Eastern Insurance Acquires John T. Burns Insurance Agency
NATICK – Eastern Insurance Group LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastern Bank, announced today, August 8, it has acquired the operating assets of the John T. Burns Insurance Agency, Inc, a full-service insurance agency located in Newtonville. The transaction is effective August 1, 2022 and marks the 36th...
Framingham Farmers’ Market Revitalized Under Sisitsky Administration & New Manager
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Farmers’ Market has been going on for almost 17 years, but this year it has been revitalized. There are new hours 3-7 p.m. on Thursdays (instead of noon to 5 p.m.), and this year the City of Framingham is running the market.
PHOTOS: Vendors Scheduled For Week 8 of Framingham Farmers’ Market
FRAMINGHAM – This week is National Farmers’ Market Week. It is also week 8 of the Framingham Farmers’ Market. Last week, the Massachusetts Commissioner for Agriculture and members of the Massachusetts Farmers’ Market paid a visit to the new revitalized Framingham Farmers’ Market. They met with market manager Bill Sell and Mayor Charlie Sisitsky.
Massachusetts Fire Marshal Elected to National Association Board of Directors
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media. STOW—Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey was elected to the National Association of State Fire Marshals’ Board of Directors at the organization’s 32nd annual conference and symposium last week. He was sworn in on August 3 and will serve a two-year term.
Fallon To Oversee City of Framingham’s First In-House Legal Department
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced he has hired Reading resident, Kathryn Fallon, as Framingham’s new City Solicitor. Fallon will start with the City on Monday, August 15. Fallon comes to Framingham from the City of Malden, where, over the past 26 years, she has...
Rep. Lewis & 12 Other Framingham Leaders Endorse Palfrey For Attorney General
FRAMINGHAM – Former Assistant attorney general and candidate for Attorney General Quentin Palfrey has been endorsed by a group of 13 elected and community leaders in Framingham, including State Representative Jack Patrick Lewis, and City Councilors Adam Steiner and Cesar Stewart-Morales. They have added their names to a list of more than 300 state, local and community leaders who have endorsed Palfrey’s grassroots campaign.
Attorney General Candidate Campbell To Visit Framingham Friday
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts Attorney General candidate Andrea Campbell will make campaign stops in Framingham on Friday, August 12, with former Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer. Spicer has endorsed Campbell. The two will attend a meet and greet with residents and then visit a small Brazilian business. The public is welcome...
City of Framingham Advertising For Chief Public Health Nurse
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham is advertising for a chief public health nurse, after Kitty Mahoney retired earlier this month. The position was posted on Friday, August 5. The Chief Public Health Nurse, according to the job position, “Performs professional nursing activities that reduce the incidence of disease...
Bay State Stonewall Democrats Endorse Shepard For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of the Bay State Stonewall Democrats in her campaign for state representative. “We are proud to endorse Margareth Shepard in her campaign for state representative,” said Jeremy Comeau, Co-Chair of the Bay State Stonewall Democrats. “With LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights under attack across the country, Massachusetts must be a beacon for our own residents and those who must now seek care here. Margareth would join a growing number of pro-LGBTQ+ legislators advancing our shared values of equity and justice.”
Framingham Closes 2 Beaches Due To Bacteria
FRAMINGHAM – Today is the last day the City of Framingham trio of public beaches will be staffed with lifeguards. And at 5 p.m. today, August 11, the Parks & Recreations Department announced that two of the three beaches failed water quality tests. “Learned beach and Waushakum beach are...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, August 11, 2022
1 This week is National Farmers’ Market Week. Today is the 8th week of the Framingham Farmers’ Market. The market will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Framingham Centre Common. Click here for a list of vendors. 2. Today is the last day the City...
Marlborough-Based Raven360 Closes $8 Million Funding Round
MARLBOROUGH – Raven360, the leader in customer journey acceleration solutions, announced the closing of an $8 million Series B funding round. The round was led by new investors Technology Venture Partners and Allos Ventures, joined by prior investors Nauta Capital and NXT Ventures. Raven360 accelerates the customer decision-making process...
Harry D. McKenna, 83
NATICK – Harry D. McKenna of Westborough / Natick passed away on August 5, 2022 at the age of 83. He was born in Prince Edward Island, Canada growing up in the town of Iona the youngest of nine children. He was the son of the late Wilfred McKenna...
Sen. Warren Opens Investigation Into State-Imposed Abortion Restrictions & Impacts on Women’s Access To Health Care
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (screenshot of Warren from a hearing in 2021) ***. WASHINGTON...
Dozen Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List at University of Rhode Island
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
Register For 7th Annual K95K on September 18
ASHLAND – The Ashland Sporting Association (ASA) and the Massachusetts Veterinary Medical Association Charities (MVMAC) in collaboration with the Metrowest YMCA are excited to announce that the 7th annual Metrowest K95K will take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The day features a unique dog-friendly trail walk/run 5K race,...
Half Dozen Marlborough Students on University of Rhode Island Dean’s List
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
John E. Aylsworth, 95, Masonic Veteran’s Medal Recipient
FRAMINGHAM – John E. Aylsworth, age 95, of Framingham, died peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth G. Aylsworth. They were married for 64 years. Born in Waltham, he was the son of the late Clive and Rose (Dixon) Aylsworth. In his younger...
Duross Makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Tech
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – Catherine Duross of Marlborough, made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester. The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia...
UPDATED: Framingham Public Schools: Bus Company Only Has 60 Drivers For 77 Routes
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools is short bus drivers for the 2022-2023 school year. And that means some students who would have had a bus will not be getting one. Bus routes will go out August 23, said the school district. “We have been made aware that we will...
