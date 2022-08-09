ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

bloomberglaw.com

Cases Challenging Patent Agency Power Denied Full Court Redos

The full US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit declined to rehear two cases that claim the appeals court improperly gave more power to the US Patent and Trademark Office’s interim director and tribunal. Both Arthrex Inc. and Atlanta Gas Light Co. separately failed to convince the full...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Drug Price Bill Shifts Dollars From Cancer Meds, Analysts Warn

The Senate’s plan to lower US drug prices will inadvertently steer funds away from some life-changing medicines on the brink of release, including new cancer therapies, industry analysts say. The House is expected to vote on Friday on a package that would enable the government to haggle with pharmaceutical...
CANCER
Fast Company

Four science fiction trends the pandemic made a reality

For centuries, science fiction writers have used their platforms to predict the coming of new technologies. A classic example is how Jules Verne envisaged advancements like gasoline-powered cars, fax machines, and an Internet-like system of communication decades before they came to fruition. While some writers were truly savants, many drew reference from the scientists and innovators of their eras and imagined how societal shifts might drive the adoption of radical new technology.
SCIENCE
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Lead Vista Equity’s Take-Private Deal for Avalara

Kirkland & Ellis is advising Vista Equity Partners on its agreement to buy tax compliance software provider Avalara, Inc. in all-cash deal valued at $8.4 billion, including debt. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Perkins Coie are advising Avalara on the transaction, which calls for shareholders of the Seattle-headquartered company to...
BUSINESS
Technology
Supreme Court
bloomberglaw.com

Hedge Funds Face SEC Push to Share More on Their Strategies (2)

Hedge funds would have to start giving the government significantly more information about their investment strategies under a proposal from the. to better keep tabs on risks to the financial system. The expansion of confidential filings that big managers must file quarterly with the SEC would mark one of the...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Penguin, Simon & Schuster Argue Merger Benefits Blunt DOJ Fears

Penguin Random House LLC and Simon & Schuster Inc. are battling the Justice Department’s lawsuit against their merger by contending the combination will generate efficiencies that outweigh any anticompetitive effects. The department—zeroing in on the deal’s potential impact on highly paid writers—is arguing in the US District Court for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Shared company ownership may be the missing path to the American dream

A number of investors, financial institutions, and labor advocates are among a growing movement that believes employee ownership would resolve the structural challenges faced by the economy. The American dream—that foundational promise of economic opportunity, social mobility, and lasting security—looms large in our life stories. While access to this promise...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

ESG risk management for banking

[Download our free ESG Toolkit for the financial services industry for guidance on ESG strategies, preparing ESG reports and disclosures, and engaging with the board of directors on how to identify and manage ESG risks.]. Are banks exposed to ESG risks?. Banks may be exposed to ESG and climate risks...
ECONOMY

