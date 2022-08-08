Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bestofthenorthwest.com
Salem Riverfront Park: Just Right.
Sometimes, a city just gets it right. Salem has always been blessed with a beautiful location right on the Willamette River and on the edge of the Willamette Valley wine region. The city has taken advantage of this ideal location by improving the Riverfront Park and utilizing it and its great potential. First they added an old-time refurbished Salem Riverfront Carousel, housed indoors to keep it safe from the elements. They added the A.C. Gilbert Discovery Village Children’s Center – a fabulous place to take the little ones. They began removing the remnants of old industrial sites that marred the natural beauty of the area. The park is refurbished with wide, undulating paths that follow the river and criss cross to the playground, or to the little Salem Riverboat which docks at the park and can take visitors on leisurely cruises on the river. There are plenty of benches set out so visitors can sit and watch the wildlife play in the wetland areas that hug the shore of Minto Brown Island across the water. There is plenty of room for a picnic in the shade of a tall oak tree, or a game of frisbee on wide lawns.
Elephant Garlic Festival returns for 24th year in North Plains
The annual festival offers food, music, a parade and even a half-marathon this year. The North Plains Elephant Garlic Festival is this weekend, running for three days of music, food and fun. The annual festival turns Jessie Mays Community Park into an open-air market where people can chow down on garlic dishes of all kinds and purchase locally made goods. There is also live music every day and a parade on Saturday morning, Aug. 13. New this year, there will be a half-marathon as well as shorter 5K and 10K walk/run events. The full loop takes participants all through North Plains on Saturday morning, though pre-registration is required. The hours vary by day, with Friday, Aug. 12, festivities starting at noon and running to 11 p.m. On Saturday, the festival begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 11 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 14, the start time is the same, though closing time is at 6 p.m. Admission is free and there are free and paid parking options surrounding the festival site. For a full schedule of events and to find more information, visit funstinks.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
philomathnews.com
Quilters share passion for providing ‘fabric hug’
In a darkened bedroom in Albany, a baby girl born to a drug-addicted mother and experiencing withdrawal lies in her crib. Over in Philomath, a preteen feels the weight of the world coming down after going through the emotional ordeal of moving in with a foster family. And up in Salem, a visually-impaired 7-year-old boy tries to make sense of a difficult challenge that to an outsider would seem like a simple task.
How a Portland ‘lesbian bar for everyone’ closed after one day
The queue spanned the block when Portland’s first self-identified lesbian bar in over a decade opened its doors July 1. Named for a radical 20th-century feminist and physician who called the city home, Doc Marie’s promised to be “for everyone.”. It closed the next day. Two managers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlas Obscura
There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon
The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
montavilla.net
Mia and More Opening on SE 82nd
Later this year, the restaurant will relocate from its original Beaverton shop to 326 SE 82nd Avenue. The store’s menu features fresh-pressed sugarcane juice, milk tea, fruit smoothies, and Vietnamese street food. Located in the Annex building near SE Stark Street, the retail space previously housed Las Tres Flores and All-Ways Warm fireplace store. Remodeling crews are now waiting on permit approvals before they begin transforming the space.
psuvanguard.com
The monks behind the books
If you’ve ever walked the stacks of Portland State’s Branford Price Miller Library, you’ve likely noticed the distinctive hard-cloth bindings on a number of books on the shelves. From academic journals to dissertations, many of the library’s specialty bookbinding needs are performed by a community of Trappist monks from the Our Lady of Guadalupe Trappist Abbey in Carlton, Oregon.
Gresham's last movie rental shop to close
After 37 years, Gresham's Just In Video is losing its lease; holding a major liquidation saleJustin Venetucci's eyes light up when he talks about movies. He loves all sorts of flicks, from action to comedy to romance. He could spend hours recounting his favorite films from seven decades of watching. As a seven year old he would make his way to the local theater to catch a double feature for only 35 cents. Naturally, when a brand-new technology debuted, the video home systems, an idea sparked for a business venture. "I've always been a big movie fan,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon City Santa marries on Christmas tree farm in Molalla
Newly christened Mrs. Claus, who also works as a nurse, celebrates with Oak Grove reception.Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus' wedding showed how far Santa, also known as Keith McDonley, has bounced back after a bout of COVID that included 62 days in the hospital. Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus married on Christmas tree farm in Molalla, and their Christmas-themed reception dinner took place at Gray Gables Estate in Oak Grove on Aug. 8. Their event served as the anniversary celebration of McDonley's "Christmas miracle last August," when he came out of a coma. McDonley, known as Milwaukie...
Cycle of Portland homeless camp cleanups leaves campers demoralized, neighbors frustrated
PORTLAND, Ore. — Socks, deodorant, and a sleeping mat are just some of the items one man stuffed into his backpack on the streets of Southwest Portland Thursday morning. His friends call him Lobo. He's been experiencing homelessness for 31 years. "I'm getting ready to leave because we're not...
KGW
Rolling thunder & Lightning in South Salem
Rolling thunder and lightning in Salem, Ore. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Credit: DiAnne Sherwood.
The Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition
Oregon has so many things to see and do. How do you pick the best options?. We’re here to help with the Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition. Basically, the places you really need to see around the state. You won’t find anything human-made here. You also won’t find (too many) recommendations for how to experience these places. That’s really up to you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
100K-pound construction machine topples, trapping operator in Portland
An operator is trapped after a construction crane tipped over with them still inside on Friday, pinning them inside.
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Pre-positioned’ fire fighters from Salem here to help local crews
Recent lightning storms and the elevated threat of wildfires have prompted the Oregon State Fire Marshal to pre-position firefighting task forces in Deschutes and Klamath counties this week. A task force from the valley arrived today. Central Oregon Daily News caught up with them at the Redmond Air Base. Thirteen...
hh-today.com
Surpised by police presence on a quiet corner
Bike rides often take me into the old Willamette Neighborhood, which normally is quiet without much traffic. So I was surprised Wednesday to come across a fleet of city police and sheriff’s vehicles parked around one corner. A sign quickly explained the situation. “Police training,” it said.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon dogs eat winning lottery ticket; Still a winner
Oregon Lottery officials showed dogged effort in piecing together a torn up, winning ticket that the owners said was eaten by their two dogs. Lottery officials said Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem sent in the damaged ticket with a note and a picture of their two Alaskan Klee Kias, 11-month-old Apple and 2-year-old Jack.
wubearcats.com
Dr. Alana Ryan is Chosen Best Doctor in the Willamette Valley
SALEM, Ore. -- Dr. Alana Ryan, DO from Hope Orthopedics of Oregon, who also is the team doctor for Willamette University Athletics, has been chosen as the Best Doctor in the Willamette Valley for 2022. Ryan is a dual board-certified physician in Family Medicine and Primary Care Sports Medicine. She was the runner-up for Best Doctor in the Willamette Valley in 2021. She has been Willamette's team doctor since 2019.
Eater
This New Oregon Wine Country Restaurant Wants to Make ‘Farm-to-Table’ Feel Fresh
Humble Spirit, the new downtown McMinnville restaurant that opened in mid-July, is, at its heart, a farm-to-table restaurant. All the buzzwords are there: seasonal, small-batch, local, sustainable. These aren’t new ideas in Oregon wine country, where the changing menus at the area’s best restaurants — Mac Market, Pizza Capo, Red Hills Kitchen, the Painted Lady — all exemplify how local and seasonal sourcing impacts culinary creativity.
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
Comments / 0