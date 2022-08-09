Read full article on original website
mahoningmatters.com
CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Interstate 680 bridge replacement planned
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in the next two weeks. All work is weather permitting. Interstate 680 bridge replacement, Youngstown: Beginning Aug. 22, Four Mile Road over Interstate 680 will be closed through late November for a bridge replacement. The detour will be Crum Road to Meridian Road to Salt Springs Road to Liberty Street.
WFMJ.com
PennDOT plans August 29 job fair in Mercer County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be hosting five job fairs throughout the northwestern part of the state, including Mercer County. PennDOT announced that a job fair is planned from noon until 6 p.m. at the Mercer County Maintenance Facility, 215 Maple Street in Mercer. PennDOT said in a news...
WFMJ.com
Helicopter crews working on power lines in Columbiana, and 4 other counties
People living in Columbiana and four other Northeast Ohio counties may be seeing helicopters hovering around power lines. FirstEnergy subsidiary American Transmission Systems has announced that is using helicopters and ground crews to replace more than 1,100 insulators along a 68-mile transmission line corridor that runs through Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, and Summit counties.
New EV charging station in East Liverpool
New to East Liverpool, the city now has its first and only electric vehicle charger downtown.
WFMJ.com
Hermitage officials hope new ownership will spur rebirth of Shenango Valley Mall
After five years of uncertainty about the future of a major Mercer County shopping venue, the Shenango Valley Mall has been sold to a Cleveland area real estate company. Officials from the City of Hermitage announced in a media release that the mall has been acquired by Flicore LLC affiliate Butterfli Holdings of Pepper Pike, Ohio.
FirstEnergy to use helicopters for repairs in Columbiana County
According to a press release, American Transmission Systems, Inc. will work primarily along a 68-mile transmission line running from Stratton, Ohio to Wadsworth.
Part of Pa. electric bills could go up almost 20% in September
According to a press release, Penn Power, which serves Mercer County, is reporting the price to compare portions of their bills will increase from 8.694 cents/kWh to 10.348 cents/kWh. This is an increase of 19%.
New Valley eatery looking for workers
The owner of a new eatery in Poland is looking for a few good workers.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.
(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
Online farmers market offers delivery to WV, OH, PA
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – People in the tri-state area now have a new resource for fresh produce and food, Market Wagon. MarketWagon.com is an online farmers market which delivers food to every home in a 15-county region of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or […]
WFMJ.com
Youngstown could lose millions if city misses deadline on 20 Federal project
As a key deadline approaches in the revitalization of 20 Federal Place in downtown Youngstown, there are concerns that the city may not meet that deadline. "We'll lose all our investors and honestly all our credibility to investors," Councilwoman Lauren McNally said. A master lease agreement between the city of...
Hermitage officials announce big change for local mall
The announcement says that BUTTERFLI HOLDINGS 011 LLC, an affiliate of FLICORE LLC, purchased the Shenango Valley Mall. The company is based in Pepper Pike, Ohio.
WFMJ.com
Liberty's Landmark Restaurant closed until further notice
A Facebook message posted by the owners of the Landmark Restaurant and Bakery says the Liberty location is closed until further notice after a car crashed into the front entrance of the building. Investigators say the driver's foot slipped off the Honda's brake, sending the car into the restaurant on...
1 taken to hospital after crash in Mahoning County
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Green Township.
Popular event at Lake Milton is back for another year
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) - Arts and Crafts at the Beach is back at Lake Milton. It all starts Saturday.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 12th
Vindicator file photo / August 12, 1969 | Youngstown Mayor Anthony B. Flask headed a Youngstown delegation to Winston-Salem, N.C., 53 years ago to see what that city did to revive its downtown. With Flask, from left, R.B. Crawford, tour guide; Thomas R. Bees, Hotel Ohio staff; J. Paul Mossman, executive vice president, Youngstown Area Chamber of Commerce; Pete Hearn, Winston-Salem chamber; James A McMurray, manager of the Hilton Inn at Winston-Salem and formerly of Youngstown, and Mayor M.C. Benton, Winston-Salem.
Crews working on water main break in Youngstown
The break happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of E. Midlothian Boulevard and Lemoyne Avenue.
PNC pulls plug on more non-sufficient fund fees
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — PNC Bank is no longer charging consumer deposit account customers non-sufficient fund fees. The Pittsburgh-based financial institution announced the change on Thursday, its latest step to eliminate overdraft fees. “As a Main Street bank, PNC is focused on building a platform that empowers the financial well-being...
ellwoodcity.org
Real Estate Transfers For July 2022
The sunshine of summer has area residents on the move! The summer season offers great weather for the big move and to get settled into your new estate. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds, below are real estate transfers for July 2022. ELLPORT BOROUGH:. Duncan Avenue; DeSanzo Properties,...
