California legislators are primed to follow a few pioneering states when they decide whether to advance a bill granting employees statutory protections to use cannabis. If the proposal becomes law, California will become the seventh state to protect adults who legally use cannabis from employer sanctions. An additional 15 states have narrower laws that protect medical marijuana patients from adverse treatment from employers for their legal use of cannabis, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

