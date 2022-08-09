Read full article on original website
ESG risk management for banking
[Download our free ESG Toolkit for the financial services industry for guidance on ESG strategies, preparing ESG reports and disclosures, and engaging with the board of directors on how to identify and manage ESG risks.]. Are banks exposed to ESG risks?. Banks may be exposed to ESG and climate risks...
Hedge Funds Face SEC Push to Share More on Their Strategies (2)
Hedge funds would have to start giving the government significantly more information about their investment strategies under a proposal from the. to better keep tabs on risks to the financial system. The expansion of confidential filings that big managers must file quarterly with the SEC would mark one of the...
Three Firms Lead Vista Equity’s Take-Private Deal for Avalara
Kirkland & Ellis is advising Vista Equity Partners on its agreement to buy tax compliance software provider Avalara, Inc. in all-cash deal valued at $8.4 billion, including debt. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Perkins Coie are advising Avalara on the transaction, which calls for shareholders of the Seattle-headquartered company to...
Crypto Hit by New Security Woes in Incident at DeFi Protocol (1)
Cryptocurrency exchange Curve Finance appeared to have been buffeted by a security incident on Tuesday, adding to a litany of recent breaches afflicting the digital-token sector. Viewed as one of the most important projects in decentralized finance, Curve tweeted that an “issue has been found and reverted” after earlier warning...
More Changes Are on the Way for Cryptocurrency Tax Reporting
The crypto industry has faced a number of challenges over the past few months. In June, the price of bitcoin dropped to its lowest value in nearly two years, shaking confidence and leading to layoffs in platforms and supporting organizations. Despite the setbacks, crypto is still huge—according to CoinMarket, the...
Penguin, Simon & Schuster Argue Merger Benefits Blunt DOJ Fears
Penguin Random House LLC and Simon & Schuster Inc. are battling the Justice Department’s lawsuit against their merger by contending the combination will generate efficiencies that outweigh any anticompetitive effects. The department—zeroing in on the deal’s potential impact on highly paid writers—is arguing in the US District Court for...
Six Misconceptions About Employee Retention Credit Eligibility
In March 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s employee retention credit in just 12 days with no contemporary legislative history. The IRS has not and will not issue formal regulatory guidance, leaving some gray areas and many unanswered questions for taxpayers. The initial confusion surrounding eligibility for the employee retention credit was further exacerbated by subsequent legislative changes to the CARES Act, resulting in an eligibility matrix for employers to navigate with little guidance.
ANALYSIS: Are Attorneys Still Uprooting From Their Jobs?
The temptation for attorneys to pull up roots and leave their jobs still persists after more than two years of the Great Resignation, according to the results from two recent Bloomberg Law surveys. Last month, I analyzed survey results showing that many attorneys reported that their colleagues who left their...
Data ‘Surveillance’ Crackdown Begins With FTC Privacy Pitch (2)
The Federal Trade Commission is public feedback on a proposed rulemaking to limit what it’s dubbed “commercial surveillance” by businesses that sell or share information collected about people, with potential new powers to levy fines for data protection violations. The anticipated rules, kickstarted with a notice issued...
Ex-Dentons Compliance Officer Leaves for Sigma7 Startup (1)
Sigma7 has hired former Dentons counsel and global compliance officer Deborah Rimmler as general counsel, as the new risk services startup manages its rapid growth since its May debut. Rimmler advised Dentons global clients on security and privacy matters, and negotiated collaborative agreements with privacy breach notification and compliance control...
