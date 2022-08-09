Read full article on original website

Hillsborough teachers rally outside school board headquarters
TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of teachers rallied outside the Hillsborough County School Board meeting Thursday, urging board members to approve previously contracted pay raises. The district gave teachers supplemental pay raises last school year, but those raises were only temporary instead of the ones based on the district and union negotiated contract agreement.
Mount Dora mom decides to homeschool her daughter over Florida's Parental Rights in Education law
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — While many Lake County students are heading back to school, one third grader’s new classroom is just steps away from her bedroom. This is the first full year Florida’s Parental Rights in Education will be in effect at the state's public schools. The...
Winter Garden soldier killed, remembered by former teachers
The Central Florida community is mourning the loss of 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon, who recently died while training in Georgia. Fitzgibbon graduated from Foundation Academy in Winter Garden in 2017, and the people who knew him are honoring his service and remembering the person he was. What You Need To...
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
Edgewater star Cedric Baxter Jr. chooses Texas for his college home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Edgewater 4-star standout Cedric Baxter Jr. on Wednesday announced his decision to go to Texas. Baxter, ranked the No. 4 running back in the country by 24/7 Sports, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Florida, Miami and Texas A&M. He said selecting a college to attend and...
Howard Frankland Bridge lanes to close overnight next week for construction
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is alerting Howard Frankland Bridge drivers about a closure next week. All southbound I-275 travel lanes on the bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg will close from 11 p.m. Monday, August 15 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, weather permitting.
Orange County food pantry CEO ties bare shelves to inflation
While much of the country is feeling the impacts of inflation, cost increases are especially hurting those dealing with food insecurity, and the people who work every day to help them. Officials with Matthew’s Hope, a homeless outreach ministry in Winter Garden, said that their costs are skyrocketing with inflation,...
Plant City's Parker Messick continues to make history
Plant City, Fla. -- For Parker Messick, there’s nothing like being a Plant City Raider. “I wish I could put on that uniform and throw one more time,” said Messick. The talented southpaw, who was named Mr. Baseball by the Florida Dairy Farmers his senior year, made a lot of memories in his time at Plant City. But the best moment came in May of 2019 when he helped lead the Raiders to their first state championship in program history.
Universal reveals details for passholder appreciation days
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead of its passholder appreciation days, Universal Orlando is sharing new details about the benefits it's offering to passholders. Universal Orlando shares more details about passholder appreciation days. Passholders can enjoy extra perks from Aug. 15 through Sept. 30. Some of the benefits include exclusive merchandise,...
