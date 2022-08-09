Read full article on original website
Clay School Board Requesting Bids for Rest Area Improvements
The Clay County School Board approved requesting bids for rest area and restroom improvements within the school system. Chairman Benji Bailey said they are currently in the preliminary phase of multiple renovation projects. One of which is a plumbing project at the Celina K-8 facility. “We are in the process...
White Co BOE Postpones Selling Central View School
After eight months of discussion, the White County School Board decided to postpone selling the Central View School building. Members voted 4-2 Thursday on a twice amended motion to not sell the property until October 31st 2024. The motion includes a contingency that if facility upkeep exceeds $100,000 per year...
Hilham Elementary School Cleared For Classes To Resume Friday
Hilham Elementary School will resume classes as normal Friday after a gas leak caused an early dismissal Thursday morning. Principal Kelly Montgomery said the school has been thoroughly inspected and cleared to reopen. “The maintenance team has actually been on the roof all day long,” Montgomery said. “So they are...
Elder Gives Update on First Four Days of School Monday
Enrollment holding its own as the Pickett County School District returned to the classroom. Pickett County Schools’ first official day back in session with students was held Wednesday, August 3rd. Director of Schools Diane Elder provided an update on how the first four days of school have gone Monday evening.
Sparta Scheduling Work Session To Address Employee Pay
An in-house pay study of Sparta employees has shown a need to increase wages. Just how much the raises would amount to unknown at this time. City Administrator Brad Hennessee told Aldermen Thursday night he recommended scheduling a work session to layout option. “A meaningful and effective adjustment is going...
UC Economic Summit Concludes With Healthy Participation
About 130 people participated in the first-ever Upper Cumberland Economic Summit. Wednesday concluded the two-day event held at Tennessee Tech. Putnam County Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Amy New said planning has already begun for the next conference. “We would like to start doing this at a minimum once...
Putnam BOE Appoves Contract For New Strategic Plan
The Putnam County School System has started the process of creating a new strategic plan. Director of Schools Corby King said the last plan the school system created was about 10 years ago. “A lot of things have changed in 10 years,” King said. “Our demographics have changed. Our enrollment...
Putnam Co Fair Entering Its Closing Weekend
A big turnout expected at the closing weekend of the Putnam County Fair after inclement weather shut down the event Wednesday night. Public Relations Chair Dawson Davidson said the motorcycle races scheduled for that night have now moved to Sunday. “It brings in almost right under $1 million of revenue...
Algood Mayor Nominated BY TML For Mayor Of The Year
Algood Mayor Lisa Chapman-Fowler has been nominated as Mayor of the Year by the Tennessee Municipal League. Fowler said new gear for the fire department, sanitation department and sewer line testing are reasons for the nomination. “It really makes me proud that people have realized that I just have a...
Pendergrass Recognized by Overton School Board Tuesday
The Overton County School Board recognized Livingston Academy student Tucker Pendergrass for his achievement in National 4-H Archery Tuesday. 4-H Agent Nicole Marrero said the competition took place in Nebraska in June. His team placed 5th in the 3-D shoot. “It wasn’t easy for that either, he had to face...
Celina Aldermen Approve Incentive Program For EMS Department
EMS staffing issues have once again caused Celina Aldermen to explore new ways to cover shifts. The Board approved new incentive pay that provides bonuses for employees that pick up extra shifts. EMS Director Andy Hall said the $15,000 proposal will last three months. “I was proposing a $100 incentive...
Baxter Crossroads Residents Bring Water Bill Concerns To Aldermen
About a dozen homeowners of the new Baxter Crossroads subdivision spoke at the city’s Board meeting with concerns about high water bills. The homeowners lacking irrigation systems have used hoses to water their lawns. As it turns out, the amount of water used turns that into a sewer rate issue. Councilman Dustin Stanton:
Recovery To Work Program Seeking To End Addiction Stigma In Workforce
Business owners and employers from around the Upper Cumberland heard about the importance of grace at the Recovery to Work Regional Employment Seminar. Mikel Miller is the Regional Employment Manager for the Recovery to Work program. He said the goal is to help employers understand recovering addicts have a story, and that their past doesn’t always reflect their ability to be hired.
State Evaluating Need For Turn Lanes At Two White Co Schools
Turn lanes at Findlay Elementary and White County High School could be a project coming in the future. State Representative Paul Sherrell reported to the White County School Board that TDOT is studying the matter. “There’s has been some people that has approached me and wanting to know why can’t...
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Newly Elected City Of Cookeville Mayor
Learn more about Laurin Wheaton, the newly appointed City of Cookeville Mayor. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers talks with new elected City Of Cookeville Mayor Laurin Wheaton. They discuss how the City of Cookeville elects the next mayor compared to other cities, possible reasons for the low voter turnout during the most recent election cycle, as well as some of the first things that her and the City Council will work on together.
Monterey Fire Chief To Inspect Ladder Truck For Purchase
Monterey has finally located a used ladder truck to purchase after searching for a couple of years. Mayor Nathan Walker said the town has received one bid from a Texas fire department that can move forward upon inspection. “Our fire chief should be going out to take a look at...
Jackson Commission Approves Budget For Next Fiscal Year
Jackson County will finally be able to take steps on its long-awaited fairgrounds project. Mayor Randy Heady said this project is officially in the new fiscal year budget, which received unanimous approval from the county commission. “It’s been going on quite honestly for I feel like forever but it’s only...
CDC Lists Six UC Counties With High COVID Numbers
If you feel like you’ve heard more friends and neighbors contracting COVID in recent days, you are correct. The Centers for Disease Control reports Putnam, Clay, Jackson, Overton, Pickett and White Counties with high community COVID levels. The updated numbers released Thursday estimated 223 cases per 100,000 people in Putnam County. That number along with hospital admissions and the number of inpatient beds currently being used in a community on COVID patients make up the statistic.
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
Celina Aldermen Unaware With Who Installed Controversial Sign
The person or party behind a controversial sign regarding drugs in Celina remains unknown. The sign that has since been removed read “To drug dealers and dope heads, this is not Amsterdam, this is Celina Tennessee. We will put you in jail.” It was located on a Highlands Residential Services property without permission.
