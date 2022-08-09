State updates monkeypox numbers across the Hudson Valley
Here are the latest monkeypox case numbers across the Hudson Valley.
Putnam County remains the only county without a case.
50 – Westchester County
6 - Orange County
5 - Dutchess County
4 - Rockland County
2 – Sullivan County
1 - Ulster County
Westchester has the most cases outside of New York City which has nearly 2,000 cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you should get a shot if you've had contact with someone diagnosed or someone with a rash that looks like monkeypox.
