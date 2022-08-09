ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State updates monkeypox numbers across the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Here are the latest monkeypox case numbers across the Hudson Valley.

Putnam County remains the only county without a case.

50 – Westchester County

6 - Orange County

5 - Dutchess County

4 - Rockland County

2 – Sullivan County

1 - Ulster County

MORE: Monkeypox: How it spreads, signs, symptoms, where to get a vaccine

Westchester has the most cases outside of New York City which has nearly 2,000 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you should get a shot if you've had contact with someone diagnosed or someone with a rash that looks like monkeypox.

