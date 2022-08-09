ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

How Democrats’ drug price negotiations would work

Democrats are on the precipice of passing a massive party-line bill that would allow the federal government to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies in a bid to lower costs. So what would negotiation look like in practice?. The legislation would allow Medicare to negotiate with manufacturers the costs of...
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Drug Price Bill Shifts Dollars From Cancer Meds, Analysts Warn

The Senate’s plan to lower US drug prices will inadvertently steer funds away from some life-changing medicines on the brink of release, including new cancer therapies, industry analysts say. The House is expected to vote on Friday on a package that would enable the government to haggle with pharmaceutical...
CANCER
CNET

Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Get Your Money

The first round of Social Security payments was disbursed this week for the month of August, but there's more to come. Roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, so the Social Security Administration sends out its monthly checks in four batches to manage the massive amount of mailing necessary. The next payment will be sent out next week.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Who's Ready for a $192 Per Month Increase to Their Social Security Check?

Most working Americans will lean on Social Security income during retirement to make ends meet. Historically high inflation could provide a big lift to Social Security checks in the upcoming year. Unfortunately, the purchasing power of Social Security income has been shrinking since 2000, and a mammoth COLA isn't going...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

3 Main Reasons Why the Government Denies Social Security Disability Benefits

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is one of the least understood insurance policies available to U.S. workers. Many workers don’t realize they have the income protection SSDI provides or that they contributed to the coverage with every paycheck through FICA tax payments. Based on the available statistics, however, it is important that everyone is equipped with the knowledge of the program if and when a medical condition or disability makes it impossible for them to work.
ECONOMY
CNET

COVID Cases Are Rising: How to Order Your 16 Free COVID-19 Test Kits Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID-19 cases rise across the US and President Joe Biden tests positive, more experts fear that the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is leading to yet another wave of COVID infections. More than one in two Americans live in areas where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are now urging people to wear masks to reduce transmission of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS

