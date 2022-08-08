Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Texas Nurse’s Crash Kills Six Including Pregnant Woman
Six people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in Los Angeles in what California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Franco Pepi called “one of the most horrific crashes that we’ve seen.”. The driver, 37-year-old traveling nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton from Houston, was charged Monday with six counts of murder...
Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton
Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says
A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
Police investigate fatal shooting in south Los Angeles
Los Angeles Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in front of a commercial building in Windsor Hills. The shooting was reported at around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said. The crime scene perimeter encompassed several […]
cw39.com
HPD searching for suspected Camaro in southeast Houston hit-and-run
HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in southeast Houston. Police said vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and a broken right headlight. A surveillance photo of the vehicle seen at 3700 Reveille Street about 9:25 p.m. on July 18, 2022.
Police searching for robber accused of injuring mail carrier during attack in southwest Houston
The woman said the suspect grabbed her and struck her multiple times in the face. Police said she needed medical attention for multiple lacerations.
iheart.com
Armed Clerk At NE Houston Convenience Store Defends Self From Attack
A Houston convenience store clerk in Northeast Houston fatally shot a man after he was attacked by the assailant who appeared to be intoxicated. The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Lavender Food Mart in the Trinity/Houston Gardens area of NE Houston. Po-Po say the 36-year-old suspect entered...
'You have destroyed us': Family on Houston's south side desperate for justice after deadly shooting
Dashawn Celestine was murdered on July 12 in his own driveway on the south side of Houston. Investigators are unsure if he was targeted or if was a random act of violence.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Family of Houston man killed in crash with police weighing options after officer’s acquittal
The children of Walter Cooper, the 71-year-old man who was struck and killed by a former Houston Police Department officer as he sped through the Trinity Gardens area in November 2020, said they are not giving up their quest for justice even after the officer was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide for his role in the deadly crash.
Man killed while protecting pregnant girlfriend survived shooting just 1 year ago, his mom says
"He assured me they would find the people. But that doesn't reassure me." We're also learning that he had already survived a shooting a year ago, only to be killed.
Young child recovering from severe injuries after loose dog attack in Fresno on Aug. 1
Carson suffered deep wounds and nerve damage that left him with the inability to blink on the left side of his face and will possibly require additional surgery to repair.
Nurse facing murder charges in fiery 90 mph LA crash that killed 6
A 37-year-old nurse suspected of killing six people and injuring eight others when her speeding Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles in a Los Angeles County intersection last week will be charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, officials announced Monday.
Texas Nurse Arrested In California Car Crash That Killed Six People
Over the weekend, you may have seen a horrific video that has been making the rounds of a deadly car crash in the Los Angeles area where a car going well over 50 miles per hour blows through an intersection and destroys several vehicles in its path before smashing into a gas station.
Separate lightning strikes injure man and ignite Katy house fire
The Houston area was treated to a lightning show in the sky, but it wasn't all entertaining. It was in fact dangerous.
foxsanantonio.com
Five men from Houston arrested after officer passing by foils attempted ATM robbery
SAN ANTONIO - Five men from Houston were arrested in a failed ATM robbery on the North Side. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday at a Chase ATM along Blanco Road near Jackson Keller Road. Police said an officer was passing by when she noticed a group of guys...
53-Year-Old Leon Ledet, Jr. Arrested For Hit-And-Run Crash In Northeast Houston (Houston, TX)
Houston Police Department arrested a driver following a deadly hit-and-run crash in Northeast Houston. The three-vehicle crash occurred in the 10700 block of Homestead Road Sunday. The suspect was identified as Leon Ledet, Jr., 53, who [..]
Former HPD officer acquitted in 2020 crash that killed 71-year-old in northeast Houston
Matthew Valdez's fate in a 71-year-old man's crash death wasn't decided by jurors, with a presiding justice executing a directed verdict.
Former Texas peace officer, now serial rapist, gets 10 years
A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed "The Ghost Hunter," who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of man, wounding of his girlfriend in SW Houston
The victim's girlfriend pulled out her own gun after the deadly shooting, but police said the suspect shot at her too, striking her in the leg.
