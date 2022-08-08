Read full article on original website
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
Ozzy Osbourne Is Overjoyed by Daughter Kelly’s Pregnancy, Reveals Grandkid’s First Gift
With his daughter Kelly preparing to welcome her first child, rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne gushes over the first mama’s pregnancy and reveals his latest grandchild’s first gift. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Ozzy Osbourne spoke about Kelly’s pregnancy so far. “Kelly...
Ozzy Osbourne makes surprise appearance at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony
Rock hero Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance onstage in his home city of Birmingham to close out the 2022 Commonwealth Games.The Aston-born musician, 73, was joined by members of his band Black Sabbath, including guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Tommy Clufetos and bassist Adam Wakeman for the explosive performance.Fireworks were set off and crowds cheered as they launched into their hit song Paranoid.Earlier in the ceremony, notorious fictional crime gang the Peaky Blinders took centre stage as part of a celebration of the musical heritage of the West Midlands.The international competition came to an end on Monday night after 11...
Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home': ' I Hope We've Done Ozzy Proud'
Carrie Underwood is putting her country flair on classic rock. On Friday, Apple Music launched its newest integration called Apple Music Sessions, a space which will feature reimagined recordings by prolific musicians everywhere. To mark the occasion, Underwood filmed and reimagined three songs: her hits "Ghost Story," "Blown Away" and Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home" — which were all filmed in Nashville.
Ruth Buzzi's Husband Shares the Actress and Comedian Has Suffered a Series of 'Devastating Strokes'
Actress Ruth Buzzi is "bedridden and incapacitated" after suffering several strokes, her husband Kent Perkins shared in a heartbreaking social media post. On Tuesday, Perkins posted a photo of the Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In actress celebrating her 85th birthday last year, smiling while holding a piece of pie. "This photo...
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77
Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ Was About His Desire for Someone Like Yoko Ono
John Lennon discussed the connection between The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" and 'Alice in Wonderland.'
Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'
Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
Luke Bryan Getting Drilled In The Balls With A Full Beer Is An All-Time Country Concert Moment
Luke Bryan is known for putting on quite the show. Fireworks, ass shaking, beer drinking… it’s really… something. And to be honest, I’m kind of surprised the American Idol judge is still selling out arenas like he is. At 46 years old, he’s still up there...
David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock
US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
Shania Twain’s Staggering Net Worth Will Impress You Much! The Singer Has Built a Massive Fortune
If there’s one thing that does impress us much, it’s Shania Twain‘s incredible career. Over the years, the “You’re Still the One” songstress has blown fans away with all her memorable performances and record-breaking albums — but it seems her net worth of $400 million speaks for itself.
George Harrison Asked Pattie Boyd for a Divorce After Ditching Her on the Way to a Party
George Harrison and Pattie Boyd divorced in 1977. Three years earlier, he asked her for a divorce at a New Year's Eve party.
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton After Causing Dangerous Accident in Her Home
Ashley McBryde avoids Dolly Parton at all costs these days. In fact, it’s been about 10 years of McBryde walking in the other direction whenever the two are near. The country singer-songwriter recently sat down with Rob + Holly hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton for an interview during the Faster Horses Festival, where they chatted through some of her more embarrassing celebrity encounters.
Willie Nelson Recalls Patsy Cline’s Husband Waking Her Up In The Middle Of The Night To Listen To His Demo Of “Crazy”
Is there an all-around, better country song that exists than “Crazy”?. You’d be hard-pressed to point to a more classic, meaningful song within the genre of country music other than that one, and it was famously recorded by the great Patsy Cline in the early 60’s.
Sharon Osbourne Posts Adorable Photo of Newest Grandchild Maple
Sharon Osbourne is a grandmother and she’s quite happy to share an adorable photo of Maple Artemis Osbourne. The baby rings in at 7.13 pounds and was born on July 9. Her son Jack Osbourne and fiancee Aree Gearhart are the happy parents of Maple. As you can tell, Sharon says that she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne are enthralled with the newest addition to the family.
Dame Olivia Newton-John obituary
Singer and actor with a girl-next-door reputation whose career rocketed after her starring role as Sandy in Grease
‘Dynasty’ Icon Dame Joan Collins, 89, Airlifted To Hospital In Monaco
Dame Joan Collins was airlifted to a Monte Carlo airport to treat a trapped nerve, as the 89-year-old actress vacationed in Monaco on earlier this week. A friend of the actress revealed that she had been flown to Page Six. While it’s undoubtedly scary to have been flown out, the actress seems like she’s on the mend now, and doing well!
