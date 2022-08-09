Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Philly schools requiring masks for first 10 days of new school year
The School District of Philadelphia will require mask-wearing for at least the first 10 days of the upcoming 2022-23 school year. All students and staff will be required to mask up from Aug. 29 through Sept. 9.
Pennsylvania environmental group pushing for air quality monitors in Delaware County communities
A Pennsylvania environmental group says infrastructure designed to protect Hispanic and Latino communities from deadly air pollution is lacking in the state. A community in Las Vegas recently received funding from the Environmental Protection Agency to install Purple Air monitors in public areas as part of their “Buen Aire Para Todos” program. The monitors are meant to track the amounts of pollutants like ozone, particulate matter, and carbon monoxide in the air.
fox29.com
CDC drops quarantine, social distancing guidelines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have dropped the requirements to social distance and quarantine. Dr. Angela M. Nicholas joins "Good Day Philadelphia" to discuss.
Philadelphians are stressed out. They need easier access to mental health care | Opinion
As a practicing emergency medicine physician, former public health executive and the current Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer for CVS Health, I’ve seen first hand how our country’s public health challenges play out in the emergency room and in our communities. In fact, my first patients were as a medical student at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania two decades ago, where I truly learned how disparate access to opportunity, resources, and health care services impacted people’s ability to achieve and maintain optimal physical and mental health.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Philadelphia
Temple U.'s Faculty Union Calls Fall Semester Masking Policy ‘Irresponsible'
A union representing faculty members at Temple University has taken issue with the school’s new optional masking policy less than two weeks before the start of the fall semester, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP) issued a statement on Wednesday demanding that the...
Philly public schools push to hire more support staff before first day of school
The first day of school is just a little more than two weeks away, and while the School District of Philadelphia has made progress in hiring teachers and counselors, it still has hundreds of essential support roles to fill. Last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a shortage...
Philly students talk about ending gun violence
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. More than 300 people have been shot to death in Philadelphia in 2022....
Former Plymouth Meeting Lawyer and College Sweetheart Take Advantage of Their Second Chance at Love
Jill Arnstein, a former litigation lawyer in Plymouth Meeting, is enjoying the second chance at love she received with her college sweetheart, Jesse, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple met at Rutgers-Camden School of Law in 1991. “She was the most beautiful thing I had ever...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philadelphia, You Have Mayor Kenney & DA Krasner To Thank …
When you create a lawless environment, this is exactly the result that you should expect. The “woke” philosophy of governance in Philadelphia, under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner, is directly responsible for creating the current dangerous environment in the once “City of Brotherly Love.”
Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’
The group is targeting Oz’s medical treatment recommendations and health product promotions during his time as host of “The Dr. Oz Show," among other things. A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf, General Assembly Celebrate Critical Investments to Address Affordable Housing Crisis
Today, Governor Tom Wolf was joined by members of the General Assembly, housing advocates and stakeholders in Philadelphia to celebrate the critical $375 million investment in the 2022-23 budget addressing the affordable housing crisis. “Safe, affordable housing is essential for families, for our communities, and for our commonwealth. That’s why...
billypenn.com
How is your neighborhood affected by cash bail? The Philly Bail Fund plans to hand you the hard data
A new tool from the nonprofit Philadelphia Bail Fund aims to highlight the patterns that exist in Philly’s cash bail system, furthering public knowledge of how bail works — and how it disproportionately affects underserved communities. Five city zip codes in North and West Philadelphia accounted for nearly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gun Violence Solutions: Viewer Thoughts
As the City of Philadelphia continues to deal with an epidemic of gun violence, we here at Action News have been working to find solutions to combat the crisis.
NBC Philadelphia
First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City
The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
‘The World in One Place’: It’s a Different Upper Darby These Days
Upper Darby, Philadelphia’s largest suburb, is now also the most cosmopolitan, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine. In Upper Darby can be found “The World in One Place,” United Nations, PA, she writes. It’s former reputation as a white bread town is gone. In the past 30...
Phillymag.com
The City Has Failed University City Townhome Residents. They Should Pay For It — Literally
The traumatizing clearing of the University City Townhome encampment in West Philly symbolizes the ongoing racial injustice of gentrification. One solution: The city should buy the property. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Monday morning’s abrupt...
Bucks County Park Removed Memorial for Their Late Son. The Family is Still Determined to Keep His Memory Alive
A local family was left confused and heartbroken after a Bucks County park removed the memorial for their late son. However, they are determined to keep his memory alive. Olivia Benner and Brian Sheehan wrote about the family’s experience for NBC 10 Philadelphia. Jennifer and Kevin Murphy experienced a...
PhillyBite
Cannabis in Philadelphia: Laws, Dispensaries, and More
- Every country and city has its laws and regulations when it comes to cannabis and its use. There are countries where you can publicly smoke cannabis and not get in trouble; there are some places where you are not even allowed to mention it. What to Know About Cannabis...
CBS News
Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, other city officials to address gun violence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, other officials and anti-violence activists will join the Nicetown Community Development Corporation for a press conference on Thursday morning to address the uptick in gun violence. This year's presser commemorates the five-year anniversary of the death of Executive Director Zakariyya A. Rahman's son's senseless murder.
fox29.com
Upper Darby School District holds job fair, seeking teachers, support staff
UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As kids get ready to head back to school, there's a critical shortage of one necessary resource - staff. Districts are looking for teachers, aides and support staff. A Delaware County school district held a job fair Thursday for the purpose of finding staff. "I...
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0