The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in the next two weeks. All work is weather permitting. Interstate 680 bridge replacement, Youngstown: Beginning Aug. 22, Four Mile Road over Interstate 680 will be closed through late November for a bridge replacement. The detour will be Crum Road to Meridian Road to Salt Springs Road to Liberty Street.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO