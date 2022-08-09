ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

NHPR

Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center

Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
ROCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

AG withdraws $100M YDC settlement plan, will resubmit with changes

CONCORD, NH – The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee agreed Wednesday to allow Attorney General John Formella to withdraw his proposed claims process for the $100 million settlement fund for victims of abuse while children at the Youth Development Center with plans to resubmit it with changes at a later date.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Blair Miller, Johnathon Bobbitt-Miller release statement on loss of adopted son's biological sister Harmony Montgomery

"It is nearly impossible and unjust to use words to describe how our family feels on this very sad day. Harmony should be enjoying the fun that kids experience each summer. Instead, we're all left with a depth of sadness that we struggle to accept or understand. Our son, Jamison, will forever be challenged with trying to understand the brutal and senseless loss of his sister. Since the day we were matched to eventually adopt Jamison, we knew of his strong bond with Harmony. We just recently learned of just how special that relationship was and how Harmony was Jamison's protector while the two were in and out of foster care. We now can't help but wonder who was protecting Harmony.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Watchdog files complaint against AG for criticizing verdict in Zhukovskyy case

CONCORD, NH – A retired Nashua police officer has filed a professional conduct complaint against Attorney General John Formella for saying truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was guilty after a jury found him not guilty on all counts Tuesday in the crash deaths of seven motorcyclists three years ago. Anthony...
NASHUA, NH
nhbr.com

New Hampshire office vacancy rate continues to level out as rents rise

The overall vacancy rate in the office market continued to level out for the third consecutive quarter in New Hampshire. The vacancy rate was almost unchanged compared to last year. However, compared to the second quarter of 2019 (pre-pandemic), the vacancy rate went up by 4.0 percent. This steep incline was due to some companies downsizing their office space, notably in the Class B sector.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Peter Davis: Felony level desecration of family cemetery in Tilton absolutely outrageous

Absolutely outrageous. The photos of the felony level desecration of the Philbrook Cemetery by a Tilton condo developer show a total disregard of the sacredness of this historic gravesite and the laws protecting it. Anger beyond words leaves me exasperated at the selectboard who would opt for restoration without punishment. Absolutely outrageous.
TILTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire

This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
NEWINGTON, NH
CBS Boston

Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nhbr.com

Car dealership employee files Covid-related suit over firing

Despite the fear of business groups when the pandemic began, there haven’t been too many Covid-related lawsuits filed in New Hampshire. But one was complaint was lodged against a Nashua car dealership last month for allegedly firing a parts specialist for quarantining because of possible exposure to the virus.
MERRIMACK, NH

