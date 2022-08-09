ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

mahoningmatters.com

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Interstate 680 bridge replacement planned

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in the next two weeks. All work is weather permitting. Interstate 680 bridge replacement, Youngstown: Beginning Aug. 22, Four Mile Road over Interstate 680 will be closed through late November for a bridge replacement. The detour will be Crum Road to Meridian Road to Salt Springs Road to Liberty Street.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

PennDOT plans August 29 job fair in Mercer County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be hosting five job fairs throughout the northwestern part of the state, including Mercer County. PennDOT announced that a job fair is planned from noon until 6 p.m. at the Mercer County Maintenance Facility, 215 Maple Street in Mercer. PennDOT said in a news...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Helicopter crews working on power lines in Columbiana, and 4 other counties

People living in Columbiana and four other Northeast Ohio counties may be seeing helicopters hovering around power lines. FirstEnergy subsidiary American Transmission Systems has announced that is using helicopters and ground crews to replace more than 1,100 insulators along a 68-mile transmission line corridor that runs through Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, and Summit counties.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Circle K#Gas Stations#Bp#Aaa#Americans#Boardman 3 65#Campbell#Kwik Fill
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.

(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
WTRF- 7News

Online farmers market offers delivery to WV, OH, PA

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – People in the tri-state area now have a new resource for fresh produce and food, Market Wagon. MarketWagon.com is an online farmers market which delivers food to every home in a 15-county region of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Liberty's Landmark Restaurant closed until further notice

A Facebook message posted by the owners of the Landmark Restaurant and Bakery says the Liberty location is closed until further notice after a car crashed into the front entrance of the building. Investigators say the driver's foot slipped off the Honda's brake, sending the car into the restaurant on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 12th

Vindicator file photo / August 12, 1969 | Youngstown Mayor Anthony B. Flask headed a Youngstown delegation to Winston-Salem, N.C., 53 years ago to see what that city did to revive its downtown. With Flask, from left, R.B. Crawford, tour guide; Thomas R. Bees, Hotel Ohio staff; J. Paul Mossman, executive vice president, Youngstown Area Chamber of Commerce; Pete Hearn, Winston-Salem chamber; James A McMurray, manager of the Hilton Inn at Winston-Salem and formerly of Youngstown, and Mayor M.C. Benton, Winston-Salem.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC pulls plug on more non-sufficient fund fees

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — PNC Bank is no longer charging consumer deposit account customers non-sufficient fund fees. The Pittsburgh-based financial institution announced the change on Thursday, its latest step to eliminate overdraft fees. “As a Main Street bank, PNC is focused on building a platform that empowers the financial well-being...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Real Estate Transfers For July 2022

The sunshine of summer has area residents on the move! The summer season offers great weather for the big move and to get settled into your new estate. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds, below are real estate transfers for July 2022. ELLPORT BOROUGH:. Duncan Avenue; DeSanzo Properties,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

