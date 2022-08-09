Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale
Dividend stocks are more critical than ever to producing long-term portfolio gains.
Why You Should Sell the Rally and Buy These 7 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Dividend Blue Chips
Chasing a bear market rally is not a good idea with the domestic economy sputtering. Investors may want to take profits and rotate to these seven Goldman Sachs top picks that are blue chip dividend stocks still offering significant upside.
Dow rises 535 points as investors celebrate positive economic indicator
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. markets surged on Wednesday as investors took in a key economic gauge that showed inflation has begun to decline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day up 535.10 points, or 1.63%, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.13% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.89%. The...
CNBC
Marqeta shares plunge more than 20% on CEO exit and 'cautious' expectations for coming months
Marqeta founder Jason Gardner said on Wednesday that he'll be stepping down as CEO, but will remain as chairman. Gardner said he's not the best person to execute the upcoming stage of growth at the company. Marqeta said it's "prudent to be cautious about the next several months" because of...
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic
Buffett's investing prowess has created life-changing wealth for long-term shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway. Paramount Global and HP are two Berkshire holdings that could be significantly undervalued.
teslarati.com
Tesla ($TSLA) included in Saxo Bank top 10 July stocks
Saxo Bank included Tesla ($TSLA) in its top 10 most traded stocks of July. According to the analysis emailed to Teslarati, the S&P 500 posted the “most bullish monthly performance in almost 24 months.” Notably, the U.S., UK, and Asian economies are flirting with recession. Elon Musk has spoken about this noting that things are seeming to get better.
Motley Fool
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend.
Rivian Stock Higher As 2022 Production Hopes Offset $5.45 Billion Loss Forecast
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) shares edged higher after the upstart electric truckmaker forecast a wider-than-expected 2022 loss but stuck to its forecast of producing 25,000 vehicles by the end of the year. The stock also found support from a number of analysts upgrades, with price target boosts from RBC, D.A. Davidson...
Is the Best Growth Behind These Pandemic-Darling Stocks?
These companies kept consumers fed and entertained during the height of the pandemic, but times have changed.
Are Outdoor Stocks Finally Turning Around?
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. After several months of stocks trending south, July saw an overall 4 percent total average gain across the 28 publicly traded...
Benzinga
Disney Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts Following Upbeat Results; Shares Surge
Walt Disney Co DIS reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Disney added 14.4 million subscribers for Disney+ in the third quarter for a total of 152.1 million. Disney shares jumped 8.7% to $122.22 in pre-market trading. Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Disney today.
Motley Fool
Despite Some Big Losers, These Growth Stocks Are Keeping the Nasdaq Bull Market Going
Shares of 23andMe have risen 30% this week, both before and since it reported earnings. Battery start-up Enovix's shares are skyrocketing after it reported earnings and said it was closer to commercial production. Weak guidance and a CFO change at Sonos have its shares sinking, while Marqeta's founder is stepping...
U.S. Stocks Close Mixed as Market Comeback Rally Pauses
U.S. stocks closed mixed as the recent market rally settled in the later hours of Thursday's session. Investors weighed a better-than-expected July PPI report, which along with Wednesday's July CPI, was an encouraging indicator for inflation and the economy, showing that inflation may be slowing down. The S&P 500 closed down 0.07%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.58%, and the Dow fell by 0.08%. Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
CNBC
The CEOs of Disney and Devon Energy deliver upbeat outlooks to CNBC
The CEOs of two Club holdings spoke to CNBC on Thursday: Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) Bob Chapek and Devon Energy's (DVN) Rick Moncrief. Drug stocks are sliding on fears of Zantac lawsuits — here's what it means for JNJ.
Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings
Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Gene Munster's Q2 Earnings Review With Benzinga Is Friday: What Are His Favorite Tech Stocks For 2023?
Many investors entered the second quarter either deep in the red in their portfolios and or sitting on cash to deploy in the tech wreck. With the indexes reaching 52-week lows and several issues in the tech sector revisiting pandemic lows or beyond — and rising interest rates as the result of rampant inflation — much of Wall Street was prepared for lower prices.
