visitlakecharles.org
Coming Soon to Southwest Louisiana
Lake Charles is on the move with new developments and lakefront attractions that are soon to be a reality. One of the major attractions that will land on the lake is Crying Eagle Brewery’s lakefront location. It will be a gem right along the shores of Lake Charles with food, music, and local craft brews with a gorgeous view of evening sunsets. Right next door will be Port Wonder which will serve as a children’s museum and science center to learn about the unique ecosystem of Southwest Louisiana. This world-class facility has a futuristic design and will be the perfect complement for families traveling to the area.
Market Basket On Nelson Road In Lake Charles Reopening This Week
Good news boys and girls. For the second time this year, the Market Basket on Nelson Road in Lake Charles will reopen this week. The Nelson Road Market Basket was shut down for over a year and a half after hurricanes Laura and Delta caused major damage to the store back in August of 2020. After a lot of hard work and remodeling the entire store, they finally got to reopen the store in March of this year.
Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge
We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
Three South Louisiana Lottery Tickets Win over $420,000
Lottery players in South Louisiana have 420,000 reasons to be looking for winners this morning. South Louisiana Powerball players have 100,000 reasons to be reaching into their purses and pockets this morning and Easy 5 Players from over the weekend, have 320,000 reasons to check their numbers too. The Louisiana...
Go Gray for Oaklee Event This Saturday: Entertainment and Auction
Meet little Oaklee. Oaklee was diagnosed before her first birthday with Optic Pathway Glioma. A quick little description of what that giant word means is that there is a tumor on Oaklee's optic nerve. That tumor begins to grow and starts to push on her optic nerve. As it grows and pushes on that nerve, it starts to cause vision problems that if left untreated could result in total blindness. Of all of the horrible brain tumors out there, this particular one only affects 5% of kids making it a smidge rare. It typically occurs in children under 10, and more specifically younger than 5 in most cases. This tumor can not only impact vision, but also other functions in the body such as endocrine, hormones, appetite, sleep, and even a salt imbalance. How do you treat this in such a small child? The answer is not fun.
Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie
Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
818 Tequila Airstream Tasting at Darrell’s in Lake Charles!
818 Tequila is out of Los Angeles, California. They are headed to the better LA tomorrow (Wednesday, August 10) to show off their award-winning tequila at Darrell's in Lake Charles. The tequila has won over 30 awards from tasting awards to international spirit competitions. It has also won Best Reposado at the World Tequila Awards.
kaplantoday.com
‘A good old soul bested’
The venerable old paddle-wheeler Borealis Rex was steaming as hard as it could to get from Cameron to Lake Charles when the big hurricane of 1918 caught up to it. Forty passengers were on board, plus two engineers, the pilot, a cook, and two deck hands. One of the passengers was Ned McCain, the 10-year-old son of Tom McCain, one of three brothers who owned the boat. (The other two were James Medd McCain and Angus Bouie McCain.)
Ball’s Fried Chicken Owner Gives Update On Restaurant Reopening In Lake Charles
It's been almost two years since hurricane Laura came through Southwest Louisiana and damaged homes and businesses in the area. Some people are still living in temporary housing and RVs and a lot of businesses in the area have not reopened. Such is the case for both locations of Ball's...
KPLC TV
Amish volunteers return to SWLA to rebuild homes
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Amish volunteers are continuing to work alongside the Louisiana Conference of Methodists and Fuller Disaster Rebuilders in Lake Charles. They returned to the area Wednesday morning to continue their rebuilding efforts with United Methodist Church. “Well, if there’s funding available and the need is here,...
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History
If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
Interesting Sight at Lake Charles Casino Parking Garage
I'll be honest, there's really no backstory to this picture. I have personally seen some crazy stuff happen to work for 12 years in the casino industry. I am sure everyone has their stories. I can remember one time I ran across a van FULL of kids just playing with toys and having a good ole time. They weren't in any danger, the van was running and the AC was on. There were no backseats, they had full fun of the van. They had already colored on most of the windows, carpet, and doors. At first, I was alarmed that there might be something really bad happening with them, so I called security to report it as I stood there and waved and made faces at them through the window. Security ran up to the garage and the State Police were right behind. They ran the plate and found the owners of the van on the casino floor.
Multiple Government Offices Closed After Two Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Buildings Shut Down Due to Water Main Break
Multiple Government Offices Closed After Two Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Buildings Shut Down Due to Water Main Break. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced on August 11, 2022, that two Police Jury Buildings are closed due to a water main break. The two buildings are located at 901 Lakeshore Drive and 1011 Lakeshore Drive in downtown Lake Charles, and both are closed until further notice.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market Event
SWLA Center for Health Services, located at 2000 Opelousas St. Lake Charles will be hosting the next Makin' Groceries Mobile Market. Save the date! Second Harvest Food Bank returns to SWLA on Saturday, August 20, 2022, with fresh produce and fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and more for affordable prices everyone can afford.
KPLC TV
Third suspect in April double homicide on W. LaGrange Street returned to Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third suspect in an April homicide in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street has been extradited to Louisiana. The killing of two Houston men staying in Lake Charles allegedly arose from a drug dispute, authorities said. Three other Houston men are accused of driving to Lake Charles to commit the murders.
Louisiana State Police Giving Away Free Car Seats Saturday
One of the biggest problems in not just Louisiana but across the United States is folks having the wrong restraint or car seat for their baby or toddler. It is super important to have the right car seat for the size of your child in your vehicle when you travel.
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:25 am the Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory for drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound near Shattuck Street (Exit 31) until at least approximately 5:25 am due to a flipped car hauler 18-wheeler.
GATOR 99.5
Lake Charles, LA
