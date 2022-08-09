ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Relmada Secures FDA Fast Track Status For Depressive Disorder Candidate

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to Relmada Therapeutics’ RLMD lead asset REL-1017 as a monotherapy for the treatment major depressive disorder (MDD). REL-1017 is being investigated in an on-going monotherapy Phase 3 clinical trial under Reliance III study in patients with major...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Daiichi-AstraZeneca's Flagship Cancer Drug Scores FDA Approval For Lung Cancer Harboring HER2 Mutation

The FDA has approved Daiichi Sankyo DSNKY and AstraZeneca plc's AZN Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DoR). Continued approval...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

FDA Grants Full Approval to Capmatinib in METex14+ Metastatic NSCLC

Regular approval has been granted to capmatinib for the treatment of patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer whose tumors harbor a MET exon 14 skipping mutation. The FDA has granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for the use in MET exon 14 skipping mutation–positive metastatic non–small cell lung cancer as detected by and FDA approved test.1.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Friedreich
MedPage Today

Aldosterone Linked to Kidney Failure Risk, Irrespective of Diabetes

Higher serum aldosterone levels were linked to a greater risk of kidney failure in chronic kidney disease (CKD), both for those with and without diabetes, a study showed. Every doubling in aldosterone level was associated with 11% (95% CI 1.04-1.18) greater risk of progression of CKD to end-stage kidney disease or halving of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) over a median follow-up of 9.6 years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Streetinsider Premium#The New Drug Application#Delayed Start Analysis#Nda
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves New Pembrolizumab CDx to Identify pMMR in Endometrial Cancer

The FDA has approved a label expansion for the VENTANA MMR RxDx panel to identify patients with dMMR solid tumors and pMMR endometrial cancer who are eligible for treatment with pembrolizumab. The FDA has expanded approval of the VENTANA MMR RxDx panel to help identify patients with mismatch repair–deficient (dMMR)...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Trastuzumab Deruxtecan for HER2+ Metastatic NSCLC

Accelerated approval has been granted to trastuzumab deruxtecan for patients with HER2-positive unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer based on positive results from DESTINY-Lung02. The FDA has granted accelerated approval to trastuzumab deruxtecan for the treatment of patients unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
healio.com

FDA grants Tabrecta regular approval for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer

The FDA approved capmatinib for treatment of certain adults with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The approval applies to patients whose tumors have a mutation that leads to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, as detected through an FDA-approved test. Capmatinib (Tabrecta, Novartis) — an oral kinase inhibitor that targets...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC

After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
CANCER
InvestorPlace

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) Stock Soars 64% on Positive Clinical Data

KarXT met its primary endpoint for treating adults with schizophrenia. This has the company aiming for a New Drug Application (NDA) in mid-2023. Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) stock is rocketing higher on Monday thanks to results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial. This trial covers the efficacy, safety and tolerability of...
STOCKS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Unity Biotechnology announces positive data in phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325 in patients with DME

The study provided evidence of safety, visual acuity improvement and structural stability in a difficult-to-treat patient population. Unity Biotechnology Inc. today announced 12- and 18-week data from its Phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325, a senolytic Bcl-xL inhibitor, in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME). During a conference call held...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Clinical Overview: Certain Antihypertensive Drugs Can Lower Risk for New Onset Type 2 Diabetes

Meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials adds to growing evidence around certain antihypertensive drug classes showing promise for primary or secondary prevention of diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 116 million American adults have hypertension and 88 million have prediabetes (defined as a hemoglobin A1c of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

Aptinyx's Chronic Pain Candidate Fails To Top Placebo In Mid-Stage Study

Aptinyx Inc APTX has announced results from a Phase 2b study evaluating the effects of NYX-2925 in patients with fibromyalgia, characterized by muscular or musculoskeletal pain with stiffness and localized tenderness at specific points. NYX-2925 did not achieve statistically significant separation from placebo on the study's primary endpoint of change...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy