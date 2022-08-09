ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Exploring Northwest Arkansas | List of local favorite spots

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From West Fork to Bella Vista, Northwest Arkansas offers visitors and residents a variety of activities to fill your weekends. Bike trails across the area will take you from the farther southern point of Northwest Arkansas to the most northern part. Bella Vista. There are several...
2 Arkansas airports to use grant money for nonstop daily flights

Two of the largest commercial airports in Arkansas received a combined $1.35 million to support nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill plans to use a $500,000 federal grant to restore nonstop service to San Francisco, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release.
Women take to Fayetteville trail for viral 'Hot Girl Walk' trend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fitness trend "Hot Girl Walk" started during the pandemic and nationwide women started walking together in groups. The organizer for Wednesday's walk in Fayetteville got inspired and wanted to bring a sense of harmony to the area. “I just wanted to get a strong community...
J.B. Hunt, University of Arkansas Collaboration Focuses on Future of Supply Chain

LOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, and the University of Arkansas announced the Sam M. Walton College of Business program for studying supply chain, ranked number one by Gartner, has officially been renamed the J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management. Leadership from both organizations were at J.B. Hunt’s corporate campus today to discuss how their efforts are making Northwest Arkansas an epicenter for developing tomorrow’s industry and its leaders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005755/en/ J.B. Hunt President Shelley Simpson announces the newly named J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management for Walton College to a crowd of employees and University of Arkansas faculty and students. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hogs take down Catalan Elite in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain — On Thursday the Arkansas basketball team's Europe trip moved to Barcelona where the Hogs knocked off Catalan Elite, 99-86. Next stop on the trip is Italy where the Hogs will be back in action at 12:30 Central time on Saturday.
Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award

Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
Proposed 'Glamping' Resort on Beaver Lake in Benton County Draws Opposition

Plans to build a large-scale commercial glamping resort called “Contentment at Beaver Lake” to contain over a thousand campers in luxury accommodations have been tabled by Benton County planners, due to design deficits as well as sharp criticism from residents who live nearby. Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative...
Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.

