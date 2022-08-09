ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
whbc.com

County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
New Philadelphia, OH
New Philadelphia, OH
Government
City
Dover, OH
wtuz.com

Uhrichsville Approves Funds for Foreclosures, Sewer and Bridge Work

Nick McWilliams reporting – Uhrichsville city council approved funds for a trio of projects ongoing in the city. Service Director Belle Everett asked for approval of funds to the tune of $2,500 for the foreclosure and processing of a dilapidated home with back taxes on Third Street, which is part of ongoing efforts to rid the city of dilapidated dwellings.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Scott E. “Scooter” Levengood – August 10, 2022

Scott E. “Scooter” Levengood, 46, of Westerville and formerly of Dover, passed away on August 10th, 2022 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus after a courageous battle with cancer. Scott was born in Dover on September 24, 1975. He was the son of Mark and Patty...
DOVER, OH
richlandsource.com

Roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas to be opened Thursday at 10 a.m.

MANSFIELD -- A project almost three years in the making comes to fruition Thursday morning when a new roundabout is opened at the intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said Wednesday the intersection, closed since May 31 during construction, is scheduled to re-open...
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Census#Politics Local#Ohio Revised Code
wtuz.com

Additional School Resource Officer Coming to New Phila

Nick McWilliams reporting – Funds from the groundbreaking opioid settlement will be put to use in the New Philadelphia City School District. The total received by the city as a result of the settlement will be $6,600 in 18 monthly installments, which will be used to fund a second school resource officer.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WHIZ

Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month

This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Active Shooter, Threat Training with New Phila Police, Schools

Nick McWilliams reporting – In just over a week, New Philadelphia law enforcement will be actively practicing emergency drills in their school district. Prior to students returning to class after summer break, officers will practice on both August 20th and 21st within various buildings. Additionally, Mayor Joel Day announced...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wtuz.com

New Phila PD Hires One, Promotes Two

Mary Alice Reporting – The New Philadelphia Police Department is welcoming in an additional officer to their force while two current members moved in rank. After 31 years with the department, Joe Skinner retired this past Friday and with his departure, a new person was needed. Chief Michael Goodwin...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WFMJ.com

Helicopter crews working on power lines in Columbiana, and 4 other counties

People living in Columbiana and four other Northeast Ohio counties may be seeing helicopters hovering around power lines. FirstEnergy subsidiary American Transmission Systems has announced that is using helicopters and ground crews to replace more than 1,100 insulators along a 68-mile transmission line corridor that runs through Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, and Summit counties.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Local schools facing bus driver shortage

Just Tuesday morning I checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio's website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County's websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
whbc.com

Complaint Filed Against Jackson Attorney

Sanctions are being requested against a Jackson Township attorney, with an investigation by the Stark County Bar Association alleging that Edward D’Atri took more than $250,000 from a trust account that he was overseeing. The bar says in 2020, D’Atri wrote checks totalling that amount after transferring funds from...
wtuz.com

Michelle “Micki” Ann Martin – August 10. 2022

Michelle “Micki” Ann Martin, age 69, of Dover died, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Dover, Ohio on January 13, 1953, Micki was the daughter of the late Richard Martin and Joni (Lawless) Martin. Micki was a hard worker...
DOVER, OH
cleveland19.com

Boil water advisory for some residents in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Akron Water Division officials issued a boil water advisory Monday evening for residents who experienced low water pressure. All customers located west of North and South Hawkins Avenue and east of Route 21 are advised to boil their water until further notice. Water...
whbc.com

UPDATE: State Virus Case Total Over 3 Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state has topped the three million mark for total reported coronavirus cases since the pandemic began two-and-a-half years ago. The total is at just over 3,002,000. The good news is that the number of new cases has fallen for the second...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
NEWARK, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy