Parkinson's Disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized, in part, by the loss of dopaminergic neurons within the nigral-striatal pathway. Multiple lines of evidence support a role for reactive nitrogen species (RNS) in degeneration of this pathway, specifically nitric oxide (NO). This review will focus on how RNS leads to loss of dopaminergic neurons in PD and whether RNS accumulation represents a central signal in the degenerative cascade. Herein, we provide an overview of how RNS accumulates in PD by considering the various cellular sources of RNS including nNOS, iNOS, nitrate, and nitrite reduction and describe evidence that these sources are upregulating RNS in PD. We document that over 1/3 of the proteins that deposit in Lewy Bodies, are post-translationally modified (S-nitrosylated) by RNS and provide a broad description of how this elicits deleterious effects in neurons. In doing so, we identify specific proteins that are modified by RNS in neurons which are implicated in PD pathogenesis, with an emphasis on exacerbation of synucleinopathy. How nitration of alpha-synuclein (aSyn) leads to aSyn misfolding and toxicity in PD models is outlined. Furthermore, we delineate how RNS modulates known PD-related phenotypes including axo-dendritic-, mitochondrial-, and dopamine-dysfunctions. Finally, we discuss successful outcomes of therapeutics that target S-nitrosylation of proteins in Parkinson's Disease related clinical trials. In conclusion, we argue that targeting RNS may be of therapeutic benefit for people in early clinical stages of PD.

