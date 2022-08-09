Read full article on original website
Canton, OH
Cleveland, OH
Massillon, OH
Ohio State
Canton, OH
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
whbc.com
County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
richlandsource.com
Richland County engineer opens one roundabout, discusses potential second
MANSFIELD -- The "road closed" signs were barely taken down at a new roundabout Thursday morning and Richland County Engineer Adam Gove was alerting county commissioners to the possibility of a second. The next site may be the intersection of Home Road and Lexington-Springmill Road, the location of a fatal...
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
richlandsource.com
Richland County Land Bank issues 'community call to action' on Daisy Thomas House
MANSFIELD -- A local engineer has estimated it will cost at least $200,000 just to stabilize and weatherize the the first home in Richland County built and owned by African-American residents. And that work needs to be done soon -- or the interior failure in the "Daisy Thomas House" will...
wtuz.com
Uhrichsville Approves Funds for Foreclosures, Sewer and Bridge Work
Nick McWilliams reporting – Uhrichsville city council approved funds for a trio of projects ongoing in the city. Service Director Belle Everett asked for approval of funds to the tune of $2,500 for the foreclosure and processing of a dilapidated home with back taxes on Third Street, which is part of ongoing efforts to rid the city of dilapidated dwellings.
wtuz.com
Scott E. “Scooter” Levengood – August 10, 2022
Scott E. “Scooter” Levengood, 46, of Westerville and formerly of Dover, passed away on August 10th, 2022 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus after a courageous battle with cancer. Scott was born in Dover on September 24, 1975. He was the son of Mark and Patty...
richlandsource.com
Roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas to be opened Thursday at 10 a.m.
MANSFIELD -- A project almost three years in the making comes to fruition Thursday morning when a new roundabout is opened at the intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said Wednesday the intersection, closed since May 31 during construction, is scheduled to re-open...
wtuz.com
Additional School Resource Officer Coming to New Phila
Nick McWilliams reporting – Funds from the groundbreaking opioid settlement will be put to use in the New Philadelphia City School District. The total received by the city as a result of the settlement will be $6,600 in 18 monthly installments, which will be used to fund a second school resource officer.
WHIZ
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
wtuz.com
Active Shooter, Threat Training with New Phila Police, Schools
Nick McWilliams reporting – In just over a week, New Philadelphia law enforcement will be actively practicing emergency drills in their school district. Prior to students returning to class after summer break, officers will practice on both August 20th and 21st within various buildings. Additionally, Mayor Joel Day announced...
Investigation finds ride operators using phones behind controls
State regulators issued letters of warning this week to three amusement ride companies after undercover video shot by News 5 Investigators caught ride operators using their cell phones on the job.
wtuz.com
New Phila PD Hires One, Promotes Two
Mary Alice Reporting – The New Philadelphia Police Department is welcoming in an additional officer to their force while two current members moved in rank. After 31 years with the department, Joe Skinner retired this past Friday and with his departure, a new person was needed. Chief Michael Goodwin...
WFMJ.com
Helicopter crews working on power lines in Columbiana, and 4 other counties
People living in Columbiana and four other Northeast Ohio counties may be seeing helicopters hovering around power lines. FirstEnergy subsidiary American Transmission Systems has announced that is using helicopters and ground crews to replace more than 1,100 insulators along a 68-mile transmission line corridor that runs through Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, and Summit counties.
Local schools facing bus driver shortage
Just Tuesday morning I checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio's website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County's websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
whbc.com
Complaint Filed Against Jackson Attorney
Sanctions are being requested against a Jackson Township attorney, with an investigation by the Stark County Bar Association alleging that Edward D’Atri took more than $250,000 from a trust account that he was overseeing. The bar says in 2020, D’Atri wrote checks totalling that amount after transferring funds from...
wtuz.com
Michelle “Micki” Ann Martin – August 10. 2022
Michelle “Micki” Ann Martin, age 69, of Dover died, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Dover, Ohio on January 13, 1953, Micki was the daughter of the late Richard Martin and Joni (Lawless) Martin. Micki was a hard worker...
cleveland19.com
Boil water advisory for some residents in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Akron Water Division officials issued a boil water advisory Monday evening for residents who experienced low water pressure. All customers located west of North and South Hawkins Avenue and east of Route 21 are advised to boil their water until further notice. Water...
whbc.com
UPDATE: State Virus Case Total Over 3 Million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state has topped the three million mark for total reported coronavirus cases since the pandemic began two-and-a-half years ago. The total is at just over 3,002,000. The good news is that the number of new cases has fallen for the second...
myfox28columbus.com
Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
