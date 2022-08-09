Read full article on original website
Thursday August 11th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA・
Everton at Aston Villa: Opposition Analysis | Where are the Goals?
Everton head to Villa Park in what feels like an (admittedly, very) early crunch match in Saturday’s 12.30pm local time kick-off to this weekend’s Premier league round of fixtures. Although a loss in Everton’s opener against a strong Chelsea outfit was hardly a complete longshot, it nevertheless was...
Fosse Posse roundtable: what to do with Amartey?
After an up and down start to the season, the next question for the roundtable should have been how to fix Leicester City’s biggest weakness. Unfortunately, the answer to that is just ‘bench Amartey’ so we’ll have to delve a little deeper. Instead I asked whether...
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Camara instead of Gueye? Adams, Ajorque & Guirassy linked
“I’m delighted to continue my journey here. It’s been a really positive summer for me and I just want to keep working hard and progressing. I wasn’t expecting to go to America so when I was picked to go, I was buzzing!. “It was a really good...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Prepare €45M Matheus Nunes Bid
Earlier in the summer, Liverpool were linked with Sporting CP’s 23-year-old attacking midfielder Matheus Nunes, but journalists with ties to the club were quick to throw cold water on the rumours and it appeared Arsenal were the likelier English destination. Following last weekend’s injury to Thiago Alcantara that will...
Has Raheem Sterling Destroyed His Manchester City Reputation?
Signed from Liverpool under acrimonious circumstances, inconsistent performances for the national side and criticised constantly in the media. Raheem Sterling has rarely been out of the headlines in recent years. However, the support he received from the Manchester City faithful was mostly positive. They saw through what the media were trying to achieve with their relentless, barely veiled attacks on a talented young star, wasting not one opportunity to try and bring the player down.
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Everton w/ Toffee TV
With both Aston Villa and Everton coming off of losses during the opening weekend of Premier League action, how are the lads feeling ahead of Saturday’s fixture at Villa Park?. From an Everton point of view, how does Ped see things playing out on Saturday?. Frank Lampard’s managerial capabilities...
Everton at Aston Villa: Match Preview | Lampard meets Gerrard, who will come out on top?
Everton will seek their first points and goals of the season when they travel to the Midlands to take on Aston Villa on Saturday. The Toffees were spirited in defeat against Chelsea last weekend, with a Jorginho’s penalty deciding a scrappy contest that no side really deserved to win or lose.
Tuchel wants another central defender, and also says nice things about Aubameyang
Thomas Tuchel refused to talk about transfer rumors in this morning’s press conference, but he did confirm that we are actively looking to bring in one more central defender, and then, under repeated questioning, also proceeded to say some nice things about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The stated intention to acquire...
Brighton vs. Newcastle Preview: First test away from home
You would think I’m joking but you better take this very seriously: this Saturday marks the second game of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign and you’d be good if you enjoy the hell out of it because before you can even realize all of this thing will be over. Such is life, folks. And now that Newcastle doesn’t know how to lose—or even draw!—games it all goes away very quickly around SJP these days.
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Broadhead signs new contract, Gyokeres & Adams latest, Camara interest
ICYMI: Everton have unveiled this season’s third kit. [RBM]. Check out the latest episode of Everton Unseen. Nottingham Forrest are the latest side chasing one-time Everton target Emmanuel Dennis. [The Athletic]. “I think this is what you get in the window, idiots talking rubbish and there’s absolutely zero truth...
SAFC v QPR, 2017: Where are the Sunderland players now? (Sorry for the nightmares!)
GOALKEEPER – Jason Steele. Somehow, after being one of the worst goalkeepers in Sunderland’s recent history, Steele bagged a move to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. Since that move four years ago, Steele has played 12 (TWELVE) times. His agent really must have the gift of the gab!
Official: Charlton Athletic sign Lucy Watson on loan from Chelsea
Young striker Lucy Watson has joined Charlton Athletic on loan for the 2022-23 season, shortly after joining Chelsea FC Women from Sheffield United. The former Blades player was assigned the no.25 in manager Emma Hayes’ squad upon her arrival last month. This however was clearly not a sign of things to come, at least not when it comes to the short-term as Watson moves back to the Championship to continue earning valuable minutes of play and thus experience under her belt.
Issa Kabore and Marseille Nearing Deal -report
A fullback could be departing the City Football Group setup. Issa Kabore has been linked with a move away to Marseille of Ligue 1 in France. As the report states the holdup could be a buy option and a buy back clause. City will no doubt want to keep the young African fullback. They definitely see potential and I could see a really good deal being done if its a straight loan. Playing time for Kabore and City get him next summer with much more experience and can then make a decision.
Chelsea beat Arsenal to signing FC Rosengård midfielder Jelena Čanković — report
Right after signing Johanna Rytting Kaneryd to improve an already world-class attacking unit, Chelsea are set to add even more talent to the squad by signing yet another player from the Damallsvenskan. According to a report from Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, Chelsea have beaten Arsenal to the signing of FC Rosengård midfielder Jelena Čanković.
Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane nominated for 2022 Ballon d’Or
Today, France Football formally released the shortlist for the prestigious 2022 Ballon d’Or, awarded to the best player in world football, and two Tottenham Hotspur players picked up nominations. Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane were both named to the shortlist. The winner will be announced in an awards ceremony...
What Manchester City Means to Me
As a United States based fan of Manchester City, I have become conditioned to waking up at 6:15am central time in order to watch Manchester City play live in the U.K. I experience countless emotions, have breakfast, and at least 2 cups of coffee before many Americans even get out of their beds.
Harvey Elliott: “There’s No Better Place Than Playing For Liverpool”
While some parts of Liverpool fandom are losing their minds over the midfielders we have injured, the club went and negotiated a new contract with one our most exciting young players in Harvey Elliott. It’s a big show of confidence for a 19 year old with only 22 senior appearances...
Standard: Zaniolo to Tottenham deal on the skids
Bad news for the Nicolo Zaniolo fans reading this blog. According to the Evening Standard, a potential deal between Roma and Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of the dribbly attacking midfielder is now likely off after Jose Mourinho’s club backed off on negotiations recently. A transfer is now unlikely, with Spurs to shift their focus back to outgoing transfers.
Nobody knows exactly what’s going on with the Ndombele & Lo Celso transfers
We’ve talked a lot about the potential outgoing transfers of Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele this summer. That’s because those two are the most prominent Tottenham Hotspur first team players that are linked with departures this summer, and the ones that are the highest priority due to their large weekly wages.
