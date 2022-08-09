Read full article on original website
Nick’s Kids Dedicates Organization’s 19th Habitat for Humanity Championship House
Terry Saban bent the rules for a good cause and dedicated the 19th "Championship" house her nonprofit organization has built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in Tuscaloosa. Kanika Cotton and her two children were the guests of honor at a ceremony Thursday morning at their new Habitat home on...
Northport, Alabama Citizen of the Year Awards Coming in October
The Northport Citizen of the Year, Inc. announced the 45th Annual Northport Citizen of the Year Luncheon. According to the events Facebook Page they are thanking everyone for their “consideration over the last two years as we have postponed the event twice due to concerns over COVID-19.”. The event...
University of Alabama Condemns “Unauthorized” Sorority Rush Documentary
Leadership at the University of Alabama did not mince words Friday when they condemned reports that a major media company has been secretly documenting the sorority Rush process in Tuscaloosa this week. Shane Dorrill, the University's Vice President of Communications, said UA administrators did not give any third-party entity the...
City of Tuscaloosa Asks Residents for Feedback on Local Lakes
According to a recent press release, the city of Tuscaloosa is holding a "come-and-go" feedback session to hear public concerns and new ideas for Lake Nicol and Harris Lake as part of the Elevate Tuscaloosa initiative. The town hall-style meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 22 from 3 p.m. to...
PHOTOS: First Day of School in Tuscaloosa 2022
Take a look at some photos from the first day of the 2022-2023 school year here in West Alabama!. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Opened in 2022. New Year... New Tuscaloosa restaurants and businesses! 2022 welcomed in some great spots for shopping, good eats and business in the Druid City area.
Monuments Toppled by Vandals in Evergreen Cemetery to Finally Be Repaired
Five months after several graves were vandalized in Tuscaloosa's Evergreen Cemetery, a contractor is preparing to restore eight headstones that were pulled down earlier this year. The damage was first reported by WVUA 23 in March of this year, and fixing the damage has been long a priority for Tuscaloosa...
Tuscaloosa’s College Hill Baptist Hosts Free Back-to-School Bash
Tuscaloosa’s College Hill Baptist Church is hosting a FREE “Back to School Bash” to help support students and families headed into the new school year. The church is located at 600 24th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404. At College Hill, they want the youth to be "Change...
DCH’s Newest CEO Pledges Accountability and Transparency While Serving in New Role
Katrina Keefer said she pledges to be "transparent, visible and accountable" to the Tuscaloosa community after beginning her role as DCH's newest CEO. As previously reported, Keefer assumed the role on August 1 following the announcement of Bryan Kindred's retirement in April after 30 years of serving as CEO. Keefer...
Stillman College Seeks To Involve Community In Upcoming Events
In college, there are many memorable events that happen throughout the year. Homecoming is undeniably the most anticipated event in college, especially at a HBCU. It's like a family reunion on campus when everyone returns and hits the scene. The parties are non-stop, the food is always good and the overall atmosphere is like no other.
TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen
According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors
There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
Nick’s Kids Foundation Donates $1M To Tuscaloosa
At this year's annual Nick's Kids luncheon, Nick and Terry Saban, along with the Nick's Kids foundation, presented the city of Tuscaloosa with a massive million dollar donation. The donation is meant to go toward the newly proposed Saban Discovery Center which was approved to move into the design phase...
Coker Woman Killed, Northport Man Injured in Lowndes County Crash
One Tuscaloosa County resident was killed and another was injured in a collision in Lowndes County Thursday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers. Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in West Alabama, said the fatality was Mikayla L. Ramsey, a 23-year-old woman from Coker. Ramsey was...
Duncanville Man Fatally Struck by SUV Outside Tuscaloosa Thursday
A 21-year-old man died outside Tuscaloosa Thursday night after he was struck by a passing SUV, Alabama State Troopers confirmed Friday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in West Alabama, said the victim was walking along Highway 82 around a mile east of Tuscaloosa when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade.
Boil Water Notice in Effect for Boligee, Alabama
According to a post from the City of Eutaw, Alabama's Facebook page, residents in the town of Boligee, including those along county road 76 and surrounding areas, are being given a notice to boil tap water before use. The post and notice came out just before 9 a.m. on Monday...
City of Tuscaloosa Sets Date to Consider Northriver Condominium Development
The City of Tuscaloosa set the date for a hearing to consider the approval of a planned unit development of the Northriver Marina Condominiums. According to a resolution in the city council agenda documents, the Planning and Zoning Committee held a public meeting on July 18 and granted tentative approval of the development.
Former Employee at DCH Northport Charged with Felony Abuse of Patient
A former employee at Northport Medical Center was arrested this week and charged with felony abuse after she allegedly whipped a patient with intellectual disabilities with a phone charging cable, according to new court documents obtained by the Thread. In a deposition filed Thursday, an investigator with the Northport Police...
UPDATE: Texas Suspends Former Bama Wideout Following Arrest
UPDATE (08/12) - Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian announced on Friday afternoon that Agiye Hall is suspended indefinitely from team activities. A statement from the coach read, "We're aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that's detrimental to our program."
Louisiana Truck Driver Killed in Sumter County Crash Tuesday
A truck driver was killed following a crash involving two 18-wheeler trucks that happened in Sumter County Tuesday. Corporal Reginal King with the Troopers Office in West Alabama said the crash happened at 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 59 near mile marker six, four miles north of York. A 2015 Freightliner...
