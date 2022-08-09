ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
crimevoice.com

Man Cited for Allegedly Crashing into Sheriff’s Office Parking Lot

August 5, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. Over the past decade or so—with the vast improvements in automotive technology and an increase in the volume of traffic on highways and byways that akin to the birthrate of lemmings—there has come to be an understanding between drivers and traffic cops that there is a certain “flexibility” in the enforcement of speed limits where safe traffic flow allows some forgiveness.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Large fire breaks out near 105, 605 Freeways

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a large fire near the 105 and 605 Freeways. The California Highway Patrol has shut down the 105 and 605 transition roads. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the fire began at a homeless encampment. This is a developing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Canyon Country Crash Impacts Traffic After Car Overturns

A Canyon Country crash snarled traffic after a car landed on it’s side Thursday. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a Canyon Country crash on Camp Plenty Road and Fairweather Street, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Units on scene...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Newbury Park, CA
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
Ventura County, CA
Accidents
County
Ventura County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Authorities seeking couple spotted leaving murder scene in Monterrey Park

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a couple spotted leaving the scene of a murder in East Los Angeles on Thursday. The man and woman were seen walking away from an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, where a man was found stabbed to death. Detectives with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discovered the footage of the couple leaving the neighborhood on closed circuit television video surveillance.According to deputies, the man appeared to be forcing the woman to walk with him. Reports of the homicide first came in at around...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Home Park#Ventura Fire#Cpr#Accident#Vcfd#St John S Court#Los Robles Medical Center
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in East LA

LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park

One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oxnardpd.org

Re: News Release – At Risk Missing Person

DATE: August 12, 2022, 10:30 A.M. MISSING PERSON: Maximiliano “Max” Zuniga -Guillen, 87-year-old, Oxnard. The Oxnard Police Department is asking for the community's assistance locating an autistic adult. Max Zuniga-Guillen is a 21-year-old Hispanic male, 5’8, 125 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Max was last seen at his residence in Oxnard on the evening of August 11th, 2022. Max left his residence with a laptop computer and computer monitor. Max was wearing grey sweatpants with a white tie used for a belt for his pants and a charcoal-colored t-shirt.
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

Victim Of Fatal Newbury Park Mobile Home Fire Identified

(Photos courtesy VCFD PIO) Updated--The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a fire in his mobile home early Tuesday morning. They say it was 69-year-old Walter Salat of Thousand Oaks who called 9-1-1 at 1:49 AM to report that his double wide mobile home was on fire.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Rye Canyon Crash Leaves At Least One Person Trapped, Five Injured

A Rye Canyon crash left at least one person trapped in their vehicle Tuesday. Around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on Rye Canyon Road near Avenue Stanford in Valencia, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “One person was...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputy-involved fight reported in Valencia

A deputy-involved fight was reported in Valencia on Thursday, prompting a response from additional law enforcement as well as members of the L.A. County Fire Department. The fight was reported at approximately 5:42 p.m. near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to officials. Sgt. Gillespie at...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy