Nature.com
Will ‘Centaurus’ be the next global coronavirus variant? Indian cases offers clues
The BA.2.75 variant is rising fast in the country, but hospitalization rates are low so far. You have full access to this article via your institution. As countries await the end of COVID-19 surges caused by the variant BA.5, researchers are on the lookout for what will come next. An...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis.
Nature.com
Context-specific emergence and growth of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant of concern spread globally, causing...
Nature.com
Effectiveness of third vaccine dose for coronavirus disease 2019 during the Omicron variant pandemic: a prospective observational study in Japan
The administration of a third booster dose of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has progressed worldwide. Since January 2022, Japan has faced a nationwide outbreak caused by the Omicron variant, which occurred simultaneously with the progression of mass vaccination with the third booster dose. Therefore, this study evaluated the effectiveness of the third dose of vaccine by reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test using nasopharyngeal swab samples from adults aged"‰â‰¥"‰18Â years tested after having close contact with COVID-19 cases between January and May 2022. Participants who completed only one dose were excluded from the study. Among the 928 enrolled participants, 139 had never been vaccinated, 609 had completed two doses, 180 had completed three doses before the swab test, and the overall RT-PCR test positivity rate in each group was 48.9%, 46.0%, and 32.2%, respectively. The vaccine effectiveness of the third dose to prevent infection after close contact was approximately 40% (95% confidence interval: 20"“60%), which was the highest at 10"“70Â days after receiving the third dose. In conclusion, the effectiveness of the three-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after close contact during the Omicron outbreak is approximately 40%.
Nature.com
Pandemic-Scale Phylogenomics Reveals The SARS-CoV-2 Recombination Landscape
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Accurate and timely detection of recombinant lineages is...
Nature.com
Drinking hydrogen water improves photoreceptor structure and function in retinal degeneration 6 mice
Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a genetically heterogeneous group of inherited retinal disorders involving the progressive dysfunction of photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium, for which there is currently no treatment. The rd6 mouse is a natural model of autosomal recessive retinal degeneration. Given the known contributions of oxidative stress caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and selective inhibition of potent ROS peroxynitrite and OHÂ·by H2 gas we have previously demonstrated, we hypothesized that ingestion of H2 water may delay the progression of photoreceptor death in rd6 mice. H2 mice showed significantly higher retinal thickness as compared to controls on optical coherence tomography. Histopathological and morphometric analyses revealed higher thickness of the outer nuclear layer for H2 mice than controls, as well as higher counts of opsin red/green-positive cells. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of differentially expressed genes in the H2 group versus control group revealed 1996 genes with significantly different expressions. Gene and pathway ontology analysis showed substantial upregulation of genes responsible for phototransduction in H2 mice. Our results show that drinking water high in H2 (1.2"“1.6Â ppm) had neuroprotective effects and inhibited photoreceptor death in mice, and suggest the potential of H2 for the treatment of RP.
US to boost Taiwan trade, conduct air, sea transits
The United States will boost trade with Taiwan in response to China's "provocative" behaviour, the White House said Friday, as it insisted on the right of air and sea passage through the tense strait. Campbell said that the United States would also reassert its right to use international air and sea space between Taiwan and China.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Structure basis for inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 by the feline drug GC376
Correction to: Acta Pharmacologica Sinica https://doi.org/10.1038/s41401-022-00929-z, published online 30 June 2022. After publication of our paper, we learned that we have overlooked several relevant GC376-MPro complex structures published previously (Fu et al., Nature Communications 2020, Vuong et al., Nature Communications 2020). Structural comparison reveals a very similar binding mode of our structure with the published structures. In this correction, we have discussed the similarity of these structures and added the references to the paper. We apologize for our oversight during the preparation of the paper.
Nature.com
Author Correction: High and rising economic costs of biological invasions worldwide
The Data availability section of this article has been updated to provide readers access to a database that is continuously updated with cost and distribution data on biological invasions (https://doi.org/10.6084/m9.figshare.12668570), with an accompanying 'living figure' (https://borisleroy.com/invacost/invacost_livingfigure.html) illustrating these data updates. The Data availability section has been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com
Role of Temporal artery biopsy in a sequential Giant Cell Arteritis fast-track pathway: a 5-year prospective study
Increasing number of centres are establishing sequential fast track pathways (FTP) for management of giant cell arteritis (GCA), with temporal artery ultrasound (US) replacing temporal artery biopsy (TAB) as the first investigational method. Biopsy is performed as second investigation, when US is negative/inconclusive. This study investigates the role of TAB in a sequential GCA-FTP and its utility in those with negative/inconclusive US.
Nature.com
Author Correction: A web-survey assessed attitudes toward evidence-based practice among psychotherapists in Austria
The original version of this Article contained an error in Table 4, where the asterisks were omitted for "Years of experience". The correct and incorrect value appears below. The original Article has been corrected. Department for Evidence-Based Medicine and Evaluation, University for Continuing Education Krems, Dr.-Karl-Dorrek Strasse 30,...
Nature.com
Correction to: Patterns of genetic diversity and structure of a threatened palm species (Euterpe edulis Arecaceae) from the Brazilian Atlantic Forest
Marcia Flores da Silva FerreiraÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1541-66341,. Francine Alves Nogueira de AlmeidaÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1633-94771,. In this article the author name Guilherme Bravim Canal was incorrectly written as Guilherme Bravin Canal. The original article has been corrected. Department of Agronomy, Universidade Federal do EspÃrito Santo, Alegre, Brazil. AlÃ©xia...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Cardiac disruption of SDHAF4-mediated mitochondrial complex II assembly promotes dilated cardiomyopathy
The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 17th author Feng Gao, who is from the Key Laboratory of Aerospace Medicine of the Ministry of Education, School of Aerospace Medicine, Fourth Military Medical University, Xi'an, 710032, China. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Genetic overlap between mood instability and alcohol-related phenotypes suggests shared biological underpinnings
Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a pervasive and devastating mental illness with high comorbidity rates with other mental disorders. Understanding the genetic architecture of this comorbidity could be improved by focusing on intermediate traits that show positive genetic correlation with the disorders. Thus, we aimed to characterize the shared vs. unique polygenicity of AUD, alcohol consumption (AC) and mood instability (MOOD)Â "“beyond genetic correlation, and boost discovery for jointly-associated loci. Summary statistics for MOOD (a binary measure of the tendency to report frequent mood swings), AC (number of standard drinks over a typical consumption week) and AUD GWASs (Ns"‰>"‰200,000) were analyzed to characterize the cross-phenotype associations between MOOD and AC, MOOD and AUD and AC and AUD. To do so, we used a newly established pipeline that combines (i) the bivariate causal mixture model (MiXeR) to quantify polygenic overlap and (ii) the conjunctional false discovery rate (conjFDR) to discover specific jointly associated genomic loci, which were mapped to genes and biological functions. MOOD was highly polygenic (10.4k single nucleotide polymorphisms, SNPs, SD"‰="‰2k) compared to AC (4.9k SNPs, SD"‰="‰0.6k) and AUD (4.3k SNPs, SD"‰="‰2k). The polygenic overlap of MOOD and AC was twice that of MOOD and AUD (98% vs. 49%), with opposite genetic correlation (âˆ’0.2 vs. 0.23), as confirmed in independent samples. MOOD&AUD associated SNPs were significantly enriched for brain genes, conversely to MOOD&AC. Among 38 jointly associated loci, fifteen were novel for MOOD, AC and AUD. MOOD, AC and AUD were also strongly associated at the phenotypic level. Overall, using multilevel polygenic quantification, joint loci discovery and functional annotation methods, we evidenced that the polygenic overlap between MOOD and AC/AUD implicated partlyÂ shared biological underpinnings, yet, clearly distinct functional patterns between MOOD&AC and MOOD&AUD, suggesting new mechanisms for the comorbidity of AUD with mood disorders.
Nature.com
Correction: Developing and validating a multivariable prediction model which predicts progression of intermediate to late age-related macular degeneration-the PINNACLE trial protocol
The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author name. The correction is to the first name of Hrvoje Bogunovic, currently spelt 'Hvroje'. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected. Clinical and Experimental Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton,...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Differential expression of genes in olive leaves and buds of ON- versus OFF-crop trees
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72895-7, published online 25 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the link in the Data Availability section where,. "All the data analyzed or generated during this study are included in this article. This Sequence Read Archive (SRA) submission has been...
Nature.com
Pharmaceutical innovation sourcing
European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. You have full access to this article via your institution. A key aspect of debates about the efficiency of the biopharmaceutical industry in generating new medicines is the role of small and...
Nature.com
Correction: An alternative to MINFLUX that enables nanometer resolution in a confocal microscope
Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00896-4 published online 30 June 2022. After publication of this article1, it was brought to our attention that two of the Supplementary Information "List of potentially interested researchers" and "news article" were attached by mistake, they should be removed. The original publication has been corrected. Author information. Authors...
