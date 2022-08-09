Pregnant women living in red states should move to a blue state until after giving birth. in a medical emergency doctors will hesitate to treat until a woman codes out and needs resuscitation, for fear of being accused of illegal abortion. Women giving birth in red states have much higher risk of dieing
It will. Medical personal will choose state where medical personnel make medical decisions. And will avoid states with penalties for performing medical necessary procedures.
Google mama doctor Jones on YouTube about overturning Roe, Women who want a baby can start a pregnancy and things can go wrong. Partial miscarriage, pre-eclampsia, ectopic pregnancy, detached placenta etc. Doctors in anti abortion states will wait to treat the woman for fear of being accused of doing an illegal abortion. The obstetrician will wait until the woman is coding out from hemorrhage and go into resuscitation mode. Women are going to die
