Missoula, MT

MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Idaho,. south central Missoula and northern Ravalli Counties through 830 PM. MDT/730 PM PDT/... At 739 PM MDT/639 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong. thunderstorm 12 miles west of Florence, or 19...
Construction underway for new Caras Park shade structure

MISSOULA, Mont. - Many of us are all too familiar with looking for a spot where you can enjoy the sun, but also find a place to cool down when you need to, and the community has come up with a solution for everyone. The solution? A custom-made shade canopy,...
MISSOULA, MT

