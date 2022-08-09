ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa Thread

PHOTOS: First Day of School in Tuscaloosa 2022

Take a look at some photos from the first day of the 2022-2023 school year here in West Alabama!. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Opened in 2022. New Year... New Tuscaloosa restaurants and businesses! 2022 welcomed in some great spots for shopping, good eats and business in the Druid City area.
Tuscaloosa Thread

TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen

According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Nick’s Kids Foundation Donates $1M To Tuscaloosa

At this year's annual Nick's Kids luncheon, Nick and Terry Saban, along with the Nick's Kids foundation, presented the city of Tuscaloosa with a massive million dollar donation. The donation is meant to go toward the newly proposed Saban Discovery Center which was approved to move into the design phase...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Duncanville Man Fatally Struck by SUV Outside Tuscaloosa Thursday

A 21-year-old man died outside Tuscaloosa Thursday night after he was struck by a passing SUV, Alabama State Troopers confirmed Friday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in West Alabama, said the victim was walking along Highway 82 around a mile east of Tuscaloosa when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Boil Water Notice in Effect for Boligee, Alabama

According to a post from the City of Eutaw, Alabama's Facebook page, residents in the town of Boligee, including those along county road 76 and surrounding areas, are being given a notice to boil tap water before use. The post and notice came out just before 9 a.m. on Monday...
Tuscaloosa Thread

UPDATE: Texas Suspends Former Bama Wideout Following Arrest

UPDATE (08/12) - Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian announced on Friday afternoon that Agiye Hall is suspended indefinitely from team activities. A statement from the coach read, "We're aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that's detrimental to our program."
Tuscaloosa Thread

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

