QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Hopefully you already felt the cool air while you were stepping outside! Some spots started in the 50s this morning and it will be a cooler afternoon. There will be mostly cloudy skies with rain chances later this morning and into the early afternoon. The rain will be focused along and west of the river, and it will start drying out after 2 PM. There will be mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s this afternoon. A warmer start to the weekend will be here with temperatures in the upper 60s warming to the upper 80s in more spots. Breezy conditions Saturday will help it feel like the low/mid-90s in spots. Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the low 80s with similar highs early next week.

