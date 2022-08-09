ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Cape Ann Makers Market at Emerson Inn Thursday Aug 11

The final Moonrise Market will be held Thursday Aug 11 at the Emerson Inn on Cathedral Ave in Rockport from 6-9 PM and we hope to see you there. The vendors will be on the lawn while fine food and drink will be offered inside (reservations recommended). The Cape Ann Makers Market runs a fine show and Pat D’s Photos will be there along with several other wonderful local artisans.
ROCKPORT, MA
Main Street Block Party Saturday Aug. 13 from 6 to 10 PM

Invite your family and friends to visit Main Street Gloucester on Saturday, August 13 from 6 to 10 pm and enjoy a great evening of shopping, street performers, food, music, and more! Three separate stages will be providing live music and the crowd favorite Cape Ann Dance will be performing. Enjoy the “Scottish flair” of Kilted Colin and Stiles School of Scottish Dance. See you there!
GLOUCESTER, MA
August 10, 2022

Are you ready for a fun night for all ages? The 2nd of our three popular summer 2022 block party events that celebrate all that downtown Gloucester has to offer is on this Saturday, August 13, from 6 PM to 10 PM. Guests enjoy live music on three separate stages, street performers (featuring Kilted Colin, Cape Ann Dance, Stiles School of Scottish Dance, Picasso’s Balloonatik, and Captain Jack), Al fresco dining, food trucks, vendors, face painting, non-profits, Cape Ann Vernal Pond with featured creatures, games, and more! We will see you there!
GLOUCESTER, MA
Still have T Shirts and Hoodies- CAPS Sold Out! The “Save Our Beaches – Eat More Plover” Next Level Premium T Shirts Are In!!!- 20% Of Cap Sales and 10 % Of T Shirt Sales Going To Gloucester Boxing Club!

Save Our Beaches – Eat More Plovers Next Level T Shirt Large- No Shipping. Save Our Beaches – Eat More Plovers Next Level T Shirt Large- No Shipping. We won’t be shipping these t shirts, we will deliver locally but will not be mailing any or you can pick them up once they come in. Very limited amount ordered so place your order to insure you get yours.
GLOUCESTER, MA

