Howard Walter Hobbs was born December 25, 1928, and passed away with his family by his side July 29, 2022. He spent 46 years of his life in Lamar. In 1975, Howard met Patricia Siple and they married in 1976, shortly before Howard accepted a position on the faculty of Lamar Community College teaching a wide range of science courses. Dr. Hobbs, as he was known to all his students, remained at LCC until 2000 when, at the age of 72, he retired. His contributions to LCC continued far beyond his many years on the faculty. The Walter-Hobbs Collection, an 800-volume collection of books on science and other subjects that he donated, is still housed in the LCC Library.

LAMAR, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO