Even though it had only officially been a state for only 24 years, Michigan not only sacrificed but put so much effort into preserving the United States of America during the Civil War. There are many West Michigan heroes who lost their lives across many battles, most notably in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. There is also the story of the African American Civil War soldier from Allegan, who sadly passed away from illness. But there was another Civil War hero we've never touched on before, and his name was Peter. A. Weber.

