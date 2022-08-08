ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dallasexpress.com

Texas Nurse’s Crash Kills Six Including Pregnant Woman

Six people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in Los Angeles in what California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Franco Pepi called “one of the most horrific crashes that we’ve seen.”. The driver, 37-year-old traveling nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton from Houston, was charged Monday with six counts of murder...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton

Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
COMPTON, CA
houstonstringer_com

Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says

A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KTLA

Police investigate fatal shooting in south Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in front of a commercial building in Windsor Hills. The shooting was reported at around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said. The crime scene perimeter encompassed several […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
cw39.com

HPD searching for suspected Camaro in southeast Houston hit-and-run

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in southeast Houston. Police said vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and a broken right headlight. A surveillance photo of the vehicle seen at 3700 Reveille Street about 9:25 p.m. on July 18, 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Armed Clerk At NE Houston Convenience Store Defends Self From Attack

A Houston convenience store clerk in Northeast Houston fatally shot a man after he was attacked by the assailant who appeared to be intoxicated. The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Lavender Food Mart in the Trinity/Houston Gardens area of NE Houston. Po-Po say the 36-year-old suspect entered...
HOUSTON, TX
