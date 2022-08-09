Read full article on original website
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
More Changes Are on the Way for Cryptocurrency Tax Reporting
The crypto industry has faced a number of challenges over the past few months. In June, the price of bitcoin dropped to its lowest value in nearly two years, shaking confidence and leading to layoffs in platforms and supporting organizations. Despite the setbacks, crypto is still huge—according to CoinMarket, the...
Six Misconceptions About Employee Retention Credit Eligibility
In March 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s employee retention credit in just 12 days with no contemporary legislative history. The IRS has not and will not issue formal regulatory guidance, leaving some gray areas and many unanswered questions for taxpayers. The initial confusion surrounding eligibility for the employee retention credit was further exacerbated by subsequent legislative changes to the CARES Act, resulting in an eligibility matrix for employers to navigate with little guidance.
How States Are Avoiding Square-Peg Tax Policies for Technology
States tend to be five years or more behind new sales tax developments. Once appropriate guidance is enacted on a new topic, the issues that were sought to be addressed have often morphed into something completely different. In addition to creating an ever-changing game of catch-up by states, this environment...
Legal Cannabis Use Needs Workplace Protections, Some States Say
California legislators are primed to follow a few pioneering states when they decide whether to advance a bill granting employees statutory protections to use cannabis. If the proposal becomes law, California will become the seventh state to protect adults who legally use cannabis from employer sanctions. An additional 15 states have narrower laws that protect medical marijuana patients from adverse treatment from employers for their legal use of cannabis, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
Hedge Funds Face SEC Push to Share More on Their Strategies (2)
Hedge funds would have to start giving the government significantly more information about their investment strategies under a proposal from the. to better keep tabs on risks to the financial system. The expansion of confidential filings that big managers must file quarterly with the SEC would mark one of the...
Ohio Attorneys Can Hold Crypto in Escrow, Ethics Board Says
Ohio attorneys can accept and hold cryptocurrency in escrow for clients and third parties, but they must take steps to protect it and avoid getting involved in money laundering and other fraud, the state’s professional conduct board said. Many international clients prefer using cryptocurrency for business transactions, according to...
Drug Price Bill Shifts Dollars From Cancer Meds, Analysts Warn
The Senate’s plan to lower US drug prices will inadvertently steer funds away from some life-changing medicines on the brink of release, including new cancer therapies, industry analysts say. The House is expected to vote on Friday on a package that would enable the government to haggle with pharmaceutical...
U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices
WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives approved a $430 billion bill on Friday that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, delivering a major legislative victory for President Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Chevron Challenge to EPA Regulation of Oil Platforms Tossed (1)
Chevron USA must pursue its challenge to the EPA’s potential regulation of emissions from its offshore oil platforms near California that are being decommissioned in a different court, the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday. The Clean Air Act only allows the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to...
ANALYSIS: Are Attorneys Still Uprooting From Their Jobs?
The temptation for attorneys to pull up roots and leave their jobs still persists after more than two years of the Great Resignation, according to the results from two recent Bloomberg Law surveys. Last month, I analyzed survey results showing that many attorneys reported that their colleagues who left their...
ESG risk management for banking
[Download our free ESG Toolkit for the financial services industry for guidance on ESG strategies, preparing ESG reports and disclosures, and engaging with the board of directors on how to identify and manage ESG risks.]. Are banks exposed to ESG risks?. Banks may be exposed to ESG and climate risks...
