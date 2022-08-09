Read full article on original website
Beyond Juicery + Eatery Drives Expansion Efforts with Signed Agreement in Southeast Michigan
Entrepreneurial Duo to Bring Award-Winning Healthy Fast-Casual Concept to Livonia. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // LIVONIA, Mich. - Beyond Juicery + Eatery is growing its Michigan roots once again, announcing a signed agreement with local entrepreneurial duo Leon Koryal and Paul Marogi to open its first Livonia location. Expected...
Vitality Bowls Adds to Georgia Footprint with Agreement to Open Two Cafes in Suwanee and John’s Creek
Local Entrepreneur to Open New Superfood Cafés in North Atlanta. August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // SUWANEE, Ga. - Vitality Bowls, the health-food restaurant concept specializing in nutrient-rich açaí bowls and smoothies, has announced a signed agreement with local entrepreneur, Sushma Chada, to bring the renowned superfood café to Suwanee and John’s Creek.
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Illinois with Nine More Locations in the Southern Part of the State
August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Benton, Mount Carmel, Salem, Mount Vernon, West Frankfort, Harrisburg, Olney, Vandalia, and Centralia, Illinois.
2nd Biggest Captain D's Operator Opens New Location in Memphis
Joe Springer has spearheaded the development of Captain D’s in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas for more than two decades. His Nufish LLC operates 20 of the seafood brand’s locations and he has recently opened his newest restaurant in Memphis, closing out a five-store development agreement he had with the brand. Now he’ll be back at it again after having signed a new 10-store development agreement for more locations in his markets.
