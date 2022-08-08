ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

GoFundMe Set For Black Mother Of 6 Found Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia

By Zack Linly
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292mwU_0hACYUtc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TwC9_0hACYUtc00

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

I t’s a sad but all too familiar story.

MORE: Everything We Know About The Mysterious Death Of Lauren Smith-Field s

A Black mother of six was found brutally stabbed to death inside a minivan in West Philadelphia and her fiancé is the suspect who was arrested in connection with her killing.

According to Fox 23 , the 32-year-old woman was “found stabbed to death and left inside a gold Honda Odyssey on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street.” Police reported that the victim, identified as Ashley Lockhart, suffered from multiple stab wounds to her body and one to her face and she was found dead Saturday morning.

On the same day, Lockhart’s body was found, and a man identified as her fiancé, Raymond Thompson was arrested and charged with her murder and with “possession of an instrument of crime,” Fox 23 reported. According to Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore, Lockhart had a Protection From Abuse order against Thompson, but the couple was still living together.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was set up to help support Lackhart’s children financially.

“They are returning to school in a few short weeks, and their everyday essentials are important for us to make sure they aren’t lacking, as Ashley did,” the pages states. It also describes Lockhart as “an amazing Mother, dedicated working Mother and devoted Mother” who “loved all of her children and devoted her time energy and made sacrifices for them that they will forever remember.”

The only good news in this heartbreaking story is that people do seem to be donating to the fundraiser. The GoFundMe goal was apparently increased to $30,000 “due to the large amount of donations and pending donations,” and it has already surpassed that amount. The campaign has already received over 1,000 donations, but we still encourage you to donate. Those girls will need all the love we can muster.

The family has stated that all proceeds will go towards costs and needs for the girls only.

Our hearts are with the Lockhart family. We hope Ashley Lockhart’s children are kept safe and secure and are given time to grieve, and we hope her killer is brought to justice. Rest well.

SEE ALSO:

Philadelphia Launches New Hotline Initiative To Crack Down On Gun Violence Crisis

Why Did A Whole North Carolina Police Department Quit Due To Issues With A Black Woman Town Manager?

10 Positive Affirmations Every Black Woman Should Recite Before Leaving The House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hijEj_0hACYUtc00
The post GoFundMe Set For Black Mother Of 6 Found Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

Mantua man has been missing for a month

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 5, 2022. Police say 27-year-old Sean McBride was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Spring Garden Street. It is unknown what McBride had on before he disappeared.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Former ACCT Philly employee charged in connection to death of family's dog

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former employee of one of Philadelphia's largest animal shelters now faces a felony cruelty charge in connection with the death of a family's dog.The disturbing details released by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office are much different than what officials with the shelter initially told Eyewitness News last year."This is justice for Saint," Tiffany Lavelle said.For Tiffany Lavelle, her dog Saint was her world."He was my shadow, a playmate. A food goblin, a protector," she said.Last August, the Bridesburg woman's ex-boyfriend was out driving with Saint when he was pulled over and arrested. An officer took Saint...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Philadelphia#Gofundme#Murder#Stab Wounds#Violent Crime#Set For Black Mother#Honda
CBS Philly

Man Found Shot Inside Jeep Cherokee In North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the investigation began when they spotted a black Jeep Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night. When the vehicle came to a stop at Ontario and Hope Streets, police say they found a shooting victim in the back passenger seat. Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators say they are working to find out where the shooting happened. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police officer charged with threatening, assaulting mother of his four children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is charged with threatening and assaulting a former partner and the mother of their four children. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Officer Ramon Chaulisant, 33, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment. Officer Chaulisant had been placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated by PPD prior to his arrest while an investigation was underway. "I want to thank PPD Internal Affairs and my office's Special Investigations Unit for effectively intervening in a highly dangerous situation for a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
truecrimedaily

N.J. man accused of killing missing 5-year-old after her remains were found in basement

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was recently charged with murder after the remains of his girlfriend’s missing daughter were reportedly found in his basement. According to a news release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, on Tuesday, July 26, authorities learned about a welfare check request for Monique Durham’s twin 5-year-old daughters, and as a result, an investigation was launched. It was reportedly determined that one of Durham’s twin daughters was missing, and no family or friends had seen the juvenile since 2019.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Worker Assaults Non-Verbal Patient At Bucks County Mental Health Clinic: Police

A 25-year-old man is facing charges for assaulting a non-verbal patient at his Bucks County workplace, authorities said. Witnesses say they saw Jophany K. Raphael, of Philadelphia, blocking the 18-year-old victim from leaving a room and then assaulting him at the Foundations Behavioral Health clinic in Doylestown sometime in June, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Missing child been gone since June, with an illegal guardian: police

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on June 28, 2022. Police say 10-year-old Ethan Ashlock from the 1000 block of South Frazier Street was last seen around 4:30 pm. The child was supposed to be returned that day to his legal guardian per custody order, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy