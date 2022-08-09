ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WITF

Pennsylvania environmental group pushing for air quality monitors in Delaware County communities

A Pennsylvania environmental group says infrastructure designed to protect Hispanic and Latino communities from deadly air pollution is lacking in the state. A community in Las Vegas recently received funding from the Environmental Protection Agency to install Purple Air monitors in public areas as part of their “Buen Aire Para Todos” program. The monitors are meant to track the amounts of pollutants like ozone, particulate matter, and carbon monoxide in the air.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Philadelphians are stressed out. They need easier access to mental health care | Opinion

As a practicing emergency medicine physician, former public health executive and the current Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer for CVS Health, I’ve seen first hand how our country’s public health challenges play out in the emergency room and in our communities. In fact, my first patients were as a medical student at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania two decades ago, where I truly learned how disparate access to opportunity, resources, and health care services impacted people’s ability to achieve and maintain optimal physical and mental health.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Temple U.'s Faculty Union Calls Fall Semester Masking Policy ‘Irresponsible'

A union representing faculty members at Temple University has taken issue with the school’s new optional masking policy less than two weeks before the start of the fall semester, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP) issued a statement on Wednesday demanding that the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Philly students talk about ending gun violence

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. More than 300 people have been shot to death in Philadelphia in 2022....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’

The group is targeting Oz’s medical treatment recommendations and health product promotions during his time as host of “The Dr. Oz Show," among other things. A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf, General Assembly Celebrate Critical Investments to Address Affordable Housing Crisis

Today, Governor Tom Wolf was joined by members of the General Assembly, housing advocates and stakeholders in Philadelphia to celebrate the critical $375 million investment in the 2022-23 budget addressing the affordable housing crisis. “Safe, affordable housing is essential for families, for our communities, and for our commonwealth. That’s why...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City

The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Cannabis in Philadelphia: Laws, Dispensaries, and More

- Every country and city has its laws and regulations when it comes to cannabis and its use. There are countries where you can publicly smoke cannabis and not get in trouble; there are some places where you are not even allowed to mention it. What to Know About Cannabis...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, other city officials to address gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, other officials and anti-violence activists will join the Nicetown Community Development Corporation for a press conference on Thursday morning to address the uptick in gun violence. This year's presser commemorates the five-year anniversary of the death of Executive Director Zakariyya A. Rahman's son's senseless murder.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

