Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Jordan Peele's Nope
His third film and his follow-up to Us. It's had pretty positive reviews over in the US as it's already been out for 2 weeks but we get it in the UK tomorrow. Peele seems to be going down the sci-fi/UFO's/extra-terrestrial path with this one and some reviews have commented on Nope having a Spielberg-vibe to proceedings. Sounds good to me.
digitalspy.com
The Simpsons casts Marvel's Shang-Chi star for season 34
Simu Liu is coming to Springfield. As part of The Simpsons' upcoming 34th season, the Shang-Chi actor will be making a guest appearance voicing a future boyfriend for Lisa Simpson in the episode 'When Nelson Met Lisa'. Speaking about the episode, executive producer and writer Matt Selman told Deadline: "We...
Kevin Costner's Massive Western Has Cast A Stranger Things Star And More
When Kevin Costner made his directorial debut with 1990’s Dances With Wolves, the actor became the recipient of the Best Picture and Best Director Academy Awards at the time. That legacy continues to follow Costner, but it’s been nearly 20 years since he’s been behind the camera. That’s about to change thanks to his planned film Horizon, which just got some exciting casting news, which includes a Stranger Things star coming aboard.
digitalspy.com
Ant-Man star responds to new movie Secret Headquarters skipping cinemas
Ant-Man star Michael Peña is heading back into the superhero world with Secret Headquarters, but you won't be able to catch it on the big screen. It was revealed back in June that the new movie from Project Power duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman would skip its planned cinema release. Instead, it'll debut exclusively on Paramount+ in the US on August 12 and in the UK on August 13.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
The Orville boss explains surprise character death in season 3 finale
The Orville spoilers follow. The Orville star and creator Seth MacFarlane has explained that surprise character death in the season three finale. In the action-packed episode, titled Domino, the crew tries to prevent the use of a lethal weapon designed to eliminate any Kaylon within its vicinity, but in order for the device to be destroyed, someone must stay behind to detonate it.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Jennifer Lopez steps out in stilettos and mini skirt ahead of Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday
Jennifer Lopez is putting her high heels on! The Hollywood star continues to show her impeccable style after returning to her home in Los Angeles, following some hard times during her romantic honeymoon with Ben Affleck in Europe. GrosbyGroup The 53-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Big Brother narrator criticises how "appalling" Channel 5 handled the show
Big Brother narrator Marcus Bentley has criticised Channel 5 for the "appalling" way that they handled the show when they aired it. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the iconic reality series would be back – this time on ITV2 – following a seven-year stint on Channel 5 that ended in 2018. Before that, the show aired on Channel 4.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams responds to demand for Jackson/April spinoff
Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has responded to fans' demands for a spin-off show centred on his character Jackson Avery and Sarah Drew's April Kepner. Fans of the medical drama have been calling for a 'Japril' spin-off ever since the couple left the Seattle-set show in season 17 when Jackson secured a job in Boston, though they remained separated.
digitalspy.com
Former Corrie star Vicky Entwistle quits acting
It seems we won't see Janice Battersby on the Cobbles anymore since the former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle has quit acting. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19469291/coronation-street-legend-quitting-acting/. Nah , she’s just letting off steam on Twitter by the sounds of it , “I gonna retire!” thrown at the end of a rant won’t really...
digitalspy.com
Storylines you wish were revisted
A couple months back I was marathoning 7's era and he ran across a weird bunch of characters, who pegged him as Merlin. Which I thought was a cool idea. Especially since 7's response was "Am I? I suppose at some point I will be" and he just rolled with it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Which younger character would you like to see featured more often?
I haven't included Denzel or Nugget as they are brand new characters. I think Will should have a big story of his own. He turns 15 in November so should be included in the new friendship group between Amy-Lily-Denzel-Nugget-Tommy, even thought they are younger than Will. He doesn't have any current characters his age to interact with, unless Denzel and Nugget are 15?
digitalspy.com
American Dad bosses discuss possible crossover with The Orville
American Dad showrunner Matt Weitzman has discussed a possible crossover with American Dad creator Seth MacFarlane's other show The Orville. Given they're all under the Disney banner now, the possibility of an overlap seems possible, though Weitzman admitted in a recent chat with Digital Spy and other media at Comic-Con that there isn't anything in the pipeline currently.
digitalspy.com
The Covid Changes
With the new series not being far off, I was thinking about the last couple of series and how different they were. How do we think this series will play out? Will they stick to Tess & Claudia distanced? Will the celebs still enter the clauditorium couple-by-couple?. I personally hope...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale boss responds to major theory over Amelia Spencer's baby
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's pregnant Amelia Spencer is rumoured to be giving birth during the soap's 50th anniversary episodes, but executive producer Jane Hudson is keeping it a mystery. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media at a recent press event, Hudson was quizzed on the likeliness of Amelia's baby's...
digitalspy.com
Non OG win
I know I’m asking this rather late but am I wrong in thinking that this was the first series that neither of the winning couple were in the original ten?. (I know Davide went in on day one or two as the first Bomb)
digitalspy.com
What soap are you looking forward to the most this (upcoming) Autumn?
Emmerdale has its 50th. EastEnders has a new EP. HO probably has a serial killer storyline and Corries probably has one too. EastEnders is improving at the moment. Slowly and gradually but it is improvement. We have a Mitchell/Slater wedding, a flashback episode, the end of Mick Carter and the...
digitalspy.com
Classic EastEnders: Which scenes have been cut out?
They’ve aired 1985–2001 on the Drama channel so far, but which scenes of Classic EastEnders have been cut out?. I can't see the point in cutting out scenes or editing episodes that have already aired. Just show them as they were shown. I can't see the point in...
digitalspy.com
Soap's best ever disaster?
Coronation Street: Tram Crash (2010) Emmerdale: Woolpack Siege (2013) Hollyoaks: Enjoy the Ride (2012) Hollyoaks: Dog in the Pond fire (2006) EastEnders: Queen Vic Fire (2010) "Get Den Watts - he'll know what to do" Posts: 2,780. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 10/08/22 - 14:51 #3. Hollyoaks: Enjoy the Ride (2012)
Comments / 0