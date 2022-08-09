Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Drinking hydrogen water improves photoreceptor structure and function in retinal degeneration 6 mice
Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a genetically heterogeneous group of inherited retinal disorders involving the progressive dysfunction of photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium, for which there is currently no treatment. The rd6 mouse is a natural model of autosomal recessive retinal degeneration. Given the known contributions of oxidative stress caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and selective inhibition of potent ROS peroxynitrite and OHÂ·by H2 gas we have previously demonstrated, we hypothesized that ingestion of H2 water may delay the progression of photoreceptor death in rd6 mice. H2 mice showed significantly higher retinal thickness as compared to controls on optical coherence tomography. Histopathological and morphometric analyses revealed higher thickness of the outer nuclear layer for H2 mice than controls, as well as higher counts of opsin red/green-positive cells. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of differentially expressed genes in the H2 group versus control group revealed 1996 genes with significantly different expressions. Gene and pathway ontology analysis showed substantial upregulation of genes responsible for phototransduction in H2 mice. Our results show that drinking water high in H2 (1.2"“1.6Â ppm) had neuroprotective effects and inhibited photoreceptor death in mice, and suggest the potential of H2 for the treatment of RP.
Nature.com
Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Many studies have shown that abdominal adiposity is more strongly related to health risks than peripheral adiposity. However, the underlying pathways are still poorly understood. In this cross-sectional study using data from RNA-sequencing experiments and whole-body MRI scans of 200 participants in the EPIC-Potsdam cohort, our aim was to identify novel genes whose gene expression in subcutaneous adipose tissue has an effect on body fat mass (BFM) and body fat distribution (BFD). The analysis identified 625 genes associated with adiposity, of which 531 encode a known protein and 487 are novel candidate genes for obesity. Enrichment analyses indicated that BFM-associated genes were characterized by their higher than expected involvement in cellular, regulatory and immune system processes, and BFD-associated genes by their involvement in cellular, metabolic, and regulatory processes. Mendelian Randomization analyses suggested that the gene expression of 69 genes was causally related to BFM and BFD. Six genes were replicated in UK Biobank. In this study, we identified novel genes for BFM and BFD that are BFM- and BFD-specific, involved in different molecular processes, and whose up-/downregulated gene expression may causally contribute to obesity.
Nature.com
Genetic substrates of bipolar disorder risk in Latino families
Genetic studies of bipolar disorder (BP) have been conducted in the Latin American population, to date, in several countries, including Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Colombia, and, to a lesser extent, Brazil. These studies focused primarily on linkage-based designs utilizing families with multiplex cases of BP. Significant BP loci were identified on Chromosomes 18, 5 and 8, and fine mapping suggested several genes of interest underlying these linkage peaks. More recently, studies in these same pedigrees yielded significant linkage loci for BP endophenotypes, including measures of activity, sleep cycles, and personality traits. Building from findings in other populations, candidate gene association analyses in Latinos from Mexican and Central American ancestry confirmed the role of several genes (including CACNA1C and ANK3) in conferring BP risk. Although GWAS, methylation, and deep sequencing studies have only begun in these populations, there is evidence that CNVs and rare SNPs both play a role in BP risk of these populations. Large segments of the Latino populations in the Americas remain largely unstudied regarding BP genetics, but evidence to date has shown that this type of research can be successfully conducted in these populations and that the genetic underpinnings of BP in these cohorts share at least some characteristics with risk genes identified in European and other populations.
Nature.com
Role of Temporal artery biopsy in a sequential Giant Cell Arteritis fast-track pathway: a 5-year prospective study
Increasing number of centres are establishing sequential fast track pathways (FTP) for management of giant cell arteritis (GCA), with temporal artery ultrasound (US) replacing temporal artery biopsy (TAB) as the first investigational method. Biopsy is performed as second investigation, when US is negative/inconclusive. This study investigates the role of TAB in a sequential GCA-FTP and its utility in those with negative/inconclusive US.
Nature.com
Genetics follow up after rapid genomic sequencing in intensive care: current practices and recommendations for service delivery
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The delivery of rapid genomic sequencing (rGS) to critically unwell children in intensive care occurs at a time of immense pressure and stress for parents. Contact with families after result disclosure, particularly after hospital discharge, presents an opportunity to meet their psychological, medical and information needs as they evolve. This study explores the preferences and perspectives of health professionals and parents of genetics follow up after rGS. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 30 parents, seven genetic counsellors (GCs) and four intensive care physicians with experience in rGS. Transcripts were analysed using reflexive thematic analysis. Current practices surrounding genetics follow up after rGS were highly variable, resulting in some families not receiving the ongoing care they needed. Reasons identified by families for wanting follow-up care represented only a subset of those identified by health professionals. While GCs routinely provided their details to allow parents to initiate further contact, this was not always sufficient for follow-up care. Health professionals identified both organisational and psychosocial barriers to conducting follow up. As rGS transforms the diagnostic pathway in rare disease, there is a need for a co-designed, standardised but flexible model for follow-up care with genetics professionals so that families' evolving needs are met.
Nature.com
Every islet matters: improving the impact of human islet research
Detailed characterization of human pancreatic islets is key to elucidating the pathophysiology of all forms of diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes. However, access to human pancreatic islets is limited. Pancreatic tissue for islet retrieval can be obtained from brain-dead organ donors or from individuals undergoing pancreatectomy, often referred to as 'living donors'. Different protocols for human islet procurement can substantially impact islet function. This variability, coupled with heterogeneity between individuals and islets, results in analytical challenges to separate genuine disease pathology or differences between human donors from experimental noise. There are currently no international guidelines for human donor phenotyping, islet procurement and functional characterization. This lack of standardization means that substantial investments from multiple international efforts towards improved understanding of diabetes pathology cannot be fully leveraged. In this Perspective, we overview the status of the field of human islet research, highlight the challenges and propose actions that could accelerate research progress and increase understanding of type 2 diabetes to slow its pandemic spreading.
Nature.com
Correction To: Signaling pathways involved in ischemic stroke: molecular mechanisms and therapeutic interventions
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 278 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy https://doi.org/10.1038/s41392-022-01064-1, published online 06 July 2022. After online publication of the article1 the authors noticed, the legend for Fig. 2 contains textual error and captions of...
Nature.com
The impact of users' cognitive function on evaluator perceptions of usability
To explore the association between the user's cognitive function and usability reported by the evaluator. A cross-sectional study was conducted with a community-based sample. Data about participants' age, sex, education, sleep quantity, subjective memory complaints, and cognitive function were collected. A usability session was conducted to evaluate a digital solution called Brain on Track. Independent linear-regression analyses were used to explore univariable and multivariable associations between evaluator-reported usability assessment and the users' cognitive function, age, sex, education, sleep quantity, and subjective memory complaints. A total of 238 participants entered this study, of which 161 (67.6%) were females and the mean age was 42 (SD 12.9) years old. All variables (age, education, sleep quantity, subjective memory complaints and cognitive function) except sex were significantly associated with evaluator-reported usability in the univariable analysis (p"‰<"‰0.05). Cognitive function, age, education, and subjective memory complaints remained significant in the multivariable model (F"‰="‰38.87, p"‰<"‰0.001) with an adjusted R2 of 0.391. Cognition scores alone showed an adjusted R2 of 0.288. This work suggests that cognitive function impacts evaluator reported usability, alongside other users' characteristics and needs to be considered in the usability evaluation.
Nature.com
Longitudinal association of atopic dermatitis progression and keratin 6A
Atopic dermatitis is a common skin disease characterized by loss of skin integrity. Risk and severity have been associated with genetic variation especially with respect to the filaggrin gene, suggesting the importance of skin barrier function in atopic dermatitis pathogenesis. The keratin protein plays a role in epithelial health but its relationship with disease severity would benefit from further exploration. In this study, we evaluate the association between common keratin 6 variants and severity of atopic dermatitis over time using a Bayesian generalized linear mixed model to account for repeated measures. We identify groups of variants within which individual variants have similar effects on skin repair. Further assessment of the biological mechanisms by which these contribute to repair of epidermis may inform treatment of atopic dermatitis.
Nature.com
Engineered virus-like particles: paving the way for effective somatic genome editing
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 279 (2022) Cite this article. A recent publication in Cell describes the development and application of engineered virus-like particles (eVLPs) that efficiently package and deliver therapeutic gene-editing proteins, including base editors (BEs) and Cas9 nuclease, with the ability to overcome cargo packaging, release, and localization bottlenecks, representing potentially promising carrier for delivering gene-editing tools of therapeutic interest.1.
Nature.com
Potential selection of unrelated donor based on HLA-DPB1 T-cell epitope matching using data from a single-center analysis
HLA matching at second-field level is the main factor for the selection of the best unrelated hematopoietic stem cell donor (UD) [1], whereas the match at locus DPB1 according to the T-cell epitope (TCE) algorithm [2] represents a well-described application of epitope matching in the field of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Avoiding a nonpermissive HLA-DPB1 TCE mismatched donor has been demonstrated to improve patient's prognosis and current recommendations includes this kind of selection [3]. Nonetheless, it is unclear to which extent the TCE matching could be applied in practice, with only one previous report [4]. A recent survey from the Italian Society of Immunogenetics and Biology of Transplantation (AIBT) showed that the use of TCE algorithm has increased from 24% to 65% of transplant centers between 2010 and 2019 [5]. However, some centers declared that the algorithm is difficult to apply due to the few patients with at least two potential UDs with an equal match grade with patients (i.e., both 10/10 or 9/10) but different DP permissiveness, for whom this selection would be applicable [6]. We aimed at calculating this number on our searches at the ASST Grande Ospedale Metropolitano Niguarda (Milano, Italy), in order to quantify this perception and to discuss possible limitations and improvements.
Nature.com
Ubap1 knock-in mice reproduced the phenotype of SPG80
SPG80 is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by a pure type of juvenile-onset hereditary spastic paraplegia and is caused by a heterozygous mutation of the UBAP1 (ubiquitin-associated protein 1) gene. UBAP1 is one of the subunits of the endosomal sorting complex required for transport I and plays a role in endosome sorting by binding to ubiquitin-tagged proteins. In this study, we generated novel Ubap1+/E176Efx23 knock-in mice, in which the SOUBA domain of Ubap1 was completely deleted with the UMA domain being intact, as an animal model of SPG80. The knock-in mice with this heterozygous Ubap1 truncated mutation appeared normal at birth, but they developed progressive hind limb dysfunction several months later. Molecular pathologically, loss of neurons in the spinal cord and accumulation of ubiquitinated proteins were observed in Ubap1+/E176Efx23 knock-in mice. In addition, changes in the distributions of Rab5 and Rab7 in the spinal cord suggest that this mutation in Ubap1 disturbs endosome-mediated vesicular trafficking. This is the first report of a mouse model that reproduces the phenotype of SPG80. Our knock-in mice may provide a clue for understanding the molecular pathogenesis underlying UBAP1-related HSP and screening of therapeutic agents.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Differential expression of genes in olive leaves and buds of ON- versus OFF-crop trees
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72895-7, published online 25 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the link in the Data Availability section where,. "All the data analyzed or generated during this study are included in this article. This Sequence Read Archive (SRA) submission has been...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Proteogenomic characterization of 2002 human cancers reveals pan-cancer molecular subtypes and associated pathways
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30342-3, published online 13 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the 'De novo proteome-based subtypes' section of the Results, which incorrectly read 's3 and s11 cell lines had consistent negative correlations in contrast to the other subtypes (Fig. 4d). This observation indicated that s3 and s11 cell lines (and, by extension, their tumor counterparts) tended to express essential genes highly (Fig. 4e).' The correct version states 's10' in place of 's11'.
Nature.com
'Poisoning' of the transcriptome by ultraconserved elements
Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Alternative RNA splicing allows an individual gene to encode functionally distinct RNA isoforms that can differ in stability, localization and protein-coding potential. This key process is regulated by splicing factors (SF), which bind to specific pre-mRNA sequences and enhance or repress splice-site recognition by the core spliceosome. Given their ability to modulate the transcriptome, SF levels are tightly regulated and their dysregulation causes many human diseases. One such complex regulatory mechanism relies on alternative splicing of ultraconserved elements (UCEs) in SF genes themselves.
Nature.com
Nitrosative stress in Parkinson's disease
Parkinson's Disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized, in part, by the loss of dopaminergic neurons within the nigral-striatal pathway. Multiple lines of evidence support a role for reactive nitrogen species (RNS) in degeneration of this pathway, specifically nitric oxide (NO). This review will focus on how RNS leads to loss of dopaminergic neurons in PD and whether RNS accumulation represents a central signal in the degenerative cascade. Herein, we provide an overview of how RNS accumulates in PD by considering the various cellular sources of RNS including nNOS, iNOS, nitrate, and nitrite reduction and describe evidence that these sources are upregulating RNS in PD. We document that over 1/3 of the proteins that deposit in Lewy Bodies, are post-translationally modified (S-nitrosylated) by RNS and provide a broad description of how this elicits deleterious effects in neurons. In doing so, we identify specific proteins that are modified by RNS in neurons which are implicated in PD pathogenesis, with an emphasis on exacerbation of synucleinopathy. How nitration of alpha-synuclein (aSyn) leads to aSyn misfolding and toxicity in PD models is outlined. Furthermore, we delineate how RNS modulates known PD-related phenotypes including axo-dendritic-, mitochondrial-, and dopamine-dysfunctions. Finally, we discuss successful outcomes of therapeutics that target S-nitrosylation of proteins in Parkinson's Disease related clinical trials. In conclusion, we argue that targeting RNS may be of therapeutic benefit for people in early clinical stages of PD.
Nature.com
An Asymmetric sp"“sp Cross-Electrophile Coupling Using 'Ene'-Reductases
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The catalytic asymmetric construction of Csp3"“Csp3 bonds remains one...
Nature.com
The relationship between interoception and agency and its modulation by heartbeats: an exploratory study
Interoception, the sense of the internal physiological state of the body, theoretically underpins aspects of self-representation. Experimental studies link feelings of body ownership to interoceptive perception, yet few studies have tested for association between the sense of agency and interoceptive processing. Here, we combined an intentional binding paradigm with cardiac measures of interoceptive processing (behavioural performance on a heartbeat discrimination task, and effects of timing within the cardiac cycle) in twenty-six non-clinical participants as an exploratory study. We found performance accuracy on the heartbeat discrimination task correlated positively with the intentional binding effect, an index of sense of agency (Î²"‰="‰0.832, p"‰="‰0.005), even after controlling for effects of age, sex, educational level, heart rate, heart rate variability and time accuracy. The intentional binding effect was enhanced during cardiac systole (compared to diastole) in individuals with greater heartbeat discrimination accuracy (Î²"‰="‰0.640, p"‰="‰0.047). These findings support the proposal that interoception contributes to mechanisms underlying the emergence of sense of agency.
Nature.com
Artificial intelligence uncovers carcinogenic human metabolites
The genome of a eukaryotic cell is often vulnerable to both intrinsic and extrinsic threats owing to its constant exposure to a myriad of heterogeneous compounds. Despite the availability of innate DNA damage responses, some genomic lesions trigger malignant transformation of cells. Accurate prediction of carcinogens is an ever-challenging task owing to the limited information about bona fide (non-)carcinogens. We developed Metabokiller, an ensemble classifier that accurately recognizes carcinogens by quantitatively assessing their electrophilicity, their potential to induce proliferation, oxidative stress, genomic instability, epigenome alterations, and anti-apoptotic response. Concomitant with the carcinogenicity prediction, Metabokiller is fully interpretable and outperforms existing best-practice methods for carcinogenicity prediction. Metabokiller unraveled potential carcinogenic human metabolites. To cross-validate Metabokiller predictions, we performed multiple functional assays using Saccharomyces cerevisiae and human cells with two Metabokiller-flagged human metabolites, namely 4-nitrocatechol and 3,4-dihydroxyphenylacetic acid, and observed high synergy between Metabokiller predictions and experimental validations.
Nature.com
COVID rebound is surprisingly common — even without Paxlovid
Viral levels resurge in more than 10% of untreated people with COVID-19, but early data hint that the rebound is even more pronounced after antiviral treatment. You have full access to this article via your institution. After the game-changing COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid began to be used in late 2021, researchers...
