Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite for triumphant surprise performance at 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

Guitar World Magazine
Dave Mustaine reveals the fastest song Megadeth have ever written, and it is 190 bpm
In a brand-new interview with Guitar World, the thrash pioneer also discussed his determination to work on the band's new album while undergoing radiation and chemo treatments for cancer. Thrash metal titans Megadeth are currently gearing up to release The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead!, their first new studio...
Guitar World Magazine
How chords can literally be turned on their heads to produce interesting new harmonic effects in songwriting
Inversions is the ‘classical’ name for what we often refer to as ‘slash’ chords, in which the lowest note is something other than the root. In theory, an A major with a Root-3rd-5th of A-C#-E features the notes in ascending scale order with the root on the bottom. But if we flip this triad to have the 3rd on the bottom, then this gives a ‘first inversion’, or A/C# (C#-E-A).
Guitar World Magazine
20 gear innovations from the ‘80s that changed the game for guitar players
Electric guitar technology hardly changed during the first 30 or so years. Les Paul and Leo Fender gave us solid body guitars, Jim Marshall accidentally created desirable amp distortion, a smattering of floor-based effects were created and a few bits of gear were borrowed from organ players – including wah pedals and Leslie speakers.
Guitar World Magazine
How Blackstar’s St. James series made tube amps lightweight without sacrificing tone
Tube amps are old hat, right? If so, Blackstar didn’t get the memo – the St. James series transforms 50 watts of classic tone into a tech-enabled tour de force. Over the past few years, you’d be forgiven for thinking that using a valve amp was a bit like owning a classic car. Yes, you get all the charm and charisma of the ‘real thing’ but also some less desirable old-fashioned attributes, including heavy weight, limited compatibility with digital recording setups and a fraction of the variety of tones achievable with digital modeling devices.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch pro-shot footage of Pavement’s epic headline set from Primavera 2022
Stephen Malkmus and co perform their first big show in 12 years and do not disappoint, with the seminal U.S. indie-rockers in inspired form throughout the 26-song set. Pavement reunited for their live return (not counting their LA warm-up gig), headlining the gigantic Primavera festival in Barcelona on June 2. Now the festival has shared pro-shot footage of the full show.
Guitar World Magazine
Buddy Guy announces new album and teams up with Jason Isbell for its first single, Gunsmoke Blues
The iconic bluesman's new album is titled The Blues Don't Lie and is scheduled for a September 30 release. Buddy Guy has a new album coming out on September 30 through RCA/Silvertone, titled The Blues Don’t Lie, and the doyen of Chicago blues has been good enough to share its first single.
Guitar World Magazine
Ernie Ball Music Man officially launches patent-pending Heat-Treated pickup technology on three new guitar models
Available on Sabre, Cutlass and StingRay guitars, the tech offers increased output and dynamic range, and promises to “outperform normal spec pickups with extra touch sensitivity”. After unveiling the technology at this year’s NAMM show, Ernie Ball Music Man has officially launched three new electric guitar models equipped with...
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Bonamassa shows you how to connect pentatonic boxes to find new musical ideas
The latest lesson from the blues-rock maestro will open up new fretboard paths between familiar shapes and to help bust you out of a rut. This month, we’ll continue investigating ways to find new ideas and musical inspiration to help break out of a soloing rut. Many blues and rock players learn how to devise single-note licks by studying the “box” patterns for scales like minor and major pentatonic.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch John Mayer and Bob Weir play acoustic versions of Grateful Dead classics at the Rise for the River benefit
The duo treated the crowd at Pine Creek Lodge, Montana, to a string of Dead standards including Friend of the Devil, Bertha and Brown-Eyed Women, all to support SWMT Flood Relief. John Mayer and Grateful Dead founder Bob Weir brought the house down on Monday (Aug 8) when they took...
Guitar World Magazine
Pigtronix unveils the Gloamer – a polyphonic amplitude synthesizer for “cinematic string sounds, asymmetrical tremolos, and angular stutter effects”
If you’re looking for something different, this volume swell with in-built compressor from the imagineers at Pigtronix is certainly that. Pigtronix has always had a taste for adventure, for getting weird with effects pedals. Like, when it drops a pedal such as the Constellator, a modulated analog delay pedal that can dial in some real dreamy sounds, that’s the company being vanilla.
Guitar World Magazine
Beabadoobee talks alternate tunings, “weird, strange” recording techniques, and the subconscious influence of ‘90s grunge and alt-rock
The self-taught Gen Z guitar hero returns with the brilliant sophomore album, Beatopia, and explains how fresh tunings spring forth fresh musical ideas. After being handed a secondhand guitar from her dad when she was 17, British indie rocker beabadoobee (born Beatrice Laus) has been on an upward trajectory. Coffee...
Guitar World Magazine
Kramer debuts the Striker Collection, shreddable electrics in hot colors with high-performance and affordability as standard
The S-style series has left and right-handed options, with licensed Floyd Rose or Epiphone LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridges, HSS pickup configurations and the choice of plain or figured tops. Kramer has unveiled the Striker Collection, a series of high-performance S-style electric guitars designed in the hotrodded tradition of the brand, offering...
Guitar World Magazine
Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik on taking the plunge on vintage guitars, longevity, and why he will never be a social media star
The Buffalo, NY, rock stalwarts return with Chaos in Bloom, a record produced by Rzeznik, featuring some truly epicurean tones. Here, the guitarist tells us how it all came together. Chaos in Bloom is the Goo Goo Dolls 13th studio album and on the new album, the band continue building...
Guitar World Magazine
Gary Holt: “I had one job in Slayer and one job only. Go out, play killer, bang your head and play a little bit of a guitar hero role. I wear a lot more hats in Exodus”
Gary Holt on life after Slayer, making a triumphant return with Exodus on the ferocious Persona Non Grata, and why you'll reap the rewards if you record song ideas as you go. During the last part of Gary Holt’s tenure as Slayer’s second guitarist, he sometimes felt like he was neglecting his main band, Exodus.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Rush’s Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee reunite to perform Closer to the Heart, with South Park creator Matt Stone on drums
The surprise reunion took place earlier this week at South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Last night (August 10), Trey Parker and Matt Stone held the second of two concerts celebrating the 25th anniversary of their enduringly popular animated TV series, South Park.
Guitar World Magazine
The Pogues “saddened beyond words” following the death of bassist Darryl Hunt, aged 72
Darryl Hunt, the English musician best known for his role as bassist in British/Irish folk rock giants The Pogues, has passed away aged 72. The band announced the news on Twitter, stating they were “saddened beyond words” by his death. In closing they quoted the lyrics ‘I know you want to hear me catch my breath, I love you till the end’, taken from their song Love You ‘till The End, which was written by Hall and appeared on their final album, Pogue Mahone.
Guitar World Magazine
Rage Against the Machine cancel European tour dates following frontman Zack de la Rocha’s leg injury
Rage Against the Machine have been forced to pull out of a string of European headline shows, due to “medical guidance” received following frontman Zack de la Rocha’s leg injury. The band are currently playing their first run of shows for 11 years, but de la Rocha...
