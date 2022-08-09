One of the most exciting restaurant openings of 2021 is switching gears. Ray Ray’s Meat + Three, the Granville spin-off of Ray Ray’s Hog Pit, is converting to the original, carryout-only Hog Pit format and menu. Chef James Anderson, the founder of Ray Ray’s, announced this week that the switch begins today, Aug. 11, and was prompted by “a long and thoughtful look” that the dine-in, meat-and-three format had placed on his team in a post-COVID environment. The barbecue restaurant, located at 1256 Columbus Road in Granville, is now the fifth Ray Ray’s Hog Pit in Central Ohio, including the original location—a food truck and smoker at Ace of Cups in the Old North. Anderson says dine-in seating will return to the Granville location in September.

GRANVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO