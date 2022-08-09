Read full article on original website
Rochester hospital sued over failure to provide interpreter services to deaf patient
The family of a deaf patient is suing Frisbee Memorial Hospital in Rochester for not providing her with a sign language interpreter and for relying on her 11-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son to translate their dying mother’s wishes – despite an earlier settlement with the U.S. attorney that it would provide sign language services.
Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center
Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
Manchester parents keep son's memory alive, help other children through creating foundation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester parents are keeping their son's memory alive after he died in a water accident in 2018. Derek and Lindsey Belisle created Wesley's Way Foundation to honor their son Wesley Belisle, 4. “We were given so many well-wishes and other things after his passing that we...
Gov. Sununu signs letter asking president to remove COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international travelers
CONCORD, N.H. — Seventeen Republican governors, including Gov. Chris Sununu, have signed a letter to President Joe Biden, asking him to drop the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international travelers coming into the U.S. The governors claim the mandate is hurting the economy. Their letter said 72 other countries have...
More than $2 million coming to New Hampshire to address youth homelessness issue
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is set to receive $2.2 million in grant funding to address youth homelessness. A two-year grant is coming through the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money will support coordinated community plans for areas outside of...
Massachusetts woman blinded by attack working to help others regain sight
HAVERHILL, Mass. — The victim of a gruesome attack in Massachusetts is trying to turn her suffering into something good. Janet Blanchard, of Haverhill, was left blind and almost died from a random attack in her hometown last year. NewsCenter 5's Maria Stephanos lived next door to Blanchard when...
Toll Brothers breaks ground on two new 55+ active adult communities in Mass.
Tyngsborough, MA Toll Brothers, Inc. held a groundbreaking at two of its latest 55+ luxury home communities, Enclave at Tyngsborough and The Willows at Boxford. Both communities are expected to open for sales in the fall. Home buyers in both communities will have a choice of home designs with an...
AG withdraws $100M YDC settlement plan, will resubmit with changes
CONCORD, NH – The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee agreed Wednesday to allow Attorney General John Formella to withdraw his proposed claims process for the $100 million settlement fund for victims of abuse while children at the Youth Development Center with plans to resubmit it with changes at a later date.
Blair Miller, Johnathon Bobbitt-Miller release statement on loss of adopted son's biological sister Harmony Montgomery
"It is nearly impossible and unjust to use words to describe how our family feels on this very sad day. Harmony should be enjoying the fun that kids experience each summer. Instead, we're all left with a depth of sadness that we struggle to accept or understand. Our son, Jamison, will forever be challenged with trying to understand the brutal and senseless loss of his sister. Since the day we were matched to eventually adopt Jamison, we knew of his strong bond with Harmony. We just recently learned of just how special that relationship was and how Harmony was Jamison's protector while the two were in and out of foster care. We now can't help but wonder who was protecting Harmony.
Housing group proposes the construction of affordable units in Manchester
With the need for more affordable housing in the state, Families in Transition, a local organization that fights homelessness, is exploring the possibility of building homes for people with low and middle incomes. New Hampshire is suffering from a housing crisis, as the rental vacancy rate slides down to 0.5%.
Watchdog files complaint against AG for criticizing verdict in Zhukovskyy case
CONCORD, NH – A retired Nashua police officer has filed a professional conduct complaint against Attorney General John Formella for saying truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was guilty after a jury found him not guilty on all counts Tuesday in the crash deaths of seven motorcyclists three years ago. Anthony...
New Hampshire office vacancy rate continues to level out as rents rise
The overall vacancy rate in the office market continued to level out for the third consecutive quarter in New Hampshire. The vacancy rate was almost unchanged compared to last year. However, compared to the second quarter of 2019 (pre-pandemic), the vacancy rate went up by 4.0 percent. This steep incline was due to some companies downsizing their office space, notably in the Class B sector.
Peter Davis: Felony level desecration of family cemetery in Tilton absolutely outrageous
Absolutely outrageous. The photos of the felony level desecration of the Philbrook Cemetery by a Tilton condo developer show a total disregard of the sacredness of this historic gravesite and the laws protecting it. Anger beyond words leaves me exasperated at the selectboard who would opt for restoration without punishment. Absolutely outrageous.
An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
In Manchester, a 'farm stand on wheels' aims to make fresh food more accessible
Every other week, Molly Stark brings a van filled with berries, corn and so much more to neighborhoods across Manchester that would otherwise have little access to locally grown produce. Being consistent, Stark says, is key. “I've been at every stop and I have developed relationships with a lot of...
City Council Mulls Salary for Next Haverhill Mayor; Fiorentini Makes Less Than Some Department Heads
With Mayor James J. Fiorentini serving his 10th and seemingly last term as Haverhill’s leader, the City Council Tuesday considered the question of how much money should be paid to the next officeholder. Councilor Catherine Rogers introduced the question during a discussion of an ordinance regarding salaries for administrative...
Prudy Morin Veysey: Vote all the way to the bottom of the ballot
I am a citizen of Belknap County, born here in the '50s, and grew up on Lake Opechee. I graduated from Laconia High School, a life-long Republican, and have a good bit of New Hampshire common sense.
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
Car dealership employee files Covid-related suit over firing
Despite the fear of business groups when the pandemic began, there haven’t been too many Covid-related lawsuits filed in New Hampshire. But one was complaint was lodged against a Nashua car dealership last month for allegedly firing a parts specialist for quarantining because of possible exposure to the virus.
