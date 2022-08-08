Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National ParkTravel MavenOhio State
Book banning or protecting children? LGBTQ books at West Michigan library draw differing views
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – One man, who is opposed to LGBTQ books being on the shelves of a West Michigan library, suggests that those items could even be made available to patrons, just not on display. Another man, who supports keeping those books with LGBTQ themes available for patrons...
‘That’s a wow factor:’ Patmos Library fight to stay open gets national attention
A GoFundMe created to keep Patmos Library open, after a millage failed to pass due to LGBTQ+ books, raises over $77,000.
Documentary examines race issues in Grand Rapids
A documentary that highlights race problems in mid-size cities will soon put Grand Rapids back in the spotlight.
Library Defunded for Having LGBTQ Books Raises 50k+ In Donations
Patmos Library in Michigan has faced a year-long attack from right-wing groups who want LGBTQ books removed from the shelves, which make up .015% of the collection. Despite harassment campaigns, the library has refused to censor its books. In response, the Jamestown Conservatives group rallied to have the library defunded, with signs that called the librarians “groomers” as well as claims that they were “indoctrinating” children.
Remembering A Grand Rapids Civil War Hero Who Was A Enlistment Recruiter in Kalamazoo
Even though it had only officially been a state for only 24 years, Michigan not only sacrificed but put so much effort into preserving the United States of America during the Civil War. There are many West Michigan heroes who lost their lives across many battles, most notably in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. There is also the story of the African American Civil War soldier from Allegan, who sadly passed away from illness. But there was another Civil War hero we've never touched on before, and his name was Peter. A. Weber.
Who’s Ready For The 2022 Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival?
The Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival is coming up soon and I can't wait to celebrate. On the last weekend of August each year, people in West Michigan come together in downtown Grand Rapids for three days to celebrate and have fun. Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival 2022. The Dozynki...
'NOTHING LIKE IT' | Iconic Whitehall building being shown off like never before
WHITEHALL, Mich. — Terry Simon used to drive by the old Masonic Temple on Colby Avenue and wonder the same thing a lot of people still wonder to this very day: What's up there?. "One day we just came in and overall our impression was not very favorable. But...
Calvin University professor wins national award, announces departure
A longstanding member of Calvin University’s diversity and inclusion team won recognition by a national Christian leadership conference. Michelle Loyd-Paige, sociology professor and executive associate to the president for diversity and inclusion at Calvin University recently was awarded the Inspire 2022 Dante Venegas Award in recognition of her leadership at the university.
Where Can I Get Good Fish and Chips in Grand Rapids? Right Here!
You know when you have a craving for a certain type of food, and, man, you just have to have some? That's Fish & Chips for me. Sometimes I just need to have some, but where will I find authentic, delicious Fish & Chips, a British staple, in Grand Rapids?
Rising rents in western Michigan are driving families out of their homes
Since 2019, the cost of renting locally has increased by 16 percent in Kent County, 19 percent in Muskegon County, and 12 percent in Ottawa County. Michigan, USA – The cost of rent continues to increase across the country. Reports say rent is up more than 10 percent from last year, and community leaders say more and more western Michigan families are priced out of homes.
Democrat Joseph Alfonso headed for primary win as write-in for U.S. House seat
HOLLAND, MI — Write-in candidate Joseph Alfonso, D-Holland, appears headed toward the November ballot as county canvassers continue to certify election results in the race for Michigan’s U.S. District 4. Still, there’s a ways to go and the 32-year-old former Marine says he is patiently respecting the process....
Grand Rapids Was the First U.S. City to Add Fluoride To Its Water
Fluoride has been a part of most of our lives for some time. It's in our toothpaste, in our mouthwash, and has been in the public water supply in most areas for a while now. However, the very first city in the United States to add fluoride to its water supply is right here in Michigan.
George Clinton & Parliament Shout Out Kalamazoo In Recent Post
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic have a strong history in Michigan, dating back to one of my favorite live albums recorded on the same stage I graduated from in 2003, Funkadelic Live. The archive live-release from the Funk legends contains 10 previously unreleased tracks from their September 12, 1971 show at Meadowbrook, Rochester, Michigan, and includes a 14+ minute version of 'Maggot Brain', 'I Call My Baby Pussycat', 'Free Your Mind And Your Ass Will Follow' and 'Alice in My Fantasies'.
Super PAC backing Tudor Dixon hides its origins despite disclosing donors
On May 22, in a small ballroom at a Marriott hotel in downtown Grand Rapids, Tudor Dixon attended one of the most important events of her primary campaign. She made freewheeling speech in front of a small audience and a film crew. That footage became the basis for political ads that the event’s super PAC host, Michigan Families United, would spend more than $2.5 million to air before the primary, according to ad tracking totals provided by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.
Kent Co. senior millage extension to boost nonprofit’s new technology support program
A Grand Rapids nonprofit providing independent living services received a boost last week when Kent County voters extended a senior services millage that will help the organization’s recently launched technology support program. County voters in last week’s election approved the eight-year senior millage extension by a wide margin, according...
Michigan ag officials on the lookout for grape-killing lanternfly
The invasive spotted lanternfly is a plant-hopping bug that has the potential to destroy vineyards if it makes its way to the Grand Traverse region. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced to the public first sightings of the spotted lanternfly around Michigan. The samples were found in five counties, including Kent, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo counties on the west side of the state.
Grand Rapids considers closing schools among options to combat declining enrollment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders are considering closing school buildings, renovating or constructing new buildings, and right-sizing programs in response to the district’s declining enrollment. While no changes will occur this school year, the Grand Rapids Board of Education held a work session Monday to...
New homeowners introduced in Muskegon Heights
Once completed, the Dockerys will live in the first home built within the city since the early 2000s.
Justice system has ‘failed my family miserably,’ widow says of prison release for convicted murderer
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – If Barb VanBogelen ever encountered Amy Lee Black, the teen convicted of first-degree murder in the death of her husband in 1990, in a public setting, she would have one thing to say to the soon-to-be-parolee. “I’d tell her she’s going to rot in hell...
Jet Suit pilot soars over Grand Rapids ahead of Advanced Manufacturing Expo
Grand Rapids got a glimpse of the future Tuesday when Gravity Industries demonstrated its Jet Suit.
