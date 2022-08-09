Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73
Chart-topping singer and Grease star Olivia Newton-John has died at age 73. Her husband, John Easterling, shared the news on social media. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” he wrote on Facebook. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
Julian Lennon Says ‘Get Back’ Helped Him Appreciate His Dad Again
Julian Lennon revealed he’d watched Peter Jackson’s in-depth Beatles documentary Get Back, admitting the film helped him “appreciate” his father again. Released in 2021, Jackson’s film featured more than six hours of unseen footage, chronicling the Beatles during the occasionally contentious sessions for Let It Be.
Bands That Reunited Without Their Lead Singer
“Let’s get the band back together” is a rock ’n’ roll cliché, yet it has remained a difficult task for some of the world’s most legendary groups, as you'll see in the following list of bands that reunited without their lead singer. In fact,...
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0