ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
classiccountry1070.com

Jury acquits man of murder charges in fatal Wichita shooting

A Sedgwick County jury has acquitted a Texas man of first degree murder charges in a fatal shooting that happened in Wichita. 27-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas was charged in a fatal shooting that happened in October, 2020 at the Stryker Sports Complex near K-96 and Greenwich Road. Police said 31-year-old Marquell Nolen of Wichita was shot and killed during an argument behind the bleachers during a youth football game. Hall was arrested later on the basis of a bright yellow jumpsuit he was wearing and a cup he had dropped at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man sentenced in fiery crash that killed man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court on Wednesday to hear his sentence after he pleaded guilty in relation to a fiery crash near Valley Center that killed a man in March 2020. Russeller Polk, 46, was sentenced to 122 months in prison, which equals out to 10 years and two months. […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man acquitted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man is found not guilty in the deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex. Maurice Hall was charged with first-degree murder in the October 2020 death of 31-year-old Marquell Nolen. Police alleged Hall and Nolen were arguing at the sports complex behind the bleachers during a youth football game, when a handgun was pulled out and multiple shots were fired, striking Nolen.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Case#Murder#Violent Crime#County Sheriff S Office#Kwch
KWCH.com

Gang-war murder connected to other crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A case from November 1991 remains on the minds of Wichita investigators, who say organized gangs turned the streets into a war zone, and solving this crime could help close the books on several others. It was November 19, 1991, at a motel on North Broadway...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence man hospitalized in Wichita after crash causes serious injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was rushed to a Wichita hospital yesterday after suffering a possible medical condition causing his vehicle to crash on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, crews were called to the area of northbound I-235 in Wichita after Calvin McLingberg, 28, of Lawrence, was headed south on the ramp from I-135 to I-235 northbound.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita Police Department identifies man in officer-involved shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified 38-year-old Travis B. Davis as the man involved in an officer-involved shooting Sunday. In a press conference on Monday, they revealed this information and other details about the officer-involved shooting. Watch below: According to Wichita Police Department Crimes Against Persons Bureau Captain Jason Stevens, […]
WICHITA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missing Wichita girl was homicide victim in New Mexico

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A homicide victim found 37 years ago in New Mexico has been identified as a missing Wichita teenager. On Tuesday, authorities with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison. It took DNA to finally make the connection. Now that they know her name and have […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man killed while pushing lawnmower across street

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man in his 50s was killed on Friday night after he was hit by an SUV in south Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday night, they received a call of an injury accident in the 5800 block of S. Broadway Ave. When […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Augusta man drowns in Nebraska

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 79-year-old man from Augusta drowned in Nebraska over the weekend. It happened at a private lake south of Genoa early Saturday afternoon. Witnesses said Wayne E. Mathias was swimming about 100 feet from the shore when he shouted for help and disappeared under the water. The Nance County Sheriff’s Office […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy