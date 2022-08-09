Read full article on original website
Related
Federal Appellate Court Rules AI Systems Cannot Be ‘Inventors’ Because They Are Not Human
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled Friday that artificial intelligence or “AI” systems cannot patent their inventions because they are not “natural people.”. The lawsuit involved a machine called DABUS (Device for the Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience) created by Stephen Thaler, president...
bloomberglaw.com
Cases Challenging Patent Agency Power Denied Full Court Redos
The full US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit declined to rehear two cases that claim the appeals court improperly gave more power to the US Patent and Trademark Office’s interim director and tribunal. Both Arthrex Inc. and Atlanta Gas Light Co. separately failed to convince the full...
Powerful German Artificial Intelligence CAD System for DWG Files Crushing the Market in the U.S.
German civil engineer Andreas Kazmierczak has built a successful CAD business since he worked as a scientist in the field of artificial intelligence at the famous German university RWTH Aachen University. He now leads BackToCAD Technology LLC ( backtocad.com ), the world’s first Artificial Intelligence CAD company. Although there...
Why Is Big Tech Buying Healthcare Companies? It’s the Data and Market, Stupid
U.S. tech companies have grown through a mix of organic and inorganic growth. Through acquisitions, big tech companies have bought direct competitors and potential competitors. Of late, companies like Amazon and Microsoft have been quite interested in healthcare companies. Why are tech companies buying healthcare companies?. Article continues below advertisement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
Drug Price Bill Shifts Dollars From Cancer Meds, Analysts Warn
The Senate’s plan to lower US drug prices will inadvertently steer funds away from some life-changing medicines on the brink of release, including new cancer therapies, industry analysts say. The House is expected to vote on Friday on a package that would enable the government to haggle with pharmaceutical...
Fast Company
Four science fiction trends the pandemic made a reality
For centuries, science fiction writers have used their platforms to predict the coming of new technologies. A classic example is how Jules Verne envisaged advancements like gasoline-powered cars, fax machines, and an Internet-like system of communication decades before they came to fruition. While some writers were truly savants, many drew reference from the scientists and innovators of their eras and imagined how societal shifts might drive the adoption of radical new technology.
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
bloomberglaw.com
Three Firms Lead Vista Equity’s Take-Private Deal for Avalara
Kirkland & Ellis is advising Vista Equity Partners on its agreement to buy tax compliance software provider Avalara, Inc. in all-cash deal valued at $8.4 billion, including debt. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Perkins Coie are advising Avalara on the transaction, which calls for shareholders of the Seattle-headquartered company to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As ESG Becomes The Norm, This IoT Company Says It Is Compliant And Ready For Future
Companies are under ever-growing pressure to be environmentally conscious in their businesses. With conscious consumerism becoming the order of the day, companies are responding to this pressure by pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and investing in actions aimed at curbing climate change. The stakes are high, and you may...
bloomberglaw.com
Hedge Funds Face SEC Push to Share More on Their Strategies (2)
Hedge funds would have to start giving the government significantly more information about their investment strategies under a proposal from the. to better keep tabs on risks to the financial system. The expansion of confidential filings that big managers must file quarterly with the SEC would mark one of the...
bloomberglaw.com
Penguin, Simon & Schuster Argue Merger Benefits Blunt DOJ Fears
Penguin Random House LLC and Simon & Schuster Inc. are battling the Justice Department’s lawsuit against their merger by contending the combination will generate efficiencies that outweigh any anticompetitive effects. The department—zeroing in on the deal’s potential impact on highly paid writers—is arguing in the US District Court for...
Shared company ownership may be the missing path to the American dream
A number of investors, financial institutions, and labor advocates are among a growing movement that believes employee ownership would resolve the structural challenges faced by the economy. The American dream—that foundational promise of economic opportunity, social mobility, and lasting security—looms large in our life stories. While access to this promise...
bloomberglaw.com
ESG risk management for banking
[Download our free ESG Toolkit for the financial services industry for guidance on ESG strategies, preparing ESG reports and disclosures, and engaging with the board of directors on how to identify and manage ESG risks.]. Are banks exposed to ESG risks?. Banks may be exposed to ESG and climate risks...
Comments / 1