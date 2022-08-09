Read full article on original website
Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
Benzinga
Relmada Secures FDA Fast Track Status For Depressive Disorder Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to Relmada Therapeutics’ RLMD lead asset REL-1017 as a monotherapy for the treatment major depressive disorder (MDD). REL-1017 is being investigated in an on-going monotherapy Phase 3 clinical trial under Reliance III study in patients with major...
Daiichi-AstraZeneca's Flagship Cancer Drug Scores FDA Approval For Lung Cancer Harboring HER2 Mutation
The FDA has approved Daiichi Sankyo DSNKY and AstraZeneca plc's AZN Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DoR). Continued approval...
cancernetwork.com
FDA Grants Full Approval to Capmatinib in METex14+ Metastatic NSCLC
Regular approval has been granted to capmatinib for the treatment of patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer whose tumors harbor a MET exon 14 skipping mutation. The FDA has granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for the use in MET exon 14 skipping mutation–positive metastatic non–small cell lung cancer as detected by and FDA approved test.1.
Was your at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test negative? Do it again, FDA says
You swabbed the inside of your nose and performed the at-home rapid antigen test for COVID-19 and thankfully, it was negative. Hold on. Do the test again, says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whether you have symptoms or not. The FDA said today it “is advising people to perform...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Pfizer Shares Ascend Following Positive Data From Late-Stage Pneumococcal Vaccine Trial For Infants
Pfizer PFE announced positive top-line results from its pivotal U.S. Phase 3 study in infants evaluating its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate (20vPnC) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). 20vPnC is evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical study for the prevention of IPD caused by the 20 Streptococcus...
MedPage Today
Aldosterone Linked to Kidney Failure Risk, Irrespective of Diabetes
Higher serum aldosterone levels were linked to a greater risk of kidney failure in chronic kidney disease (CKD), both for those with and without diabetes, a study showed. Every doubling in aldosterone level was associated with 11% (95% CI 1.04-1.18) greater risk of progression of CKD to end-stage kidney disease or halving of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) over a median follow-up of 9.6 years.
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves New Pembrolizumab CDx to Identify pMMR in Endometrial Cancer
The FDA has approved a label expansion for the VENTANA MMR RxDx panel to identify patients with dMMR solid tumors and pMMR endometrial cancer who are eligible for treatment with pembrolizumab. The FDA has expanded approval of the VENTANA MMR RxDx panel to help identify patients with mismatch repair–deficient (dMMR)...
cgtlive.com
Zolgensma Gene Therapy Linked to 2 Deaths in SMA Patients, Novartis Reports
The 2 deaths, due to acute liver failure, occurred in patients treated in Kazakhstan and Russia. Two children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) have died after being treated with onasemnogene abeparvovec (Zolgensma; Novartis) from acute liver failure, a known safety risk of the therapy.1. Novartis has updated the FDA and...
Homology Medicines Announces Preclinical Gene Therapy Candidate For Genetic Storage Disorder
Homology Medicines Inc FIXX announced the details of HMI-204, its optimized, in vivo, one-time gene therapy candidate for metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD). Following a single I.V. administration in the MLD animal model, the candidate crossed the blood-brain barrier to the central nervous system (CNS) and reached key peripheral organs involved in MLD.
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Trastuzumab Deruxtecan for HER2+ Metastatic NSCLC
Accelerated approval has been granted to trastuzumab deruxtecan for patients with HER2-positive unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer based on positive results from DESTINY-Lung02. The FDA has granted accelerated approval to trastuzumab deruxtecan for the treatment of patients unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have...
healio.com
FDA grants Tabrecta regular approval for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer
The FDA approved capmatinib for treatment of certain adults with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The approval applies to patients whose tumors have a mutation that leads to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, as detected through an FDA-approved test. Capmatinib (Tabrecta, Novartis) — an oral kinase inhibitor that targets...
Novartis reports Zolgensma caused two deaths from liver failure
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Novartis AG (NOVN.S) on Thursday reported two patient fatalities due to acute liver failure following treatment with Zolgensma gene therapy used to treat spinal muscular atrophy.
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC
After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
InvestorPlace
Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) Stock Soars 64% on Positive Clinical Data
KarXT met its primary endpoint for treating adults with schizophrenia. This has the company aiming for a New Drug Application (NDA) in mid-2023. Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) stock is rocketing higher on Monday thanks to results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial. This trial covers the efficacy, safety and tolerability of...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Unity Biotechnology announces positive data in phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325 in patients with DME
The study provided evidence of safety, visual acuity improvement and structural stability in a difficult-to-treat patient population. Unity Biotechnology Inc. today announced 12- and 18-week data from its Phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325, a senolytic Bcl-xL inhibitor, in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME). During a conference call held...
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Certain Antihypertensive Drugs Can Lower Risk for New Onset Type 2 Diabetes
Meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials adds to growing evidence around certain antihypertensive drug classes showing promise for primary or secondary prevention of diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 116 million American adults have hypertension and 88 million have prediabetes (defined as a hemoglobin A1c of...
Antihistamines Tied to Lower Risk of Liver Cancer in People With Hepatitis B or C
Antihistamines, commonly used to treat allergies, lowered the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma in people with viral hepatitis, and more frequent use was linked to greater reductions in risk, according to study results published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Over years or decades, chronic hepatitis B or hepatitis C, fatty...
Aptinyx's Chronic Pain Candidate Fails To Top Placebo In Mid-Stage Study
Aptinyx Inc APTX has announced results from a Phase 2b study evaluating the effects of NYX-2925 in patients with fibromyalgia, characterized by muscular or musculoskeletal pain with stiffness and localized tenderness at specific points. NYX-2925 did not achieve statistically significant separation from placebo on the study's primary endpoint of change...
