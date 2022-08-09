Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boreal.org
Weekend outlook
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • August 11, 2022. Rain showers will start to move in early Friday morning and continue through Saturday morning. Partly cloudy skies will follow behind for the rest of the weekend except for a possible few scattered showers and storms near the International border on Sunday.
boreal.org
Today's forecast
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • August 10, 2022. Another beautiful day is in store with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s and light northwest winds. Quiet weather will continue to the end of the work week.
boreal.org
VIDEO: Airfares, Upgrading, and Building into the future at Duluth Airport
At Duluth International Airport, there is one thing that the staff and the airport as a whole want to make a priority. “We’re taking a focus on people understanding the importance of flying locally. That means that we’re able to retain our service and grow service. And right now, if you’re adding service to a regional airport that is a great thing. We are in that position right now,” says Natalie Peterson, the Director of Communications and Marketing.
boreal.org
Monday strike authorization vote set for 15K Twin Cities, Duluth nurses
Photo: Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner speaks during a legislative working group meeting on frontline worker pay at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on July 28, 2021. Evan Frost | MPR News 2021. Some 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and in the Duluth area are expected...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boreal.org
'Hockeyland' documentary featuring local hockey teams debuting in Minnesota movie theaters and streaming this fall
Dubbed the "Friday Night Lights" of hockey, a documentary featuring northern Minnesota high school hockey teams will debut in theaters in September. "Hockeyland" follows the rivalry of Hermantown and Eveleth-Gilbert, two of the historic hockey powers roaming Minnesota's Northland each winter before often busing down Interstate 35 to St. Paul for the renowned boys' state hockey tournament.
boreal.org
Governor Walz And Governor Evers Ask DOT For Nearly $900 Million To Fund Blatnik Bridge Rebuild
The governors of Minnesota and Wisconsin are asking the federal government for $889.5 million to support the Blatnik Bridge project. The money would come from the bipartisan infrastructure law that was created last fall. The Blatnik Bridge is 61-years-old and sees roughly 33,000 cars and trucks driving on it every...
boreal.org
Superior lighthouse vandalized, U.S. Coast Guard seeking information
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information after the Superior Entry South Breakwater Light was vandalized on or about Tuesday, August 9. Not only was the 70-foot lighthouse vandalized but the navigation light was extinguished putting mariners in danger. On the morning of August 9 the USCG and Navigation...
boreal.org
Duluth woman charged after seriously injuring pedestrian in hit-and-run
A Duluth woman has been charged after seriously injuring another woman who was walking on the shoulder of Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac neighborhood. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 near W. 5th St. and Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac neighborhood. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boreal.org
Two Harbors Mayor makes first statement after recall election
Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson made his first public statement to KBJR/CBS3 following Tuesday’s recall election removing him from office. “We love Two Harbors and the people who make up the community. We will continue our mission to positively impact this area and are grateful for all that we have learned and that has been accomplished over the past 5 and a half years.”
boreal.org
Two Harbors mayor recalled
Two Harbors voters have decided to recall Mayor Chris Swanson. The question on the Two Harbors ballot Tuesday read, “Shall Mayor Christopher Swanson be recalled?”. Swanson has been under pressure to resign for months. A Resign or Recall Committee collected more than 500 signatures to get the recall question on Tuesday’s ballot. It passed with 86 percent of the vote.
boreal.org
Duluth Police arrest man who barricaded himself, significant other in apartment
The Tactical Response Team was called in to help Duluth Police arrest a man who they say barricaded himself and his significant other inside an apartment. Police originally were called to a domestic situation around 12:15 p.m. on the 400 block of N. 53rd Ave. W. When they arrived, police...
Comments / 0