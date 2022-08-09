Read full article on original website
Two drivers transported to hospital following rollover accident in Santa Barbara
Two drivers were transported to the hospital after a rollover accident near Highway 154 in Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon. The post Two drivers transported to hospital following rollover accident in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
crimevoice.com
Man Cited for Allegedly Crashing into Sheriff’s Office Parking Lot
August 5, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. Over the past decade or so—with the vast improvements in automotive technology and an increase in the volume of traffic on highways and byways that akin to the birthrate of lemmings—there has come to be an understanding between drivers and traffic cops that there is a certain “flexibility” in the enforcement of speed limits where safe traffic flow allows some forgiveness.
nypressnews.com
Large fire breaks out near 105, 605 Freeways
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a large fire near the 105 and 605 Freeways. The California Highway Patrol has shut down the 105 and 605 transition roads. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the fire began at a homeless encampment. This is a developing...
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Crash Impacts Traffic After Car Overturns
A Canyon Country crash snarled traffic after a car landed on it’s side Thursday. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a Canyon Country crash on Camp Plenty Road and Fairweather Street, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Units on scene...
Authorities seeking couple spotted leaving murder scene in Monterrey Park
Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a couple spotted leaving the scene of a murder in East Los Angeles on Thursday. The man and woman were seen walking away from an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, where a man was found stabbed to death. Detectives with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discovered the footage of the couple leaving the neighborhood on closed circuit television video surveillance.According to deputies, the man appeared to be forcing the woman to walk with him. Reports of the homicide first came in at around...
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Woman Killed on Golden State Freeway
A woman who was killed in a traffic crash on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Burbank area was identified Thursday. The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday near Verdugo Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Soonataa Noa, 53, was identified as the victim of...
NBC Los Angeles
All Victims Identified in Deadly High-Speed Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection
Two more victims killed in a tragic multi-car collision at a Windsor Hills intersection were identified by grieving family members and friends Wednesday visiting a memorial at the site of the fiery crash. Lynette Noble, 38, of Los Angeles, and 43-year-old friend Natesha Lewis were killed Aug. 4 when a...
kvta.com
CHP Says Driver Arrested In Fatal Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Collision Near Ventura
Updated--The CHP says they've arrested the driver of the pickup truck who struck and killed a pedestrian on PCH north of Ventura Wednesday morning. It happened at 9:23 AM on Pacific Coast Highway between Solimar and Emma Wood beaches. The CHP says 68-year-old Mary Centeno of Ventura was walking southbound...
SUV flies off 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale, crashes into building
An SUV flew off the 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale and crashed into a building, authorities say.
kclu.org
Man headed to prison for car crash which killed one, seriously injured second in Ventura County
A Ventura County man is headed to prison for an alcohol-related car crash which killed one of his teenage passengers, and seriously injured a second. It happened in June of last year. Nelson Manuel Rivas was driving on Highway 101 near Ventura when he lost control of the car, and crashed.
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in East LA
LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park
One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
oxnardpd.org
Re: News Release – At Risk Missing Person
DATE: August 12, 2022, 10:30 A.M. MISSING PERSON: Maximiliano “Max” Zuniga -Guillen, 87-year-old, Oxnard. The Oxnard Police Department is asking for the community's assistance locating an autistic adult. Max Zuniga-Guillen is a 21-year-old Hispanic male, 5’8, 125 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Max was last seen at his residence in Oxnard on the evening of August 11th, 2022. Max left his residence with a laptop computer and computer monitor. Max was wearing grey sweatpants with a white tie used for a belt for his pants and a charcoal-colored t-shirt.
kvta.com
Victim Of Fatal Newbury Park Mobile Home Fire Identified
(Photos courtesy VCFD PIO) Updated--The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a fire in his mobile home early Tuesday morning. They say it was 69-year-old Walter Salat of Thousand Oaks who called 9-1-1 at 1:49 AM to report that his double wide mobile home was on fire.
Santa Clarita Radio
Rye Canyon Crash Leaves At Least One Person Trapped, Five Injured
A Rye Canyon crash left at least one person trapped in their vehicle Tuesday. Around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on Rye Canyon Road near Avenue Stanford in Valencia, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “One person was...
2 suspects, ages 20 and 17, charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer
L.A. District Attorney George Gascón said Officer Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed during what appears to have been an attempted robbery.
Police activity on 405 Freeway in Inglewood shuts down both lanes, prompting major traffic backup
Both sides of the 405 Freeway in Inglewood were shut down due to police activity Thursday and prompted a major traffic delay for drivers.
smobserved.com
Boyfriend Kills Girlfriend Then Goes to Jack in the Box. Santa Monica Police Release Details of Murder on Lincoln Blvd
8.11.22: Santa Monica police are investigating a murder that took place Thursday morning at 1453 Lincoln Blvd. "SMPD is working a homicide investigation at a residence in the 1400 block of Lincoln Blvd," wrote Lt. Rudy Flores, Santa Monica Police Dept. Public Information Officer. "A male, believed to be involved,...
signalscv.com
Deputy-involved fight reported in Valencia
A deputy-involved fight was reported in Valencia on Thursday, prompting a response from additional law enforcement as well as members of the L.A. County Fire Department. The fight was reported at approximately 5:42 p.m. near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to officials. Sgt. Gillespie at...
