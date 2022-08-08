ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

bookriot.com

Library Defunded for Having LGBTQ Books Raises 50k+ In Donations

Patmos Library in Michigan has faced a year-long attack from right-wing groups who want LGBTQ books removed from the shelves, which make up .015% of the collection. Despite harassment campaigns, the library has refused to censor its books. In response, the Jamestown Conservatives group rallied to have the library defunded, with signs that called the librarians “groomers” as well as claims that they were “indoctrinating” children.
JAMESTOWN, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
100.7 WITL

Remembering A Grand Rapids Civil War Hero Who Was A Enlistment Recruiter in Kalamazoo

Even though it had only officially been a state for only 24 years, Michigan not only sacrificed but put so much effort into preserving the United States of America during the Civil War. There are many West Michigan heroes who lost their lives across many battles, most notably in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. There is also the story of the African American Civil War soldier from Allegan, who sadly passed away from illness. But there was another Civil War hero we've never touched on before, and his name was Peter. A. Weber.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Calvin University professor wins national award, announces departure

A longstanding member of Calvin University’s diversity and inclusion team won recognition by a national Christian leadership conference. Michelle Loyd-Paige, sociology professor and executive associate to the president for diversity and inclusion at Calvin University recently was awarded the Inspire 2022 Dante Venegas Award in recognition of her leadership at the university.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
tornadopix.com

Rising rents in western Michigan are driving families out of their homes

Since 2019, the cost of renting locally has increased by 16 percent in Kent County, 19 percent in Muskegon County, and 12 percent in Ottawa County. Michigan, USA – The cost of rent continues to increase across the country. Reports say rent is up more than 10 percent from last year, and community leaders say more and more western Michigan families are priced out of homes.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

George Clinton & Parliament Shout Out Kalamazoo In Recent Post

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic have a strong history in Michigan, dating back to one of my favorite live albums recorded on the same stage I graduated from in 2003, Funkadelic Live. The archive live-release from the Funk legends contains 10 previously unreleased tracks from their September 12, 1971 show at Meadowbrook, Rochester, Michigan, and includes a 14+ minute version of 'Maggot Brain', 'I Call My Baby Pussycat', 'Free Your Mind And Your Ass Will Follow' and 'Alice in My Fantasies'.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Super PAC backing Tudor Dixon hides its origins despite disclosing donors

On May 22, in a small ballroom at a Marriott hotel in downtown Grand Rapids, Tudor Dixon attended one of the most important events of her primary campaign. She made freewheeling speech in front of a small audience and a film crew. That footage became the basis for political ads that the event’s super PAC host, Michigan Families United, would spend more than $2.5 million to air before the primary, according to ad tracking totals provided by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan ag officials on the lookout for grape-killing lanternfly

The invasive spotted lanternfly is a plant-hopping bug that has the potential to destroy vineyards if it makes its way to the Grand Traverse region. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced to the public first sightings of the spotted lanternfly around Michigan. The samples were found in five counties, including Kent, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo counties on the west side of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
