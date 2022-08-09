Read full article on original website
INDIANA OPENS GOLF SEASON WITH BIG WIN
The high school sports seasons are underway, with Indiana knocking off Greensburg Salem yesterday by 27 strokes in a non-section match at the Hannastown Golf Course. Junior Trevor Todd led the way with a two-over par 37, including a 50-foot birdie putt on number three. Fellow junior Harrison Martineau was a stroke back at 38. Adam Cowburn shot 45 and Caden Force and first-year player Ash Lockard each shot 49.
ANGELO ZUCCA, SR., 84
Angelo Zucca, Sr., 84, of Indiana, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana. Friends will be received, Sunday, August 14th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia Street. (Please use the rear entrance of the funeral home from Nixon Avenue due to the Italian Festival on Philadelphia Street.)
BLACK BULL STEAKHOUSE TO CLOSE PERMANENTLY
A popular Armstrong County eatery is closing its doors. In a Facebook post, officials with the Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon in Dayton announced the restaurant’s closing yesterday, citing on-going water issues, cost of repairs and demands from the Department of State as the reasons for the shutdown. The water issues began in late July, according to the Facebook timeline, and it caused the restaurant to close three times since then.
ALLEN N. KIRKLAND, 69
Allen N. Kirkland, 69 of Home, PA., passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at UPMC Passavant, Pittsburgh, PA. He was the son of Norman and Olive (Knoll) Kirkland, born May 6, 1953 in Indiana, PA. Allen enjoyed woodworking, fishing and golfing. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his...
TROOPERS LOOKING TO IDENTIFY TWO PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEFT AT WHITE TOWNSHIP WALMART
State police in Indiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for an incident of theft that happened at the White Township Walmart on July 24th. Troopers say an unknown man and woman walked out of the store around 3:41 p.m. with various items totaling $343.84 without paying for them. Both individuals are white, and the man was seen wearing a black t-shirt with a black baseball cap, while the woman had brown hair and was wearing a pink sundress.
MINOR INJURIES REPORTED IN THURSDAY AFTERNOON CRASH
One person suffered minor injuries in a single-car crash that happened yesterday in West Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 reports that fire crews from Dayton and Plumville, along with state police and Citizens’ Ambulance, were called to the crash around 2:40 yesterday afternoon along Dayton Smicksburg Road. Dayton fire officials said one person suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The car suffered minor damage.
IUP TO RECEIVE $40,000 TO COMBAT UNDERAGE, DANGEROUS DRINKING HABITS
Indiana University of Pennsylvania has announced they will receive a $40,000 grant to help with reducing underage drinking and dangerous drinking habits on campus. The grant from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will fund the program for this school year and next, and will fund programs that will focus on reducing underage and dangerous drinking and increase retention of minority students while welcoming all students to take part in grant project-related events. The $40,000 will be used to pay for speakers and presenters to promote an alcohol-free message and fund student peer mentors that will be trained in motivational interviewing, brief screening and intervention with the goal of developing alcohol-free Friday events. Funding will also be used to present at a national student affairs administration in higher education conference that’s intended to gather information on best practices from peer institutions.
NO ONE HURT IN CRASH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
No injuries were reported late last night in a vehicle crash in Marion Center. Indiana County 911 reported the crash happened at 11:02 PM on Main Street in Marion Center Borough. Marion Center firefighters were called out at the time along with state police. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, fire officials said that the crash was at the intersection of Water Street and Route 403 North. Two vehicles were blocking the roadway at the time.
SHETLER TRIAL REMAINS ON SCHEDULE
Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio has ruled that the Ray Shetler Jr. case will remain on the trial list to start next Monday. The 37-year-old Shetler is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest for brawling with sheriff’s deputies and state troopers who found him hiding at his girlfriend’s mobile home outside of Seward in December. Authorities had been searching for him after he skipped a probation hearing.
ONE INJURED IN SEPARATE CRASHES LAST WEEK
State police have issued reports on two accidents last week involving motorists from Homer City. The first crash happened August 1st at around 7:30 PM on Bracken Road near River Road in Buffington Township. Police say 24-year-old Shawn Smith of Homer City suffered suspected serious injuries when his motorcycle struck a deer.
MAN PLEADS GUILTY IN WESTERN PA DRUG RING
United States Attorneys announced that a former Johnstown man entered guilty pleas in federal court to a lesser offense connected with a drug distribution ring that was located in Western Pennsylvania. 41-year-old Anthony Andrews was one of 31 people indicted in August of 2021 for distributing over a kilo of...
MARION CENTER SCHEDULES COMPREHENSIVE PLAN MEETING
The Marion Center School District has scheduled a public meeting to review its proposed Comprehensive Plan, which will cover 2022 to 2025. The meeting will be held next Wednesday, the 17th, from 2 to 7 PM in the WA McCreery School cafeteria, and dinner will be served. The district invites...
