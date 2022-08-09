Read full article on original website
Related
Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Lower in 2023 – Here’s Why
Seniors in the United States haven't had much to cheer about this year, with inflation running well ahead of the 2022 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment and spiraling health-care costs cutting...
POLITICO
How Democrats’ drug price negotiations would work
Democrats are on the precipice of passing a massive party-line bill that would allow the federal government to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies in a bid to lower costs. So what would negotiation look like in practice?. The legislation would allow Medicare to negotiate with manufacturers the costs of...
Here's what you need to know about Medicare Part A's depletion date
At its current pace, Medicare's Hospital Insurance trust fund will run out of money in 2028, according to the June 2022 Medicare trustees report. That's a two-year extension on the previous estimate, but experts say it's still not good news, and the government needs to stop twiddling its thumbs. Here's what you should know.
CNBC
1 in 5 insulin users on Medicare has ‘catastrophic’ drug spending, Yale finds. The Inflation Reduction Act may help
The Senate's Inflation Reduction Act comes with a big change to insulin costs for Medicare beneficiaries. The bill, which also needs to be passed by the House, seeks to limit insulin costs to $35 per month for those on Medicare. But efforts to extend that change to patients covered by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
Drug Price Bill Shifts Dollars From Cancer Meds, Analysts Warn
The Senate’s plan to lower US drug prices will inadvertently steer funds away from some life-changing medicines on the brink of release, including new cancer therapies, industry analysts say. The House is expected to vote on Friday on a package that would enable the government to haggle with pharmaceutical...
CNET
Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Get Your Money
The first round of Social Security payments was disbursed this week for the month of August, but there's more to come. Roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, so the Social Security Administration sends out its monthly checks in four batches to manage the massive amount of mailing necessary. The next payment will be sent out next week.
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Social Security payments 2022: Massive $2,400 increase could be on the way for recipients
Several members of Congress are hoping to pass the Social Security Expansion Act, which would expand benefits by $200 a month for any recipient as senior citizens grapple with roaring inflation.
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Why Experts Say The Federal Legalization Of Cannabis Could Mean Better Public Health
While state-level changes to cannabis use have swept the U.S., a federal decision on legalizing the drug has not yet been reached.
Can You Collect Social Security and Be Eligible for Food Stamps?
More than 70 million Americans collect Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or both, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The vast majority are people age 65 and...
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
Motley Fool
Who's Ready for a $192 Per Month Increase to Their Social Security Check?
Most working Americans will lean on Social Security income during retirement to make ends meet. Historically high inflation could provide a big lift to Social Security checks in the upcoming year. Unfortunately, the purchasing power of Social Security income has been shrinking since 2000, and a mammoth COLA isn't going...
3 Main Reasons Why the Government Denies Social Security Disability Benefits
Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is one of the least understood insurance policies available to U.S. workers. Many workers don’t realize they have the income protection SSDI provides or that they contributed to the coverage with every paycheck through FICA tax payments. Based on the available statistics, however, it is important that everyone is equipped with the knowledge of the program if and when a medical condition or disability makes it impossible for them to work.
CNET
COVID Cases Are Rising: How to Order Your 16 Free COVID-19 Test Kits Now
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID-19 cases rise across the US and President Joe Biden tests positive, more experts fear that the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is leading to yet another wave of COVID infections. More than one in two Americans live in areas where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are now urging people to wear masks to reduce transmission of the virus.
CNBC
With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits
The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
Biden is still sending relief checks to help families deal with inflation
Biden's stimulus helped pad state budgets across the country. Now, more are channeling booming budgets and issuing so-called "inflation relief" checks. Gov. DeSantis is using federal aid to issue one-time relief payments for the poorest Floridians. It may not seem obvious at first glance, but President Joe Biden is still...
Stimulus Update: Will the Democrats' New Deal Provide Financial Relief?
Lawmakers have been working on stimulus legislation, and a new agreement could have the necessary support to pass. Lawmakers on the left have been negotiating for months to pass new legislation. A tentative deal has been reached that could help keep insurance premiums down. It could also offer incentives for...
SNAP 2022: Is My State Extending Emergency Allotment Money for August?
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs of SNAP households during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Department of...
Comments / 0