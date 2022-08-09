Read full article on original website
Experts Are Suggesting Converting Coal Plants To Produce Clean Geothermal Energy
Coal energy is created when fossil fuel is burned to create heat and steam, both of which are used to turn turbine generators into electrical generators. Coal energy, together with the steam engine, contributed to and supported the Industrial Revolution. Panelists speaking about the topic at PIVOT2022, an online geothermal...
thecentersquare.com
U.S. oil and gas industry: 10 actions to reduce high energy prices that won’t cost taxpayers $740 billion
(The Center Square) – Rather than impose higher taxes and more restrictions on domestic production of oil and natural gas, as Senate Democrats voted to do by passing the Inflation Reduction Act, those in the industry proposed 10 actions policy makers can take right now to reduce costs. The industry says its solutions won’t cost taxpayers $740 billion, as the Inflation Reduction Act does, or increase the national debt or inflation, as 230 economists have warned the act will do.
AOL Corp
Climate change: We should rethink the best tools for energy transition, new paper argues
For years, economists championed carbon pricing as the most economically efficient way to transition the energy sector to net zero — but that may no longer be the case. According to a new NBER working paper, carbon pricing policies such as carbon taxes and cap-and-trade programs may not be better than other options.
Congress passed the biggest climate package in US history. For you, it means cheap energy, clean air, and jobs.
By cutting greenhouse-gas emissions and funding a new climate plan, the Inflation Reduction Act promises to help your wallet, health, and security.
'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an international leader on climate change, legislation that Congress is poised to approve could rejuvenate the country’s reputation and bolster its efforts to push other nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly. The head-snapping turn of events, which has generated a joyful case of whiplash among Democrats and environmentalists, is a reminder of how domestic politics is intertwined with worldwide diplomacy. Advocates feared that last month’s breakdown in negotiations in Congress had undermined efforts to limit the catastrophic effects of global warming. Now they’re energized by the opportunity to tout an unprecedented U.S. success. “This says, ‘We’re back, baby,’” said Jennifer Turner, who works on international climate issues as director of the Woodrow Wilson Center’s China Environment Forum in Washington.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
bloomberglaw.com
Legal Cannabis Use Needs Workplace Protections, Some States Say
California legislators are primed to follow a few pioneering states when they decide whether to advance a bill granting employees statutory protections to use cannabis. If the proposal becomes law, California will become the seventh state to protect adults who legally use cannabis from employer sanctions. An additional 15 states have narrower laws that protect medical marijuana patients from adverse treatment from employers for their legal use of cannabis, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
California governor proposes multi-billion-dollar plan to address climate change
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks exclusively with CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy about his plan to spend tens of billions of dollars of the state's surplus to battle climate change.
Fast Company
How the Inflation Reduction Act will supercharge climate tech startups
Out of the more than 80 million single-family homes in the U.S., roughly 1,000 have geothermal heat pumps from Dandelion Energy, a startup that spun out of Google. (Another 1,200 have the heat pumps on order.) But it’s likely that number will grow quickly—and that the company will expand out of the Northeast, the only region where it operates so far—thanks to the support for climate tech in the Inflation Reduction Act.
ValueWalk
Federal Energy Stimulus Check: This Program Offers Up to $1,800 in Assistance
Federal stimulus money may not be coming directly, but Americans can still use some indirect benefits that the federal government is offering to offset at least some of the impacts of rising prices. Residents of Washington, D.C., for instance, can use a federal program to cover up to $1,800 of their energy costs. This federal energy stimulus check is part of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Exclusive: U.S. questioned Cheniere pollution controls during LNG plant permitting - documents
WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators raised doubts about Cheniere Energy's decision to install higher-polluting gas-fired turbines at its Gulf Coast liquefied natural gas terminals in Texas and Louisiana years before they began operating, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.
Ron Bailey: Will $370 Billion in Green Energy Subsidies Make Any Difference?
In July, President Joe Biden delivered a speech at a decommissioned coal-fired power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, following record-breaking heat waves in both the United States and Europe. In his remarks, he said that "climate change is an emergency" and "a clear and present danger to the United States." This...
US News and World Report
In the Heart of Coal Country, U.S. Climate Bill Could Push up Green Shoots
(Reuters) - In West Virginia, a solar field could soon rise atop an abandoned coal mine, and factories will soon be churning out batteries and electric school buses. The ambitious U.S. climate bill could push up more of these green shoots, but analysts say King Coal will retain outsized clout in the state.
Labor to back new fossil fuel projects that ‘stack up’ economically and environmentally
The Albanese government will continue to support new fossil fuel projects so long as they “stack up” from an economic and environmental perspective, the federal resources minister says. Labor rejected the Greens’ demand that there be no new fossil fuel projects during negotiations over the climate bill. The...
Analysis-U.S. renewables investors see Senate bill sparking gold rush
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - For the first time, investors seeking to pour cash into U.S. clean energy projects can count on at least a decade of generous federal subsidies, offering them long-sought confidence in the staying power of the world’s third biggest renewables market.
