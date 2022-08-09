ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN Sioux Falls

Little League teaching Life Lessons Across the Dakota’s & Country

Baseball is a special game. There's a saying that sports will teach you life lessons. So far in the Little League regional playoffs, it's been doing more than that. First came the player that was hit in the head by a baseball. After the pitcher was visibly shaken by what he had done, the player who had been hit by the ball came over from first base and gave the pitcher a hug. What a show of sportsmanship. You can see that video and read all about that here.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Bison, SD
Brookings, SD
Football
Brookings, SD
College Sports
City
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Sports
State
South Dakota State
ESPN Sioux Falls

Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?

I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
ESPN Sioux Falls

Going Up! Inflation Has Sioux Empire Fair Prices Rising

If you have the Sioux Empire Fair on your "to do" list for the weekend, one thing you will quickly notice upon arrival is the Ferris Wheel isn't the only thing going up. You better plan on packing a little extra cash into your purse and wallet because, like most everything else, inflation has its ugly grip on this year's fair too.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#American Football#College Football#Fcs#National Champions#Ndsu
ESPN Sioux Falls

Hey Sioux Falls, Let’s Do Dinner At The Sioux Empire Fair

If you smell street tacos and giant turkey legs, you know it's fair season in South Dakota. The Sioux Empire Fair is one of the top fair food destinations to try this summer. Plan a family dinner night at this year's Sioux Empire Fair to taste some of the greasiest, sweetest, and mouth-watering fair food in the state. You might gain a pound or two after indulging in some fried food. But hey...it's worth every inch of your waistline!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Mmmmmm-Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Coming Back

As the first day of Fall is more than two months away your tastebuds will be energized long before that with the onslaught of the color orange and the flavor of pumpkin. After being absent for the last five years the Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are making a comeback and are set to hit store shelves on August 15.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN Sioux Falls

VIDEO: Public Safety Campus Takes Shape In North Sioux Falls

Progress is being made on the new 42-acre Public Safety Campus in Northeast Sioux Falls. Construction of the $50 million project began in November 2021 and is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2023. According to City officials, the campus will consist of several buildings including:. Administration/Training/Dispatch Facility...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnsiouxfalls.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy