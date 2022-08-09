ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets in Need SoMD Dog of the Week: CoCo

By Kimberley Ann Holt
 3 days ago
Looking for a beautiful, sweet girl to add to your home? Look no further, you must meet Coco.

Coco is a chocolate and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix.

She is approximately 10 months old. She weighs about 50.2 lbs.. She has not been spayed but will be spayed and fully vetted upon adoption.

If you’re interested in meeting Coco, please email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet her.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

  • 6707 Animal Shelter Road
  • Hughesville, MD 20637
  • 301-932-1713

