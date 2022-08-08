Read full article on original website
Study gives better understanding of endometriosis and how it grows
The tissue that lines the uterus, known as the endometrium, serves as the location of embryo implantation and the source of the arteries that lead into the placenta to support a fetus during pregnancy. But in humans, when there is no fertilized egg, the endometrium is shed through menstruation. The endometrium is thus unusual in that it is regularly lost, then proliferates again, throughout a woman's reproductive age. In about 10 percent of women, however, endometrium-like tissues (known as lesions) also grow outside of the uterus, leading to endometriosis.
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%
A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
Meta-analysis: Rhythm control with catheter ablation ‘preferred treatment’ in AF, HFrEF
In patients with atrial fibrillation and concurrent HF with reduced ejection fraction, catheter ablation significantly reduced all-cause mortality compared with medical therapy, according to a new meta-analysis. Catheter ablation also improved left ventricular EF and atrial arrhythmia recurrence in that population compared with medical therapy, researchers reported. “The best strategy...
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
High Insulin Doses in People With Type 1 Diabetes Linked to Cancer Risk
Higher insulin doses in people with type 1 diabetes may be associated with an increased risk of cancer, according to a recent study. The researchers sought to evaluate the risk factors of cancer incidence in people with type 1 diabetes as they noted that no studies have examined this connection.
What to know about asthma COPD overlap syndrome
Asthma COPD overlap syndrome (ACOS) is an umbrella term that doctors use when a person has both asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These lung diseases share some similarities, but they are separate conditions. ACOS is a recent term, and research into the causes and treatment is in its...
Tacrolimus in IP Patients Associated With Polymyositis or DM
Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, has been licensed to treat interstitial pneumonia (IP) in patients with polymyositis and dermatomyositis (DM). Postmarketing surveillance was begun to investigate the long-term results of tacrolimus-containing immunosuppressive regimens in real-world situations. Observational, prospective postmarketing monitoring is undertaken in 179 individuals with PM/DM-associated IP who are starting...
Corticosteroids Effect on Left Ventricular Function in CS Patients
In patients receiving treatment for cardiac sarcoidosis (CS), it was unknown how the left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) would progress over time. Patients diagnosed with CS receiving treatment with corticosteroids and who underwent transthoracic echocardiography were the study subjects. Retrospective evaluation of baseline features, therapy, echocardiographic data (including baseline to follow-up change in LVEF), and outcomes. About 55 of 100 patients had reduced LVEF (<50%) at baseline, whereas 45 had intact LVEF (≥50%). At follow-up, LVEF was either maintained or improved in 82% of patients. Change in LVEF was substantially greater in the group with reduced LVEF at baseline than in the group with intact LVEF (5% [interquartile range 0 to 15%] versus 0% [interquartile range -10% to 5%], P=0.001). There was no difference in corticosteroid exposure or use of medicinal therapy based on heart failure guideline recommendations between patients whose LVEF improved and those whose LVEF did not improve. On multivariable analysis, reduced LVEF at baseline (odds ratio 54.89, 95% CI 3.84 to 785.09, P=0.003) and complete heart block at presentation (odds ratio 28.88, 95% CI 2.17 to 383.71, P=0.011) were significantly associated with reduced LVEF after treatment. In conclusion, most CS patients maintained or improved their left ventricular (LV) systolic performance while taking corticosteroids. Regardless of the treatment, cardiac characteristics at presentation impacted the clinical course of CS.
Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients
Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
FDA Approves Oral Darolutamide/Docetaxel for Metastatic HSPC
Patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer can now receive treatment with oral darolutamide plus docetaxel following its approval by the FDA. The FDA has granted approval to oral darolutamide (Nubeqa) in combination with docetaxel for the treatment of patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, according to a press release from the organization.
Review: Global Pooled Prevalence of Tinnitus 14.4 Percent
MONDAY, Aug. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The pooled prevalence of any tinnitus is 14.4 percent, according to a review published online Aug. 8 in JAMA Neurology. Carlotta M. Jarach, from the Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche Mario Negri in Milan, Italy, and colleagues conducted an umbrella review followed by a traditional systematic review to provide frequency estimates of tinnitus worldwide. A total of 113 eligible articles published between 1972 and 2021 were identified, and prevalence and incidence estimates from 83 and 12 articles were extracted, respectively.
Acute Myocardial Infarction Peaks Late Night, Early Morning in Patients with OSA
Patients with obstructive sleep apnea who sleep between 22:00 PM and 5:59 AM had higher incidences of acute myocardial infarction and chest pains, a new study observes. A new study observes a higher incidence of acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) during the late night time/early morning hours – as compared with morning or daytime hours.
Heart Risks of Early Menopause; Criss-Cross TAVR; Cardiac Remodeling at 16,732 Ft
Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine needs to carry warnings about myocarditis and pericarditis as potential side effects, European regulators said. (Reuters) Women with premature menopause in their 30s and 40s were at increased risk of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, a Korean study showed. (European Heart Journal) Ischemic heart disease was tied...
Gout flares associated with a transient increase in subsequent risk of cardiovascular events
1. Amongst patients with gout, those who experienced a cardiovascular event were likely to have recently experienced a preceding gout flare. 2. The risk of experiencing a cardiovascular event was highest amongst individuals with a recent gout flare within 60 days. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Gout...
A Protein Detectable in Blood Linked to Diabetes Onset and Cancer Mortality
Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a well-established risk factor associated with some types of cancer, including liver, pancreas, endometrium, colorectal, breast, and bladder. In fact, cancer and T2D have many common risk factors, including age and obesity. Both cancer and diabetes comprise highly complex diseases with various subtypes and distinct pathologies and involve multiple organ systems. These challenges make it difficult to fully understand the links between cancer and T2D.
Clinical Overview: Certain Antihypertensive Drugs Can Lower Risk for New Onset Type 2 Diabetes
Meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials adds to growing evidence around certain antihypertensive drug classes showing promise for primary or secondary prevention of diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 116 million American adults have hypertension and 88 million have prediabetes (defined as a hemoglobin A1c of...
Late-life hypertension as a risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia
Worldwide, approximately 55 million people have dementia, with over 60% living in low- and middle-income countries. As the proportion of older people in the population is increasing in nearly every country, this number is expected to rise to 78 million in 2030, and the number of people with dementia will nearly triple from its current value to more than 152 million by 2050. Given that there are currently no available disease-modifying therapies, appropriate emphasis should be placed on efforts to address known modifiable risk factors [1].
Pregnant women are at increased risk of severe illness, complications from COVID-19
COVID-19 infection in pregnant women is associated with increased risk of adverse outcomes compared to women who are not pregnant, according to a review published in JACC: Advances from the American College of Cardiology Cardiovascular Disease in Women Committee. Cardiovascular complications include heart attack, arrythmias, heart failure and long-haul symptoms that may be difficult to distinguish from other cardiac complications of pregnancy and require the cardiovascular care team to be vigilant when assessing pregnant women with COVID-19.
