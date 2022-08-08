Discipline commission says state court administrator falsely accused it of withholding information

Read full article on original website
A LOOK BACK | Dem Secretary of State primary hopeful takes one for the party, clears field
Sixty Years Ago This Week: In a surprise move, Denver City Councilman Joe Ciancio Jr. announced he was withdrawing from the Democratic primary for Secretary of State, leaving Deputy Secretary of State F.J. Serafini without a challenger in the lead up to the general election. Ciancio told reporters he had...
Law groups are united that judicial discipline process needs greater transparency
A half dozen professional groups tied to the legal profession each recommended to a state legislative committee Wednesday that Colorado’s current judicial discipline system should be more robust, transparent and accountable to the public. Among the groups are the Colorado Women’s Bar Association, the Institute for Advancement of the...
Colorado Springs Gazette: A senator and felony suspect has burdened us with crime
Colorado leads the country in bank robberies and car thefts. Denver’s rape crisis ranks second only to Detroit’s. Our state’s drug overdose surge has teenagers and toddlers dropping dead from fentanyl. The Washington Post recently published 3,000 words describing the sordid drug scene on Denver’s RTD mass transit system.
Boulder County Dems to host candidates forum for open state House seat
The candidates competing to succeed state Rep. Edie Hooton will square off Saturday morning in a forum set to be livestreamed on YouTube. The slate of candidates is currently seven strong after former CU Regent Jim Martin dropped out and several others jumped in. Nominations will also be accepted from the floor when the 68-member Boulder County House District 10 vacancy committee meets to vote on Monday, so that list could change again.
TRAIL MIX | Colorado Republicans double down on year-old campaign agenda
Colorado Republicans reaffirmed the party's and its leading candidates' election message this week at a press conference devoted to the same policy agenda unveiled a year earlier by the GOP. "Today I'm proud to stand up here with some tremendous candidates from all across Colorado who are focused on making...
BIDLACK | November ballot measures to mull
Did you miss me? (Ed: well…) I’ve been away for a couple of weeks, kicking off my 25th year doing my one-man show as Alexander Hamilton. I had the pleasure of performing for the nice folks in Greeley at the annual Chautauqua festival there, and then I flew to Idaho for a private show for an automobile dealers’ group. And in my portrayal of that remarkable founding father, I was again reminded of the many things that have changed in American politics since the 18th century, but also how many things remain the same. Though obviously the means of communication have changed, just as it was back then, candidates attempt to define themselves with voters. But ballot issues that may appear small to the voters may prove to be far more impactful on their lives than, say, the aforementioned candidates.
Polis reverses 2019 approach, fights looming expensive gasoline mandate on metro Denver
In a reversal of his approach to federal ozone determinations three years ago, Gov. Jared Polis is poised to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to not rush into imposing a more expensive blend of gasoline to help reduce ozone, calling it “problematic” and a frustrating “decades-old, one-size-fits-all" prescription to improving air quality.
Colorado Springs Gazette: Don't restore racist housing discrimination
Colorado’s housing crisis hurts the poor, whether they are Black or white. It wasn’t always like that. Before the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fair Housing Act of 1968, we had rampant race-based housing discrimination. Merely affording a home wasn’t enough. One often had to look a certain way.
Requirement for insurance to cover more property value, other wildfire laws take effect in Colorado
Four new laws that seek to help prevent and respond to wildfires went into effect on Wednesday after being passed by the Colorado legislature earlier this year. One of the laws, House Bill 1111, increases the amount of property lost to wildfires that insurance providers have to cover upfront from 30% of the value to 65%. The law also extends the timeframe wildfire victims have to rebuild their homes from 12 months to 36 months.
Backers of healthy school meals ballot measure kick off campaign
Backers of a referred ballot measure to pay for K-12 meals kicked off the fall ballot measure campaign season Thursday at an Edgewater school. Healthy Meals for All would ask voters to approve a change in high-income tax deductions, which would create a new funding stream to provide free meals to all students in Colorado public schools.
Federal grants open for electric school buses, state grants on the way
Tens of millions of dollars in grants are available to Colorado school districts seeking to replace diesel school buses with electric-powered, zero-emission alternatives. Gov. Jared Polis, local leaders and representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency gathered at an Aurora elementary school on Wednesday to promote the electric school bus grants, urging school districts to take part in order to save money and reduce pollution.
Colorado schools should take 'layered' approach to COVID-19 prevention, state says
Colorado health officials are again recommending schools take a "layered" approach to COVID-19 prevention, but they're advising districts not to require mask or quarantine for in-class exposures unless there are larger outbreaks or cases are rising to high levels in the broader community. The guidance, drafted and released by the...
Colorado transportation projects granted nearly $46M in federal funding
Three transportation projects in Colorado will receive nearly $46 million in federal funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. Of the funds, $4.7 million will go to the Rio Grande Intermodal Transportation Project in Alamosa, $16.8 million will go to the Side Connector Project...
Energy regulators solicit public input on Xcel Energy's $296M proposal to hike natural gas rate
Colorado's energy regulators are soliciting the public's comments over Xcel Energy's proposal to hike customers' natural gas bills by $296 million over three years to pay for, among other things, programs to “strengthen the system” and fix distribution leaks. Xcel is asking for the rate hike atop other...
Denver Gazette hosts symposium on Colorado River challenges
Some call it The American Nile. It’s the Colorado River, it’s the lifeblood of the West, and it’s out of balance. The seven states in the river’s basin are using more water than the river can provide. As a result, the Colorado River is the most...
NOONAN | Women register, rise up for abortion rights
Click your little red shoes together three times and Kansas joins Colorado to secure women’s reproductive rights. Colorado’s anti-women’s-reproductive-rights people failed to get enough signatures to put their anti-abortion initiative on the ballot. Kansas’s women blocked that state’s anti-abortion effort. It’s a Rocky Mountain Empire trend.
Colorado's economy continues to outshine nation's — but worries persist
While Colorado’s economy continues to outshine many other states, and the national economy itself, business leaders’ confidence continues its decline “sharply into bear territory,” according to the Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report for the second quarter. The report is prepared by the University of Colorado...
Colorado's COVID cases and hospitalizations should continue to fall over coming weeks, modeling projects
Even with school set to resume this month, COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections in Colorado should decline over the next six weeks, according to modeling conducted by a team of state researchers. The modeling team, composed of academics from across Colorado, created projections for the coming weeks under several different scenarios,...
