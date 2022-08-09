Baseball is a special game. There's a saying that sports will teach you life lessons. So far in the Little League regional playoffs, it's been doing more than that. First came the player that was hit in the head by a baseball. After the pitcher was visibly shaken by what he had done, the player who had been hit by the ball came over from first base and gave the pitcher a hug. What a show of sportsmanship. You can see that video and read all about that here.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 13 HOURS AGO