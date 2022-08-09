Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
At least 1 injured in Ripley County house fire
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - At least one person was hurt in a house fire in Ripley County. Firefighters were called to a home on West County Road 500 North, not far from Osgood, at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. They were there for hours overnight. Firefighters used a pond onsite...
1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
Wave 3
2 arrested after ISP pursuit and crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Two people were arrested Thursday after leading an Indiana State Police Trooper on a pursuit on rural roadways in Washington and Orange Counties. According to ISP around 12:40p.m., a trooper was patrolling on US 150 in Washington County when he saw a dark-colored SUV driving...
wbiw.com
Avoca man flees the scene after crashing into mailbox, arrest made
BEDFORD – An Avoca man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Department dispatch received an emergency call from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department reporting a red Chevrolet Impala driving erratically, hitting a mailbox and fleeing the scene at 5465 US 50. Dispatch advised the vehicle had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ISP: Police chase ends with Harrison County man, woman arrested
CORYDON, Ind. — Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after leading an Indiana State Police Trooper on a chase through Washington and Orange County. ISP said Trooper Brett Walters was patrolling in Washington County when he saw an SUV traveling at a high speed. Police said he clocked the...
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
wbiw.com
State Road 446 in Monroe County shut down Saturday afternoon due to vehicle fire
MONROE COUNTY – A vehicle fire temporarily closed State Road 446 near Rush Ridge Road Saturday afternoon. A truck had caught fire and was fully engulfed by the time firefighters from the Monroe Fire Protection District arrived at the scene. The truck was carrying hay bales in the bed of the vehicle and was pulling a trailer full of hay bales as well.
wish989.com
JCSO to Close Cause of Indy Woman’s Death as Undetermined
MT. VERNON – The investigation into the body of a young Indianapolis woman found near Mt. Vernon in March will likely be closed soon with no answers to the questions surrounding her death. Keriaye M. Winfrey was last seen around 3 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the area of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IMPD respond to shooting, victim in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side that left one person in critical condition. IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of a person shot. This is near the […]
52-year-old Columbus man arrested for drunk driving through construction zone
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a 52-year-old man Thursday morning for allegedly driving drunk through a construction zone. Police responded to a report of a possible drunk driver shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and Central Avenue. According to police, a construction worker saw...
Fox 59
Columbus man arrested for road work DUI, only in underwear
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Around 12:56 a.m. Thursday, Columbus Police responded to the area of Central Avenue and US 31 on a report of a possible drunk driver. A construction worker was able to stop the suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Eric Federico, after seeing the construction cones dragged by his vehicle.
Autopsy report released on Greenwood Park Mall shooter
On Friday, the Johnson County Coroner’s Officer released the autopsy report for the Greenwood Park Mall shooter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBC.com
Hundreds Of Sheep Rescued From Horrible Conditions At Decatur County Farm
GREENSBURG, Ind. — A Decatur County man is facing animal cruelty and neglect charges after more than 300 hair sheep were discovered in horrible conditions at his farm. James Hamilton was arrested when police were called about what was happening at his farm. Officers found roughly 2-3 feet of sheep feces inside Hamilton’s home where some of the sheep were being kept.
1017thepoint.com
SEMI SMASHES INTO HISTORIC COVERED BRIDGE
(Preble County, OH)--A historic covered bridge in Preble County was heavily damaged and possibly destroyed when a semi driver inexplicably tried to squeeze his semi through it. It happened at the Brubaker Bridge, which is about a quarter-mile outside of Gratis. The semi’s trailer took out the top and sides of one end of the bridge. The county engineer’s office has inspected the damage and said that the bridge, which dates back to 1887, is closed indefinitely.
Local law enforcement offers prayers to Richmond police officer shot during traffic stop
DAYTON — Local law enforcement agencies across the area expressed their support to Richmond Police K-9 Officer, Seara Burton, who was shot Wednesday evening in Richmond, IN responding to call from other officers to assist with a traffic stop. >>Richmond police officer, shot during traffic stop, in critical condition,...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville PD encourages residents to lock vehicles amid recent theft reports
A recent rash of theft reports involving items taken from parked vehicles in Shelbyville has law enforcement encouraging the public to remember to lock up. Shelbyville Police Lt. Mike Turner. Turner says the obvious advice is lock your vehicle and don’t leave any valuables inside. If you do leave items...
Man arrested after fatal hit-skip crash in Middletown
After the crash, OSHP said that the 24-year-old fled the scene but was later arrested by Middletown police. He is facing charges of aggravated homicide, stopping after an accident and driving under suspension.
WIBC.com
Firefighters: Fire at Indy SW Side Construction Site Could Burn for Several Days
INDIANAPOLIS–A fire is being reported this morning on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Firefighters say it is on West Morris Street between Holt Road and Belmont Avenue. Lots of trees somehow caught on fire. “It looks to be the product of a construction site. This used to be the...
Bloomington woman arrested after 5-year-old critically injured, man dies in crash near Bloomington
A Bloomington woman faces charges after a weekend crash killed a man and left a 5-year-old child in critical condition.
Man accused of shooting Richmond cop held on $1 million bond
The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton has been charged and is being held on $1 million bond, online court records show.
Comments / 0