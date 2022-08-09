Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Columbus, OH — 30 Top Places!
We can’t deny that brunch is an awesome part of our days, and if you’re in the middle of visiting Columbus (a fabulous city with lots to see and do), you’ll want to find a spot for a quick break. With all the attractions and beautiful places...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Rooftop Bars In Columbus
A great drink and a fantastic view. In case you haven’t heard, here in Columbus, we’ve finally discovered the majesty of rooftops. Over the the last few years, we’ve slowly seen the rise of the rooftop patio, a trend that is only going to continue as hot new spots go up around town.
familydestinationsguide.com
30 Best Restaurants in Columbus, OH — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Columbus rapidly gains a reputation as one of America’s up-and-coming culinary destinations. Its restaurant scene creates a buzz with its creativity, diversity, and one-of-a-kind experiences, from classic diner fare to fine dining, to offbeat, ethnic, and funky cafes. Columbus chefs have easy access to the best local ingredients to...
columbusnavigator.com
The Biggest Belt Busting Food Challenges In Columbus
Food challenges can get pretty wild. Not everyone is a competitive eater, but sometimes, you feel like trying things just to see if you can. If you feel like finding out exactly how much you can eat in one sitting, there are some really interesting food challenges around Columbus. From...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants In Clintonville
Clintonville is one of my favorite places to answer the question, “what do you want to eat?”. There are so many truly fantastic places to grab a meal in Clintonville that it feels like the kind of place where you can just walk in anywhere and find the best meal of your life.
614now.com
Here’s when Speck Italian Eatery is expecting to open its downtown restaurant
Columbus diners have been waiting for Speck Italian Eatery to open its Downtown Columbus location, and that wait could be coming to an end soon. Earlier today, Speck posted an update to its Instagram account the opening delay, as the eatery was initially anticipating an April 2022 opening at 12 W. Gay St.
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for April 2022
Listings were provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties, for April 1-30, 2022. 1. $3,225,000; 3 Bottomley Crescent; New Albany; Ian & Jenni Kieninger from W. John & Beth M. Pritchard. 2. $1,950,000; 192...
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Ray Ray’s in Granville Switches Gears; Franklinton Gains a Market
One of the most exciting restaurant openings of 2021 is switching gears. Ray Ray’s Meat + Three, the Granville spin-off of Ray Ray’s Hog Pit, is converting to the original, carryout-only Hog Pit format and menu. Chef James Anderson, the founder of Ray Ray’s, announced this week that the switch begins today, Aug. 11, and was prompted by “a long and thoughtful look” that the dine-in, meat-and-three format had placed on his team in a post-COVID environment. The barbecue restaurant, located at 1256 Columbus Road in Granville, is now the fifth Ray Ray’s Hog Pit in Central Ohio, including the original location—a food truck and smoker at Ace of Cups in the Old North. Anderson says dine-in seating will return to the Granville location in September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
African lion dies at Columbus zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
Chick-fil-A offering free breakfast items in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the next month and a half, Columbus residents will have multiple opportunities to get free breakfast from Chick-fil-A. Every Wednesday from August 10 to September 28, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the area will offer a surprise free breakfast item to everyone who goes to dine-in or drive-thru. The days the promotion […]
columbusnavigator.com
A Beginner’s Guide To Gettin’ Down In Olde Towne East
Located in the historical Near East Side of Columbus, Olde Towne East is one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. With a variety of architectural styles, historical homes, and different industries, OTE has a unique look and vibe that you can’t find anywhere else in the city. The area...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
High Street, Hilltop among next possible Sheetz sites
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — High Street could be getting its first Sheetz, while the rapidly expanding brand is trying again on a Hilltop site. The Altoona, Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience chain has a pair of projects going before the Columbus Development Commission Thursday evening. The first would be a shop at 3891 […]
columbusnavigator.com
Your Complete Guide To Three Creeks Metro Park
Located at the confluence of three of Central Ohio’s largest creeks, the aptly named Three Creeks Metro Park is one of the finest natural gems in the region. Alum, Big Walnut, and Blacklick creeks join forces at this metro park, providing the perfect habitat for a variety of animals.
Franklinton non-profit searching for a new home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With open arms and hearts, Jericho’s Light Club has welcomed the poor and disadvantaged into its doors, offering meals and ministry to those in need. “They feel human, is the first thing that they tell us, they feel loved, they feel welcomed,” said Royal Schultz, administrator for Jericho’s Light Club, which […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Live Music Patios in Columbus
Our readers were asked about all of the best patios in Columbus, and we had to include an option for the best patios for live music. The final results of the top 10 included a lot of options all over the region, but first place went to Land-Grant Brewing, located in the heart of Franklinton.
1 seriously injured in Columbus motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after colliding with another vehicle in Columbus late Thursday night. The crash happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Summit Street around 10:30 p.m., according to Columbus police. The motorcyclist was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center...
614now.com
Japanese steakhouse and hibachi spot permanently closes
Daruma Japanese Steakhouse has shuttered one of its two locations. In a statement posted to Daruma Facebook account in late June, the eatery cited supply chain issues, labor shortages in addition to the current cost of food as reasons it had decided to close. Daruma was located at 5261 Westpointe...
Comments / 0