued a citation for speeding 79 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone. Sergeant Murdock and Deputy Negley responded to the 300 block of East 15th Street for a report of a lost dog. Deputies searched the area and were unable to find the dog.
Funeral Services – Joyce Maxine Escudero
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Cheyenne Wells. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Cheyenne County Community Building in Cheyenne Wells. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Cheyenne Wells.
Police chase in Bent County ends with arrest
LA JUNTA, Colo. — A man in Otero County is facing charges after leading law enforcement in a police pursuit Wednesday night. Shortly before 8:30 p.m., Bent County deputies responded to calls regarding a reckless driver. Deputies quickly learned that the suspect, Joshua Wellhoite, had a no-bail warrant for his arrest. Wellhoite was pulled over by […]
