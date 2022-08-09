Read full article on original website
Assad Opponents in Syria Protest Turkish 'Reconciliation' Call
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Thousands of people staged protests across parts of rebel-held northern Syria Friday after Turkey's foreign minister called for reconciliation between Syrian opposition groups backed by Ankara and the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. More than 11 years after civil war broke out in Syria, the northwest...
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
China Withdraws Promise Not to Send Troops to Taiwan if It Takes Control of Island
BEIJING (Reuters) -China has withdrawn a promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan if it takes control of the island, an official document showed on Wednesday, signalling a decision by President Xi Jinping to grant less autonomy than previously offered. China's white paper on its position on self-ruled...
Russia Says Swiss 'No Longer Neutral', Can't Act as Go-Between With Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had turned down a Swiss offer to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country. Switzerland has a long diplomatic tradition of acting as an intermediary between countries whose relations have broken...
Mexican Troops Sent to Border City After Deadly Cartel Clash
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Hundreds of Mexican soldiers were sent to the border city of Juarez Friday after a prison face-off between members of two rival cartels caused a riot and shootouts that killed 11 people, most of them civilians, authorities said. Los Chapos, members of the infamous Sinaloa Cartel formerly...
Estonia to Stop Russians From Entering With Estonian-Issued Visas
OSLO (Reuters) - Estonia said on Thursday it will from next week prevent most Russians from entering the country with visas issued by Estonian authorities, cutting off a popular route into Europe's passport-free Schengen zone. While exceptions apply, the Foreign Ministry for Estonia, a European Union member, said it will...
Costa Rica Prepares Plan to Regularize Status of 200,000 Mostly Nicaraguan Migrants
SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica is readying a plan to regularize the status of some 200,000 migrants, largely from the Central American country's northern neighbor Nicaragua, authorities told Reuters on Wednesday. The plan aims to formally include the migrants in the jobs market and healthcare system, Costa Rica's migration...
Author Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.
Kosovo PM Says Tensions With Serbs in North Could Escalate, Warns of Possible New Conflict
PRISTINA (Reuters) - Kosovo is prepared to stand against a possible attack by Serbia as worsening strife with minority Serbs could result in a new armed conflict, Prime Minister Albin Kurti told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday. Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo flared again earlier this month when Pristina...
Colombia Forecasts 2022 Trade With Venezuela Could Hit $1.2 Billion
CARTAGENA, Colombia (Reuters) - Colombia's trade with Venezuela could hit $1.2 billion this year, its commerce minister German Umana said on Friday, after the country's new President Gustavo Petro pledged to revive trading relations with its South American neighbour. Relations broke down in early 2019 after Caracas objected to members...
Three Chinese Corporate Giants Leaving NY Stock Exchange
BEIJING (AP) — Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits. PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd....
Mexico's President Draws Ire After Navy Helicopter Flies in Baseball Mascot
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is facing a flood of criticism after Mexico's navy lent a military helicopter to fly in his home team's mascot at a major baseball playoff during a week of violent unrest elsewhere in the country. Pochi, the Olmecas de Tabasco club's...
Paraguay Vice President to Quit After US Alleges Corruption
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Paraguay Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno said Friday he will resign next week shortly after he was included on a U.S. corruption list for his alleged involvement in offering bribes to a public official. The inclusion of Velázquez on the corruption list, announced by...
China Calls U.S. 'Main Instigator' of Ukraine Crisis
LONDON (Reuters) - China, which Russia has sought as an ally since being cold-shouldered by the West over its invasion of Ukraine, has called the United States the "main instigator" of the crisis. In an interview with the Russian state news agency TASS published on Wednesday, China's ambassador to Moscow,...
'War Is Betrayal.' Coming to Terms With America's Disastrous Departure from Afghanistan
What does the Afghanistan debacle mean for America's veterans and those we left behind?
Shock, Shame Among Some Muslims as Afghan Accused of New Mexico Murders
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Reuters) -Muslims in New Mexico interviewed on Wednesday said they felt shock and shame at the arrest of a Muslim immigrant from Afghanistan in connection with the murders of four Muslim men. Police on Tuesday said they detained 51-year-old Muhammad Syed. A motive for the killings remains unclear,...
Taiwan Rejects China's 'One Country, Two Systems' Plan for the Island
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan rejects the "one country, two systems" model proposed by Beijing in a white paper published this week, the self-ruled island's foreign ministry said on Thursday. Only Taiwan's people can decide its future, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a news conference in Taipei, the capital. China was...
German Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Sues Bundestag to Regain Privileges -DPA
BERLIN (Reuters) -Gerhard Schroeder, who has become increasingly derided in Germany for his pro-Russian views, has filed a suit against Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament that seeks to reinstate his privileges as former chancellor, DPA reported. Schroeder, 78, was stripped of his right to a publicly funded office in...
Russian Journalist Detained, Charged Over War Criticism
Russian authorities detained a former state TV journalist who quit after staging an on-air protest against Moscow’s war in Ukraine and charged her Wednesday with spreading false information about Russia’s armed forces, according to her lawyer. Marina Ovsyannikova was charged over a separate street protest last month, when...
