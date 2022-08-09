Read full article on original website
Exploring Northwest Arkansas | List of local favorite spots
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From West Fork to Bella Vista, Northwest Arkansas offers visitors and residents a variety of activities to fill your weekends. Bike trails across the area will take you from the farther southern point of Northwest Arkansas to the most northern part. Bella Vista. There are several...
talkbusiness.net
2 Arkansas airports to use grant money for nonstop daily flights
Two of the largest commercial airports in Arkansas received a combined $1.35 million to support nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill plans to use a $500,000 federal grant to restore nonstop service to San Francisco, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release.
5newsonline.com
Women take to Fayetteville trail for viral 'Hot Girl Walk' trend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fitness trend "Hot Girl Walk" started during the pandemic and nationwide women started walking together in groups. The organizer for Wednesday's walk in Fayetteville got inspired and wanted to bring a sense of harmony to the area. “I just wanted to get a strong community...
J.B. Hunt, University of Arkansas Collaboration Focuses on Future of Supply Chain
LOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, and the University of Arkansas announced the Sam M. Walton College of Business program for studying supply chain, ranked number one by Gartner, has officially been renamed the J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management. Leadership from both organizations were at J.B. Hunt’s corporate campus today to discuss how their efforts are making Northwest Arkansas an epicenter for developing tomorrow’s industry and its leaders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005755/en/ J.B. Hunt President Shelley Simpson announces the newly named J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management for Walton College to a crowd of employees and University of Arkansas faculty and students. (Photo: Business Wire)
160 miles of yard sales taking place for Bargains Galore on 64 event
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
5newsonline.com
Hogs take down Catalan Elite in Barcelona
BARCELONA, Spain — On Thursday the Arkansas basketball team's Europe trip moved to Barcelona where the Hogs knocked off Catalan Elite, 99-86. Next stop on the trip is Italy where the Hogs will be back in action at 12:30 Central time on Saturday.
ucanews.live
Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award
Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley cities receive millions for wastewater projects
On August 11, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $54,432,829 for 11 water and wastewater projects serving more than 49,000 Arkansans.
Freshman Sam Mbake showing impressive work ethic in fall camp with Razorbacks
The Arkansas Razorbacks entered fall camp with a bit of a question mark at the wide receiver position. Freshman Sam Mbake is doing his part to become a key factor in the discussion and has impressed the Razorback coaching staff with his work ethic early in fall practices. Mbake, a...
kuaf.com
Proposed 'Glamping' Resort on Beaver Lake in Benton County Draws Opposition
Plans to build a large-scale commercial glamping resort called “Contentment at Beaver Lake” to contain over a thousand campers in luxury accommodations have been tabled by Benton County planners, due to design deficits as well as sharp criticism from residents who live nearby. Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative...
Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
Submit comments on Highway 71B corridor improvements
The City of Fayetteville announced Thursday it is holding a public meeting regarding proposed plans for improving a half-mile stretch of College Ave. between North and Sycamore streets.
Two I-49 accidents cause traffic delays
An accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon Aug. 8 is causing traffic delays after taking up all lanes on Interstate 49 northbound.
Police: Body found on the side of Highway 186 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies said those who found the body were traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40. Deputies reported to...
Parents voice concern over new bus routes
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) – Some Springdale parents are upset following the Springdale School District’s decision to create new routes for buses this year. According to the district, the decision had to be made due to staffing shortages. In a school board meeting tonight, the director of transportation, Kevin Conkin, said the decision was two years […]
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
Man who shot Prairie Grove officer pleads guilty, sentenced to 60 years
On August 10, a man that shot a Prairie Grove police officer signed a plea agreement that will send him to prison for 30 years.
