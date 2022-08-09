Read full article on original website
WOWO News
Paramedic Shortage Continuing To Be An Issue In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A shortage of paramedics continues to plague Northeast Indiana. Three River’s Ambulance Authority continues to grapple with a paramedic shortage in Fort Wayne. The authority tells our partners in news at ABC21 that they are working towards some solutions in the future hoping to bring relief to their paramedics. TRAA Executive Director Joel Benz reported the latest numbers at their board meeting Tuesday night.
hot1079fortwayne.com
New Blue Star banner up on W. Jefferson
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne installed a new Blue Star Banner today to honor and recognize City of Fort Wayne residents and City of Fort Wayne government employees who are actively deployed. Private First Class Kyler Doan, U.S. Army, is being honored and recognized...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
Inside Indiana Business
Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live
Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people. The highest ranked Indiana community...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing Spee-D-Mart in Ohio
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a Shell Spee-D-Mart in Hicksville, Ohio. Police say 34-year-old Casey Billingsley was arrested in Fort Wayne on a warrant for an armed robbery that happened on July 30, 2022. Police say the investigation is...
wfft.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured on US 33 near Cook Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Allen County Sheriffs are investigating a potential crash between a motorcycle and a semi truck. Around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to an accident on U.S. 33 near Cook Road. Officials say a semi turning onto U.S. 33 may have collided with the motorcyclist...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Motorcycle, semi collide on U.S. 33 at West Cook Road Thursday night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne’s NBC News has learned that the northbound lanes of U.S. 33 at West Cook Road will be closed for hours after a motorcycle and semi collided around 8:15 Thursday night. Little information is coming in from investigators at the...
hot1079fortwayne.com
East State concrete rehab project set to begin
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division says that work will soon begin on the East State Concrete Rehabilitation Project. The project, along East State Boulevard from Reed Road to Georgetown North Boulevard, will consist of concrete pavement rehabilitation with micro-milling of the road surface. It will also include repairing damaged curb sections and upgrading ADA ramps at public intersections.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Woman shot off Illinois Road after apartment altercation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that a woman is in serious condition following a shooting on the city’s southwest side Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to Illinois Road and I-69 just before 2 p.m. after a woman was reported inside an SUV with gunshot wounds.
963xke.com
U.S. 6 to close for railroad crossing construction
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that a portion of U.S. 6 in Butler will close for railroad crossing reconstruction between Maple Street and C.R. 28. Norfolk Southern is scheduled to start the work on or after August 15, with work expected to last...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne woman injured in fatal Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman was injured in a crash Sunday in Howard County that left one man dead. The Howard County Sheriff’s Department and first responders were called to US 31, just north of US 35 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Initial reports indicate that a 2001 Lexus, driven by 21-year-old Kyra Potts of Fort Wayne, was traveling northbound on US 31, just north of the US 35 exit before leaving the roadway, crossing the median, and entering southbound traffic. The Lexus then collided with a 2014 Chevrolet driven by a 55-year-old Rebecca Hayden, of Martinsville.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD respond to shooting on City’s southwest side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) responded to the report of a shooting on the City’s southwest side Thursday afternoon. FWPD says around 1:45 p.m., officers were headed to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Fenwick Place, in the Preston Pointe at Inverness Apartments, when dispatchers called out a report of a shooting on Illinois Road.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man arrested after Ohio gas station robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday nearly two weeks after an armed robbery in Hicksville, Ohio. In a release to media, Hicksville police chief Mark Denning said 34-year-old Casey Billingsly was arrested in Fort Wayne with the help of city police and sheriff’s deputies. A warrant had been issued for his capture.
wtvbam.com
Second person dies following last Friday’s crash on SR 120 east of Orland, Indiana
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – A second person from rural Fremont, Indiana has died following a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland last Friday afternoon. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says they were informed by family members that the driver of the 2012 Volkswagen passenger car, 43 year old Lonnie Bright, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Firefighters battle house fire on City’s north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fire crews from several districts battled a fire on the City’s north side Thursday afternoon. Crews responded to the report of a fire in the 8900 block of Center Street around 2:30 p.m. The house was heavily damaged by the fire,...
Inside Indiana Business
Could rebirth of the Scout SUV happen in Indiana?
Is it possible the announced reincarnation of the Scout brand sport utility vehicle will occur in Fort Wayne, where the original rugged vehicle was born in 1961 at the International Harvester plant? Automotive publication The Drive is reporting Scott Koegh, the incoming chief executive officer of Volkswagen’s Scout brand, visited the city last weekend during an International Harvester owners’ event.
WANE-TV
More choices for Fort Wayne Community Schools lunches this year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Inside the Fort Wayne Community Schools Nutrition Processing Center, 55 people work hard every day to feed education. “You feel like you’re doing a purpose. You feel like you’re helping the community,” Alicia Jenks said. Jenks has been working at the...
WANE-TV
Railroad work forces week-long closure of US 6 in Butler
BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of U.S. 6 in Butler will be closed next week to allow for crews to reconstruct a railroad crossing. U.S. 6 will be closed between Maple Street and C.R. 28 starting Monday. The work is expected to take a week, INDOT said. Drivers...
WANE-TV
Jury: Protester accused of tossing explosive at trooper not guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man arrested on allegations he tossed an explosive device at an Indiana State Trooper during racial protests in downtown Fort Wayne in May 2020 has been acquitted. An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 45, of Elkhart not guilty...
WANE-TV
Cirque Italia: Water Circus comes to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The big top is making its way to Fort Wayne this weekend. The Cirque Italia silver unit showcases innovative human talents, performing the most daring acts. This pirate-themed atmosphere, combined with the incredible acts will give the audience a unique European-style performance. A sneak peek of...
