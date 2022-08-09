Chart-topping singer and Grease star Olivia Newton-John has died at age 73. Her husband, John Easterling, shared the news on social media. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” he wrote on Facebook. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

