Needham, MA

Eastern Insurance Acquires John T. Burns Insurance Agency

NATICK – Eastern Insurance Group LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastern Bank, announced today, August 8, it has acquired the operating assets of the John T. Burns Insurance Agency, Inc, a full-service insurance agency located in Newtonville. The transaction is effective August 1, 2022 and marks the 36th...
NATICK, MA
Rep. Lewis & 12 Other Framingham Leaders Endorse Palfrey For Attorney General

FRAMINGHAM – Former Assistant attorney general and candidate for Attorney General Quentin Palfrey has been endorsed by a group of 13 elected and community leaders in Framingham, including State Representative Jack Patrick Lewis, and City Councilors Adam Steiner and Cesar Stewart-Morales. They have added their names to a list of more than 300 state, local and community leaders who have endorsed Palfrey’s grassroots campaign.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Bay State Stonewall Democrats Endorse Shepard For Framingham State Representative

FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of the Bay State Stonewall Democrats in her campaign for state representative. “We are proud to endorse Margareth Shepard in her campaign for state representative,” said Jeremy Comeau, Co-Chair of the Bay State Stonewall Democrats. “With LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights under attack across the country, Massachusetts must be a beacon for our own residents and those who must now seek care here. Margareth would join a growing number of pro-LGBTQ+ legislators advancing our shared values of equity and justice.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Closes 2 Beaches Due To Bacteria

FRAMINGHAM – Today is the last day the City of Framingham trio of public beaches will be staffed with lifeguards. And at 5 p.m. today, August 11, the Parks & Recreations Department announced that two of the three beaches failed water quality tests. “Learned beach and Waushakum beach are...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Marlborough-Based Raven360 Closes $8 Million Funding Round

MARLBOROUGH – Raven360, the leader in customer journey acceleration solutions, announced the closing of an $8 million Series B funding round. The round was led by new investors Technology Venture Partners and Allos Ventures, joined by prior investors Nauta Capital and NXT Ventures. Raven360 accelerates the customer decision-making process...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Harry D. McKenna, 83

NATICK – Harry D. McKenna of Westborough / Natick passed away on August 5, 2022 at the age of 83. He was born in Prince Edward Island, Canada growing up in the town of Iona the youngest of nine children. He was the son of the late Wilfred McKenna...
NATICK, MA
Register For 7th Annual K95K on September 18

ASHLAND – The Ashland Sporting Association (ASA) and the Massachusetts Veterinary Medical Association Charities (MVMAC) in collaboration with the Metrowest YMCA are excited to announce that the 7th annual Metrowest K95K will take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The day features a unique dog-friendly trail walk/run 5K race,...
ASHLAND, MA
Duross Makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – Catherine Duross of Marlborough, made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester. The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

