MakerDAO Co-Founder Proposes Dumping $3.5 Billion USDC Reserves for ETH
While bullish for Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin called the potential conversion a “terrible idea.”. MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen recently proposed removing all USDC from the DAI stablecoin’s peg-stability module. He suggested that the USDC within, worth $3.5 billion, could be used to buy ETH instead. Yet despite what such...
BTC Soars Towards $24K on CPI Numbers, Will the Resistance Fall? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
The past couple of days have been very exciting for the entire cryptocurrency industry and Bitcoin is no exception. BTC soared towards $24K today on news of slowing down inflation in the US. The question is if this will be enough for the critical resistance level to finally fall. Technical...
Will New Tokens be Airdropped to ETH Holders After Ethereum’s Hard Fork?
The Merge is the hottest topic as of late. Now, we answer one of the most common questions – will ETH holders receive new tokens?. It’s safe to say that most of the crypto-related conversations are currently centered around the merging of Ethereum from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS).
BlackRock’s Bitcoin Trust Will Create a Demand Shock: Anthony Scaramucci
Scaramucci believes BlackRock’s involvement can only mean that there is noticeable institutional interest in Bitcoin. Anthony Scaramucci – founder and managing partner of Skybridge Capital – believes BlackRock’s Bitcoin trust, among other developments, will contribute to a demand shock for Bitcoin that will send its price soaring.
ADA Rallied 7% on Positive Inflation Numbers, Here’s the Key Resistance (Cardano Price Analysis)
Cardano managed to rally by 7% together with the rest of the market once CPI figures showed inflation slowed in the US. US inflation decreased in July to 8.5% compared to 9.1% in June. The market quickly rebounded as soon as these figures were published today. ADA’s price was also quick to react with a 7% rally on the daily chart. Now, the price is again approaching the key resistance at $0.55, and support still holds at $0.50.
Bitcoin is the Best Distraction From the Current Financial Collapse, Says Franklin’s CEO
Bitcoin could distract people from the economic problems, while blockchain technology is the real “sport changer,” Jenny Johnson claimed. Jenny Johnson – President and Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Templeton – thinks the ongoing economic condition is in a very grim state, while bitcoin is “the best distraction” from that downfall. She also praised blockchain technology as a great innovation that will positively impact different industries in the near future.
ETH Eyes $2K on Further Merge Developments (Ethereum Price Analysis)
The crypto market has seen a flurry of activity over the past few days, and Ethereum was no exception; most of the conversation centered around inflation and the Merge event. At long last, it seems that calmness has prevailed on the market, and everyone is waiting for ETH to reach the crucially important level of $2000.
BTC and ETH Spiked to New 60-Day Highs on US Inflation News (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap has gone to a multi-month high above $1.150 trillion, as BTC and ETH spiked above $24,500 and $1,900, respectively. The declining CPI numbers brought some positivity back to the crypto markets, as bitcoin spiked to almost $25,000. The altcoins followed suit, and many, such as ETH,...
Coinbase Reports Over $1 Billion in Losses During Q2
The largest US crypto exchange reported a second consecutive quarter with massive losses. In June, Coinbase shared an earnings report that worried investors, citing market conditions as the primary reason behind the drop in figures. At the time, Coinbase representatives assured investors that the company faces no major issues and...
Bitcoin Soars Towards $24K as US Inflation Slows Down to 8.5%
Bitcoin jumped by almost $1,000 in minutes, as the US announced a small decline in the Consumer Price Index metric. The United States government just released the latest CPI data, indicating that inflation has finally begun to ease following several consecutive months with record-setting numbers. As with previous examples, the...
Can Bitcoin Finally Break $24K or is Another Crash Coming? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin continues its struggle to push and hold above $24K, as it has been rejected from this significant level for the third time. The price rebounded from the $20K support level last month and has been making higher highs and lows on the daily chart. This resulted in the creation of a bullish structure. Can the cryptocurrency finally break through its goal of the $24K resistance level?
Ethereum PoW Proponents Vow to Abolish EIP-1559
Billions are at stake as Ethereum readies for the much-awaited transition. But not all are happy. Proponents of the Ethereum fork are gearing up to eliminate the pivotal EIP-1559. An Ethereum miner, which gained allies from many prominent figures and firms in the industry, has now published an open letter to the community.
ETH Merge Coming Sooner, BlackRock With First Direct BTC Investment Product: This Week’s Crypto Recap
From the Merge being scheduled for earlier than expected to BlackRock announcing its first direct BTC investment product, this is the last week’s recap. The past week was particularly eventful, and that’s reflected in the overall performance. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is up almost $100 million as most of the coins are well in the green. Let’s unpack.
dYdX Confirms Blocking Accounts Linked to Tornado Cash
Multiple users accounts with a history of using Tornado Cash were banned by dYdX. Just days after the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) barred American citizens from transacting with Tornado Cash, dYdX has revealed blocking accounts that had previously engaged with the coin mixer. To comply with the...
X.LA’s Alex Barkaloff Reveals Vision to Bring Billions to Web3
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, USA, 26th July 2022]. Alex Barkaloff, a founding member of X.LA Foundation, has shared his vision for onboarding billions to web3. At the recent CogX festival for CEOs, technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors, Barkaloff proposed how web3 must evolve to meet the needs of internet users the world over. He also detailed the role X.LA Foundation will play in allowing content creators to leverage their IP so that they can profitably participate in the metaverse economy which will be enmeshed in this new internet standard.
Binance Recovers 83% of Stolen Funds in Curve Finance DNS Attack
Barely two days after the Curve Finance DNS attack, Binance says it has recovered more than 80% of the stolen assets. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has helped recover crypto assets worth about $450,000 stolen from Curve Finance users. The funds represent about 83% of the total amount stolen from users.
Ethereum Merge Might Happen Sooner Than Expected
Core Ethereum developers agreed that The Merge might take place a few days earlier than previously expected. The Merge will mark Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm and is arguably the most significant event in the cryptocurrency industry for 2022. As previously reported, the date for it was...
Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork Explained: What to Expect from the Major Upgrade?
The Vasil hard fork is one of the most highly-anticipated upgrades for Cardano. Here’s everything there is to know about the improvements it aims to introduce. The Cardano network was supposed to undergo a network upgrade in the form of a hard fork in June this year, but the event was postponed on a few occasions and is yet to happen.
