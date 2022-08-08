Read full article on original website
classiccountry1070.com
Jury acquits man of murder charges in fatal Wichita shooting
A Sedgwick County jury has acquitted a Texas man of first degree murder charges in a fatal shooting that happened in Wichita. 27-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas was charged in a fatal shooting that happened in October, 2020 at the Stryker Sports Complex near K-96 and Greenwich Road. Police said 31-year-old Marquell Nolen of Wichita was shot and killed during an argument behind the bleachers during a youth football game. Hall was arrested later on the basis of a bright yellow jumpsuit he was wearing and a cup he had dropped at the scene.
Wichita man sentenced in fiery crash that killed man
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court on Wednesday to hear his sentence after he pleaded guilty in relation to a fiery crash near Valley Center that killed a man in March 2020. Russeller Polk, 46, was sentenced to 122 months in prison, which equals out to 10 years and two months. […]
Wichita grad said sorry after deadly crash with teen fleeing party shooting: affidavit
Witnesses, including the victim’s mother, told police Samara Rockmore got out of her car after striking Jaxsen Hunt and apologized, saying she “didn’t mean” to hit her and that the collision was “an accident,” the affidavit says.
KWCH.com
Man acquitted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man is found not guilty in the deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex. Maurice Hall was charged with first-degree murder in the October 2020 death of 31-year-old Marquell Nolen. Police alleged Hall and Nolen were arguing at the sports complex behind the bleachers during a youth football game, when a handgun was pulled out and multiple shots were fired, striking Nolen.
KWCH.com
Gang-war murder connected to other crimes
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A case from November 1991 remains on the minds of Wichita investigators, who say organized gangs turned the streets into a war zone, and solving this crime could help close the books on several others. It was November 19, 1991, at a motel on North Broadway...
WIBW
Lawrence man hospitalized in Wichita after crash causes serious injuries
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was rushed to a Wichita hospital yesterday after suffering a possible medical condition causing his vehicle to crash on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, crews were called to the area of northbound I-235 in Wichita after Calvin McLingberg, 28, of Lawrence, was headed south on the ramp from I-135 to I-235 northbound.
Suspects in 2010 killing extradited from South Carolina to Kansas
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have been extradited from South Carolina to Kansas. Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, 32-year-old Kristopher Valadez and 32-year-old Candace Valadez were booked into jail the Sedgwick...
Plea: Wichita man ran over, killed childhood friend after gin, chess, religion fight
Prosecutors say Travis Shaw drove his 2006 Chrysler 300 sedan over David Lee, causing him to “become lodged underneath” the car. He walked away afterward.
No charges will be filed in deadly Cottonwood Complex Fire, sheriff says
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been five months since the destructive Cottonwood Complex Fire in eastern Reno County. It destroyed 35 homes, 92 outbuildings, and 110 vehicles. It also left one man dead. Some residents immediately began questioning whether or not there would be fines or legal charges as a result of the fire. […]
Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
Wichita police identify man shot, injured after five-hour SWAT standoff Sunday
A police captain says the man had shattered several car windows with an ax at two separate homes.
Wichita Police Department identifies man in officer-involved shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified 38-year-old Travis B. Davis as the man involved in an officer-involved shooting Sunday. In a press conference on Monday, they revealed this information and other details about the officer-involved shooting. Watch below: According to Wichita Police Department Crimes Against Persons Bureau Captain Jason Stevens, […]
Ex ‘Crazy Car Guy’ pitchman sentenced for meth charge stemming from Wichita drug probe
Aaron Wirtz is perhaps best remembered in Wichita as the obnoxious “crazy car guy” character in a series of Super Car Guys ads that ran in the 2010s, though he parted ways with the used car dealership years ago.
Missing Wichita girl was homicide victim in New Mexico
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A homicide victim found 37 years ago in New Mexico has been identified as a missing Wichita teenager. On Tuesday, authorities with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison. It took DNA to finally make the connection. Now that they know her name and have […]
Kansas man killed while pushing lawnmower across street
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man in his 50s was killed on Friday night after he was hit by an SUV in south Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday night, they received a call of an injury accident in the 5800 block of S. Broadway Ave. When […]
KS woman left dog locked in hot car during Sedgwick County Zoo visit, sheriff says
Zoo staff notified the sheriff’s office, which called the fire department to unlock the vehicle and rescue the Boston terrier, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. The dog is still in specialty boarding.
Remains of ‘Upham Girl’ identified as Kansas teen
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Sheriffs detectives identified Upham Girl’s remains as 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison from Wichita, Kansas. Dorothy’s skeletal remains were found on March 10, 1985, when three men who were rabbit hunting came across her skeletal remains off County Rd. E73 near Upham. The road was frequented by ranchers and […]
Augusta man drowns in Nebraska
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 79-year-old man from Augusta drowned in Nebraska over the weekend. It happened at a private lake south of Genoa early Saturday afternoon. Witnesses said Wayne E. Mathias was swimming about 100 feet from the shore when he shouted for help and disappeared under the water. The Nance County Sheriff’s Office […]
Early morning roll over crash injures three in Wichita
Wichita Police are investigating a crash that left one person with critical injuries. It happened around 1:25 a.m. Monday morning on Kellogg near Seneca.
