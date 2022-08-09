Cardano managed to rally by 7% together with the rest of the market once CPI figures showed inflation slowed in the US. US inflation decreased in July to 8.5% compared to 9.1% in June. The market quickly rebounded as soon as these figures were published today. ADA’s price was also quick to react with a 7% rally on the daily chart. Now, the price is again approaching the key resistance at $0.55, and support still holds at $0.50.

