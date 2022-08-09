A Batavia man accused of starting fires on three different occasions earlier this year, has now entered guilty pleas to counts of arson in County Court. 42-year-old Matthew Zakrzewski is likely to be sentenced to 10 years in state prison next month as part of the plea agreement he accepted. He was facing several other felonies — which have not yet been presented to a grand jury for possible indictment — and without the plea deal could have been sent to prison for up to 25 years. In court yesterday, Zakrzewski admitted to starting a fire at Washington Towers on January 16, and on the same date, setting a 2009 Jeep Patriot on fire. As part of the plea, Zakrzewski agreed to pay more than $10,000 in restitution to the arson victims.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO